Food

Appetizer

Green Salad

$5.00

Hearty lettuce and mix vegetables

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Indian soup made with delicious pure vegetables with 5 kinds of lentil

Hot n sour soup veg

$5.00

Hot n sour soup Chicken

$5.99

Chicken Dhanwal Sorba

$5.00

Authentic Indian style chicken and coriander soup

Veg Samosa

$5.99

Homemade puff pastry with vegetables

Samosa Chat

$8.99

Aalu Tikki

$4.99

Vegetable patties with cumin, turmeric, and spices

Aalu Tikki Chat

$8.99

Sweet and savory vegetable patties with spices and yogurt

Onion Bhaji

$4.99

Crispy fried onion in spiced butter

Panner Pakoda

$6.99

Cottage cheese fried with chickpea batter and ajwain

Pani Puri

$4.99

Puffed bread stuffed with potatoes and sweet sour herbal water

Sev Puri Chat

$7.99

Puffed bread stuffed with potatoes, chutney, and topped with Sev

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Mix vegetable fritters cooked in Indo-Chinese style

Chicken Pakoda

$6.99

Chicken fried with chickpea batter

Chicken Chili app

$8.99

Chicken cooked with onion and chili peppers

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

Stir fried shrimp cooked in coconut and spice batter

Chatpate (vegieterian)himalayan style bhel with chowchow N Peanut

$7.99

Chicken Choila

$10.00

Roasted boneless chicken with spices and tosses whith Himalayan style sauce

Muttun Sekuwa (grilled goat himalayan style)

$18.99

Lamb Choila

$13.99Out of stock

Roasted lamb chunks with spices tosses with Himalayan style sauce

Pav Bhaji

$10.99

Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Chicken with bone marinated overnight with spices and cooked in Tandoor. Comes with rice.

Tandoor Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Marinated in spiced yoghurt and cooked in Tandoor oven. Comes with rice.

Murg Aachari Kabab

$13.99

Chicken marinated with pickle and spices. Comes with rice.

Chicken Sekuwa

$13.99

Boneless chicken cube marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled in Clay oven. Comes with rice.

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Cottage cheese amrinated in yoghurt batter and cooked in Tandoor oven. Comes with rice.

Lamb boti sekuwa

$15.99Out of stock

Boneless lamb marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled in Clay oven. Comes with rice.

Muttun Sekuwa (grilled goat with himalayan spices)

$18.99

Tandoori shrimp

$15.99

Marinated shrimp with spiced yoghurt cooked in Tandoor oven. Comes with rice.

Grilled Fish (whole Pomfret marinated with spices and grilled)

$17.99

Chicken

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Tandoori chicken cooked in creamy tomato gravy

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Tandoori chicken cooked with spices and special sauce

Chicken Curry ( boneless

$13.99

Homestyle chicken cooked in onion, tomato, and Indian spices

Chicken Kadhai

$13.99

Chicken cooked in special pan called Kadhai bringing unique flavours

Chicken Chili

$13.99

Chicken cooked in Indo-Chinese style with bell peppers

Chicken 65

$13.99

Chicken cooked with special tangy sauce

Chicken Jalfrezi

$13.99

Chicken cooked with fresh mix vegetables, onion, and green pepper

Chicken Madras

$13.99

Chicken cooked with coconut, curry leaves, and madras spices

Chicken Channa Masala

$13.99

Chicken cooked with chickpeas, garlic, onion, and spices

Chicken Korma

$14.99

Mild chicken curry cooked with cashew gravy

Chicken Saag

$13.99

Chicken cooked with spinach and spice blend with clarified butter

Chicken Mango Malai

$14.99

Chicken cooked with mango and fine cashew nut gravy

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Goan style of chicken make with chili, tamarind, and ginger

Desi Chicken curry bone in

$13.99

Lamb & Goat

Lamb Curry

$15.99

Boneless lamb chunks cooked in onion-tomato gravy

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99

Goan style marinated lamb cooked with red chili

Lamb Roganjosh

$15.99

Kashmiri style lamb curry cooked with spices and yoghurt

Lamb Saag

$15.99

Braised lamb boneless cooked with spinach and spices

Lamb Korma

$15.99

Mild sauce with cream and spices cooked with lamb chunks

Lamb Madras

$15.99

Lamb cooked with curry leaves and spices

Daal Goshta

$15.99

Lamb cooked with 3 kinds of lentils and spices

Goat Curry

$15.99

Goat chunks cooked in onion and tomato gravy with spices

Goat Vindaloo

$15.99

Marinated goat cooked in Goan style with red chili

Goat Sukka

$18.99

Marinated goat stir fried with spices and onion

Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.99

Lamb Keema Aloo Matar

$15.99

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Mixed vegetables cooked together with basmati rice and spices

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Traditional style chicken cooked with basmati rice, spices, and saffron

Chicken 65 biryani

$13.99

Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Lamb cooked with aromatic spices and basmati rice

Goat Biryani

$15.99

Goat cooked with basmati rice and spices

Shrimp Biryani

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with basmati rice and spice blend

Seafood

Fish Curry

$15.99

Fish cooked with spices and onion-tomato gravy

Jhinga Kadhai

$15.99

Tossed shrimp cooked with onion, tomato, capsicum, and home ground spices

Shrimp Curry

$15.99

Shrimp cooked in coconut gravy with spice blend

Shrimp Vindaloo

$15.99

Shrimp cooked vindaloo style

Grilled Fish (whole Pomfret marinated with spices and grilled)

$17.99

Vegetable

Mix Vegetable Curry

$12.99

Mix seasonal vegetables cooked with onion-tomato gravy

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$12.99

Sweet and sour mix vegetable cooked in capsicum and onion

Chana Masala

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked with spices Punjabi style

Aaloo Gobi

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower curry flavoured with onion-tomato gravy

Aalu Gobi Matar Masala

$12.99

Potato, cauliflower, and green peas cooked with spices

Bhindi Masala (Okra)

$12.99

Okra cooked in onion-tomato gravy and spices

Baigan Ka Bharta

$12.99

Roasted eggplant cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices

Mumbai Aalo

$12.99

Potatoes cooked Mumbai style

Daal Tadka

$12.99

Mix lentil cooked with garlic and tomato

Dal Achari

$12.99

Mix lentil cooked in pickled marination

Daal Makhani

$12.99

Whole black lentiles simmered 24 hours and finished with fenugreek seeds

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Cottage cheese and spinach with spices

Paneer Methi Mattar Malai

$13.99

Fenugreek leaves, green peas, and cottage cheese cooked in mild, creamy gravy

Matar Paneer

$13.99

Cottage cheese cooked with peas and spices

Aalu Mattar

$12.99

Potato and green pea cooked in onion, tomato masala

Chole Bhature

$12.99

Chickpea curry served with homemade fried bread

Paneer Butter Maslaa

$13.99

Indian cottage cheese cooked in makhani gravy

Paneer Chili

$13.99

Paneer cooked Indo-Chinese style

Paneer Kadhai

$13.99

Paneer cooked kadhai style with bell peppers and onion

Vegetable Shahi Korma

$13.99

Mix vegetable cooked in mild cashew gravy

Vegetable Aachari

$12.99

Mix vegetable cooked in pickle sauce

Chana Saag

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked with spinach and spices

Vegetable Malai Kofta Curry

$14.99

Traditional style paneer and vegetable dumpling with cashew cardamom gravy

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Vegan

All entrees come with rice.

Mix Vegetable Curry (Vegan)

$12.99

Mix seasonal vegetables cooked with onion-tomato gravy

Vegetable Jalfrezi (Vegan)

$12.99

Sweet and sour mix vegetable cooked in capsicum and onion

Chana Masala (Vegan)

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked with spices Punjabi style

Aaloo Gobi (Vegan)

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower curry flavoured with onion-tomato gravy

Aalu Gobi Matar Masala (Vegan)

$12.99

Potato, cauliflower, and green peas cooked with spices

Bhindi Masala (Okra) (Vegan)

$12.99

Okra cooked in onion-tomato gravy and spices

Baigan Ka Bharta (Vegan)

$12.99

Roasted eggplant cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices

Mumbai Aalo (Vegan)

$12.99

Potatoes cooked Mumbai style

Daal Tadka (Vegan)

$12.99

Mix lentil cooked with garlic and tomato

Dal Achari (Vegan)

$12.99

Mix lentil cooked in pickled marination

Black Daal (Vegan)

$12.99

Whole black lentiles simmered 24 hours and finished with fenugreek seeds

Aalu Mattar (Vegan)

$12.99

Potato and green pea cooked in onion, tomato masala

Vegetable Aachari (Vegan)

$12.99

Mix vegetable cooked in pickle sauce

Chana Saag (Vegan)

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked with spinach and spices

Nepali Khana & Indo-Chinese Cuisine

Veg Momo

$11.00

Himalayan style veggie dumpling mixed with spices and served with roasted tomato-seasame seed chutney

Chicken Momo

$12.00

Himalayan style chicken dumpling mixed with spices and served with roasted tomato-seasame seed chutney

Chicken C momo

$12.99

Chicken Sekuwa

$13.99

Boneless chicken cube marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled in clay oven

Lamb boti sekuwa

$15.99Out of stock

Boneless lamb marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled in clay oven

Chicken Choila

$10.00

Roasted boneless chicken with spices and tossed with Himalayan style sauce

Lamb Choila

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted boneless lamb with spices and tossed with Himalayan style sauce

Chicken Chowmein

$12.99

Stir-fried noodle with veg and chicken

Veg Chowmein

$11.00

Stir-fried noodle with veggie

Muttun sekuwa (himalayan style goat cubes grilled)

$18.99

Chatpate

$7.99

Veg Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Bread & Rice

Naan bread

$2.50

Freshly cooked in Tandoor oven

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Naan bread with minced garlic cooked in clay Tandoor oven

Chili Naan

$3.99

Naan cooked with minced green chilis cooked in Tandoor oven

Pshwari Naan

$4.99

Naan stuff with nuts and raisins and cooked in Tandoor oven

Laccha Paratha

$3.99

Multi-layered bready cooked in Tandoor oven

Aalo Paratha

$3.99

Bread stuffed with potatoes, turmeric, and cumin cooked in Tandoo oven

Paneer Paratha

$4.99

Bread stuffed with cottage cheese and cooked in Tandoor oven

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Bread stuffed with seasoned onions

Puri

$2.00

Whole wheat, deep fried puffed bread

Bhatura

$2.00

Fried puffed bread

Tandoori Roti

$2.00

Whole wheat bread cooked in Tandoor oven

Plain Rice

$2.50

Plain basmati rice

Jeera Rice

$4.50

Basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds

Peas Pulav

$4.50

Basmati rice cooked with peas

Saffron Lemon Rice

$5.50

Basmati rice flavoured with curry leaves, mustard seeds, saffron, and lemon

Veg Fried Rice Indo-Chinese style

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Chutneys

Yoghurt Raita

$2.99

Mix vegetables mixed with yoghurt

Mint Chutney

$1.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Onion Chutney

$1.00

Achar (Mix Pickle)

$1.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Mula ko Achar (Himlayan style radish pickle)

$2.00

Dessert

Gajar Ka Halwa

$4.99

Carrot pudding with nuts and raisins

Gaulab Jamun

$4.99

Soft dry milk balls dipped in syrup

Mango Ice Cream

$4.99

Kulfi

$4.99

Indian ice cream

Rasmalai

$5.99

Spongy dessert in sweetened milk

Kheer

$4.99

Indian style rice pudding

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Chai Tea

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Sweet Lassi

$5.99

Salt Lassi

$5.99

Chans

$4.99

Sparkling water

$3.50

Water bottle

$2.00

Beers

Large Beer

$10.00

Small Beer

$5.00

Budweiser, Budlight, Heineken, Michelob Ultra, Stella, IPA buckhead, Corona, Dos Equis

$5.00

White Wine (By glass)

Sliver Gate Chard (house)

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Hope Tree Chardonay

$6.00

Dark harvest Chardonay

$6.00

Ava Grace Sauvignon blanc

$6.00

Ava Grace Chardonay

$6.00

Wine bottle

$20.00

Red Wine (By glass)

Sliver gate Carbernet (house)

$5.00

Sliver gate Pinot Noir

$6.00

Hope tree Cabernet Sauv

$6.00

Dark Harvest Carbernet Sauv

$6.00

Ava Grace Carbernet Sauv

$6.00

Ava Grace Merlot

$6.00

Frontera Melbec

$6.00

Highland 41 Carnernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles) (Bottle only)

$28.00

wine bottle

$20.00

Sparkling and Sweet

Paul Chevalier Brut

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Stella Rosa Moscato

$5.00

bottle wine

$17.00