Food
Appetizer
Green Salad
Hearty lettuce and mix vegetables
Lentil Soup
Indian soup made with delicious pure vegetables with 5 kinds of lentil
Hot n sour soup veg
Hot n sour soup Chicken
Chicken Dhanwal Sorba
Authentic Indian style chicken and coriander soup
Veg Samosa
Homemade puff pastry with vegetables
Samosa Chat
Aalu Tikki
Vegetable patties with cumin, turmeric, and spices
Aalu Tikki Chat
Sweet and savory vegetable patties with spices and yogurt
Onion Bhaji
Crispy fried onion in spiced butter
Panner Pakoda
Cottage cheese fried with chickpea batter and ajwain
Pani Puri
Puffed bread stuffed with potatoes and sweet sour herbal water
Sev Puri Chat
Puffed bread stuffed with potatoes, chutney, and topped with Sev
Gobi Manchurian
Mix vegetable fritters cooked in Indo-Chinese style
Chicken Pakoda
Chicken fried with chickpea batter
Chicken Chili app
Chicken cooked with onion and chili peppers
Crispy Coconut Shrimp
Stir fried shrimp cooked in coconut and spice batter
Chatpate (vegieterian)himalayan style bhel with chowchow N Peanut
Chicken Choila
Roasted boneless chicken with spices and tosses whith Himalayan style sauce
Muttun Sekuwa (grilled goat himalayan style)
Lamb Choila
Roasted lamb chunks with spices tosses with Himalayan style sauce
Pav Bhaji
Tandoor
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken with bone marinated overnight with spices and cooked in Tandoor. Comes with rice.
Tandoor Chicken Tikka
Marinated in spiced yoghurt and cooked in Tandoor oven. Comes with rice.
Murg Aachari Kabab
Chicken marinated with pickle and spices. Comes with rice.
Chicken Sekuwa
Boneless chicken cube marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled in Clay oven. Comes with rice.
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Cottage cheese amrinated in yoghurt batter and cooked in Tandoor oven. Comes with rice.
Lamb boti sekuwa
Boneless lamb marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled in Clay oven. Comes with rice.
Muttun Sekuwa (grilled goat with himalayan spices)
Tandoori shrimp
Marinated shrimp with spiced yoghurt cooked in Tandoor oven. Comes with rice.
Grilled Fish (whole Pomfret marinated with spices and grilled)
Chicken
Butter Chicken
Tandoori chicken cooked in creamy tomato gravy
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori chicken cooked with spices and special sauce
Chicken Curry ( boneless
Homestyle chicken cooked in onion, tomato, and Indian spices
Chicken Kadhai
Chicken cooked in special pan called Kadhai bringing unique flavours
Chicken Chili
Chicken cooked in Indo-Chinese style with bell peppers
Chicken 65
Chicken cooked with special tangy sauce
Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken cooked with fresh mix vegetables, onion, and green pepper
Chicken Madras
Chicken cooked with coconut, curry leaves, and madras spices
Chicken Channa Masala
Chicken cooked with chickpeas, garlic, onion, and spices
Chicken Korma
Mild chicken curry cooked with cashew gravy
Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked with spinach and spice blend with clarified butter
Chicken Mango Malai
Chicken cooked with mango and fine cashew nut gravy
Chicken Vindaloo
Goan style of chicken make with chili, tamarind, and ginger
Desi Chicken curry bone in
Lamb & Goat
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb chunks cooked in onion-tomato gravy
Lamb Vindaloo
Goan style marinated lamb cooked with red chili
Lamb Roganjosh
Kashmiri style lamb curry cooked with spices and yoghurt
Lamb Saag
Braised lamb boneless cooked with spinach and spices
Lamb Korma
Mild sauce with cream and spices cooked with lamb chunks
Lamb Madras
Lamb cooked with curry leaves and spices
Daal Goshta
Lamb cooked with 3 kinds of lentils and spices
Goat Curry
Goat chunks cooked in onion and tomato gravy with spices
Goat Vindaloo
Marinated goat cooked in Goan style with red chili
Goat Sukka
Marinated goat stir fried with spices and onion
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb Keema Aloo Matar
Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
Mixed vegetables cooked together with basmati rice and spices
Chicken Biryani
Traditional style chicken cooked with basmati rice, spices, and saffron
Chicken 65 biryani
Lamb Biryani
Lamb cooked with aromatic spices and basmati rice
Goat Biryani
Goat cooked with basmati rice and spices
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice and spice blend
Seafood
Fish Curry
Fish cooked with spices and onion-tomato gravy
Jhinga Kadhai
Tossed shrimp cooked with onion, tomato, capsicum, and home ground spices
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in coconut gravy with spice blend
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp cooked vindaloo style
Grilled Fish (whole Pomfret marinated with spices and grilled)
Vegetable
Mix Vegetable Curry
Mix seasonal vegetables cooked with onion-tomato gravy
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Sweet and sour mix vegetable cooked in capsicum and onion
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with spices Punjabi style
Aaloo Gobi
Potato and cauliflower curry flavoured with onion-tomato gravy
Aalu Gobi Matar Masala
Potato, cauliflower, and green peas cooked with spices
Bhindi Masala (Okra)
Okra cooked in onion-tomato gravy and spices
Baigan Ka Bharta
Roasted eggplant cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices
Mumbai Aalo
Potatoes cooked Mumbai style
Daal Tadka
Mix lentil cooked with garlic and tomato
Dal Achari
Mix lentil cooked in pickled marination
Daal Makhani
Whole black lentiles simmered 24 hours and finished with fenugreek seeds
Saag Paneer
Cottage cheese and spinach with spices
Paneer Methi Mattar Malai
Fenugreek leaves, green peas, and cottage cheese cooked in mild, creamy gravy
Matar Paneer
Cottage cheese cooked with peas and spices
Aalu Mattar
Potato and green pea cooked in onion, tomato masala
Chole Bhature
Chickpea curry served with homemade fried bread
Paneer Butter Maslaa
Indian cottage cheese cooked in makhani gravy
Paneer Chili
Paneer cooked Indo-Chinese style
Paneer Kadhai
Paneer cooked kadhai style with bell peppers and onion
Vegetable Shahi Korma
Mix vegetable cooked in mild cashew gravy
Vegetable Aachari
Mix vegetable cooked in pickle sauce
Chana Saag
Chickpeas cooked with spinach and spices
Vegetable Malai Kofta Curry
Traditional style paneer and vegetable dumpling with cashew cardamom gravy
Paneer Tikka Masala
Vegan
Mix Vegetable Curry (Vegan)
Mix seasonal vegetables cooked with onion-tomato gravy
Vegetable Jalfrezi (Vegan)
Sweet and sour mix vegetable cooked in capsicum and onion
Chana Masala (Vegan)
Chickpeas cooked with spices Punjabi style
Aaloo Gobi (Vegan)
Potato and cauliflower curry flavoured with onion-tomato gravy
Aalu Gobi Matar Masala (Vegan)
Potato, cauliflower, and green peas cooked with spices
Bhindi Masala (Okra) (Vegan)
Okra cooked in onion-tomato gravy and spices
Baigan Ka Bharta (Vegan)
Roasted eggplant cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices
Mumbai Aalo (Vegan)
Potatoes cooked Mumbai style
Daal Tadka (Vegan)
Mix lentil cooked with garlic and tomato
Dal Achari (Vegan)
Mix lentil cooked in pickled marination
Black Daal (Vegan)
Whole black lentiles simmered 24 hours and finished with fenugreek seeds
Aalu Mattar (Vegan)
Potato and green pea cooked in onion, tomato masala
Vegetable Aachari (Vegan)
Mix vegetable cooked in pickle sauce
Chana Saag (Vegan)
Chickpeas cooked with spinach and spices
Nepali Khana & Indo-Chinese Cuisine
Veg Momo
Himalayan style veggie dumpling mixed with spices and served with roasted tomato-seasame seed chutney
Chicken Momo
Himalayan style chicken dumpling mixed with spices and served with roasted tomato-seasame seed chutney
Chicken C momo
Chicken Sekuwa
Boneless chicken cube marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled in clay oven
Lamb boti sekuwa
Boneless lamb marinated in Himalayan spices and grilled in clay oven
Chicken Choila
Roasted boneless chicken with spices and tossed with Himalayan style sauce
Lamb Choila
Roasted boneless lamb with spices and tossed with Himalayan style sauce
Chicken Chowmein
Stir-fried noodle with veg and chicken
Veg Chowmein
Stir-fried noodle with veggie
Muttun sekuwa (himalayan style goat cubes grilled)
Chatpate
Veg Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Bread & Rice
Naan bread
Freshly cooked in Tandoor oven
Garlic Naan
Naan bread with minced garlic cooked in clay Tandoor oven
Chili Naan
Naan cooked with minced green chilis cooked in Tandoor oven
Pshwari Naan
Naan stuff with nuts and raisins and cooked in Tandoor oven
Laccha Paratha
Multi-layered bready cooked in Tandoor oven
Aalo Paratha
Bread stuffed with potatoes, turmeric, and cumin cooked in Tandoo oven
Paneer Paratha
Bread stuffed with cottage cheese and cooked in Tandoor oven
Onion Kulcha
Bread stuffed with seasoned onions
Puri
Whole wheat, deep fried puffed bread
Bhatura
Fried puffed bread
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread cooked in Tandoor oven
Plain Rice
Plain basmati rice
Jeera Rice
Basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds
Peas Pulav
Basmati rice cooked with peas
Saffron Lemon Rice
Basmati rice flavoured with curry leaves, mustard seeds, saffron, and lemon