Curveball Cajun 503 S Dixie Dr
Beverages
Main
Main Dishes
- Jambalaya
Experience a taste of the Deep South with our Jambalaya: a flavorful union of smoked sausage, tender chicken, shrimp, and Cajun spices, perfectly mingled with rice. Cajun perfection on your plate!$10.99
- Red Beans & Rice w/ Smoked Sauage
Savor the warmth of our Red Beans and Rice with Smoked Sausage— a hearty medley of plump beans, rice, and flavorful sausage, slow-cooked to perfection. A Southern comfort classic in every bite!$10.99
- Maque Choux
"Savor the essence of the South with our Maque Choux— a harmonious medley of corn, peppers, and spices, delivering Cajun comfort in every bite."$10.99
- Cajun Shrimp & Grits
"Indulge in bold flavors with our Cajun Shrimp and Grits—a spicy twist on a Southern classic, where zesty Cajun seasoning meets creamy perfection."$10.99
- Gumbo
Savor the bold essence of the Bayou with our Gumbo— a tantalizing blend of smoked sausage, succulent shrimp, and aromatic spices, served over a bed of rice. A taste of Louisiana in every bite!$10.99
- Drunken Chicken
"Savor the bold spirit of Louisiana with Cajun Drunken Chicken—marinated in spirited spices, delivering a flavorful kick to every juicy bite."$10.99
- Cajun Dirty Rice
"Experience the robust taste of the bayou with our Cajun Dirty Rice—perfectly seasoned, savory rice dish, a bold celebration of Cajun cuisine."$10.99
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
"Delight your palate with Cajun Chicken Pasta—a zesty fusion of tender chicken, bold Cajun spices, and creamy perfection. A taste of Louisiana in every bite!"$11.99
- Caribbean Jerk Etouffee
"Transport your taste buds to the islands with our Caribbean Jerk Étouffée—a tantalizing blend of spicy, savory goodness in every flavorful bite."$10.99
- Alligator Sauce Puquarte
"Dare to try the exotic with our Alligator Sauce Piquante—a Cajun masterpiece of tender alligator, bold spices, and savory goodness in every bite!"$11.99
- Cajun Shrimp Po'Boy
"Satisfy your craving with our Cajun Shrimp Po'Boy—a mouthwatering symphony of crispy shrimp, Cajun spices, and fresh, flavorful indulgence in every bite."$10.99
Appetizers
- Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs
"Elevate your appetizers with our Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs—a crispy twist on a classic, blending bold Cajun flavors with creamy, indulgent goodness."$6.99
- Cajun Wings
"Satisfy your cravings with our Cajun Wings—boldly seasoned, perfectly crispy, and irresistibly flavorful. A spicy delight for wing enthusiasts!"$8.99
- Boudin Balls
"Experience the Cajun essence with our Boudin Balls—golden-fried perfection, featuring a flavorful blend of sausage and rice. A savory bite-sized delight!"$7.99
- Cajun Pan Fried Brussel Sprouts
Savor Cajun perfection with our Pan-Fried Brussels Sprouts. Golden and zesty, each bite is a flavorful dance of crunch and spice.$8.99
- Andouille Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms
Elevate your palate with our Andouille Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms—succulent mushrooms generously filled with flavorful andouille sausage, creating a savory symphony in every bite.$8.99
- Cajun Stuffed Jalapenos
"Kick up the heat with our Cajun Stuffed Jalapeños—fiery peppers filled with a savory Cajun blend, delivering bold flavor in every spicy bite."$7.99
- Cajun Cornbread
"Indulge in Cajun comfort with our Cornbread—moist, flavorful, and infused with authentic spices, a perfect side to complement your Southern feast."$7.99
- Fried Okra
Crispy perfection awaits with our Fried Okra—delightfully golden and seasoned, these crunchy bites showcase the best of Southern comfort. A side that's impossible to resist!$7.99
Desserts
- Beignets
"Satisfy your sweet cravings with our Beignets—pillowy, golden pastries dusted with powdered sugar. A taste of New Orleans in every delightful bite!"$6.99
- Bananas Foster
"Indulge in decadence with our Bananas Foster—caramelized bananas in a rich, rum-infused sauce. A delightful finale to your dining experience."$7.99
- Pralines
"Sweeten your day with our Pralines—creamy caramelized pecans, a Southern delicacy delivering a perfect blend of sweetness and nutty goodness."$7.99
- King Cake
"Experience Mardi Gras joy with our King Cake—colorful layers, cinnamon swirls, and a hidden surprise. A festive treat capturing the spirit of celebration!"$6.99
- Calas
"Savor the Deep South tradition with Calas—rice fritters, crispy on the outside, tender inside, and dusted with powdered sugar. A delightful taste of history."$6.99
- Bread Pudding
"Indulge in classic comfort with our Bread Pudding—soft, custard-soaked bread, baked to perfection, and drizzled with a luscious sauce. A sweet finale to savor!"$6.99
- Sweet Potato Pie
"Delight in Southern sweetness with our Sweet Potato Pie—flaky crust, velvety spiced filling, and a touch of homemade perfection in every slice."$6.99
- Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream
"Chill out with our Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream—creatively mixed on a frozen granite stone, offering a personalized and indulgent frozen treat experience."$8.99