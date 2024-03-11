Custard's Last Stand Blue Springs
CUSTARD
- Kiddie Concrete$3.89
A Kiddie Concrete is a 8 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
- Mini Concrete$4.79
A Mini Concrete is a 12 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
- Medium Concrete$5.69
A Medium Concrete is a 16 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
- Papa Concrete$6.59
A Papa Concrete is a 22 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.
- Small Sundae$4.79
A 12 oz Sundae with our award-winning frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.
- Regular Sundae$5.69
A 16 oz. Sundae with our award-winning frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.
- Kiddie Specialty Concrete$4.39
A Kiddie Specialty Concrete is 8 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
- Mini Specialty Concrete$5.49
A Mini Specialty Concrete is 12 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
- Medium Specialty Concrete$6.39
A Medium Specialty Concrete is 16 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
- Papa Specialty Concrete$7.29
A Papa Specialty Concrete is 22 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.
- Small Specialty Sundae$5.49
Our 12 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.
- Regular Specialty Sundae$6.39
Our 16 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.
- Junior Custard Cup$2.19
- Smoothie$6.19
- Single Custard Cup$3.19
- Double Custard Cup$4.69
- Triple Custard Cup$5.49
- Butterscotch Shake$5.29+
- Butterscotch Malt$5.29+
- Chocolate Shake$5.29+
- Chocolate Malt$5.29+
- Egg Nog Shake$5.29+
- Oreo Shake$5.29+
- Oreo Malt$5.29+
- Peppermint Shake$5.29+
- Strawberry Shake$5.29+
- Strawberry Malt$5.29+
- Vanilla Shake$5.29+
- Vanilla Malt$5.29+
- Custom Shake$5.29+
- Small RB Float$3.89
- Large RB Float$4.89
- Small Butterbeer Float$3.89
- Large Butterbeer Float$4.89
- Small Rainbow Float$3.89
- Large Rainbow Float$4.89
- Traditional Banana Split$8.19
Chocolate frozen custard, strawberry ice cream, vanilla frozen custard topped with chocolate syrup, strawberry topping, and pineapple topping and a cherry on top.
- Little Big Horn$3.79
- Clown Cone$3.79
- Pup Cup$1.79
Something special for your pup. This is a 3 oz serving of Vanilla Frozen Custard with a dog bone on top.
- Empty Chocolate Waffle Cone$1.79
- Empty Oreo Waffle Cone$1.79
- Empty Sprinkle Waffle Cone$1.79
- Empty Nut Waffle Cone$1.79
- Empty Cake Cone$0.15
- Empty Sugar Cone$0.15
- Empty Plain Waffle Cone$0.75
- Empty Helmet$0.80
- Quart Vanilla Frozen Custard$6.89
- Quart Chocolate Frozen Custard$6.89
- Quart Vanilla Frozen Custard with 1 Topping$7.49
- Quart Chocolate Frozen Custard with 1 Topping$7.49
- Quart Frozen Custard Specialty Flavor$8.49
POPCORN
Popcorn Bags
- Small Caramel Popcorn$3.89
- Small Cheese Popcorn$3.89
- Small Cinnamon Popcorn$3.89
- Small Mixed Popcorn Flavors$3.89
- Medium Caramel Popcorn$7.39
- Medium Cheese Popcorn$7.39
- Medium Cinnamon Popcorn$7.39
- Medium Mixed Popcorn Flavors$7.39
- Large Caramel Popcorn$16.99
- Large Cheese Popcorn$16.99
- Large Cinnamon Popcorn$16.99
- Large Mixed Popcorn Flavors$16.99
- X-Large Caramel Popcorn$24.99
- X-Large Cheese Popcorn$24.99
- X-Large Cinnamon Popcorn$24.99
- X-Large Mixed Popcorn Flavors$24.99