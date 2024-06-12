Cut Cafe
Cut Cafe Menu
Appetizers
Kids Menu
Ice Cream
Sandwiches
- Hot Dog$3.50
- Coney Dog$4.75
- Sloppy Joe$4.50
- Little Cut Burger$4.50
- Big Cut Burger$7.25
- Meatball Sub$8.25
- Steak Hoagie$8.50
- Italian Sub$7.75
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.50
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$7.50
- Veggie Wrap$6.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.50
- Open face Meatloaf
Toasted Texas Toast with Smoked Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and brown gravy! and comes with a side of smoked Green beans!$11.00
Drinks
Cut Cafe Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Meals
- Cut Breakfast
2 Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Sausage patties or Links$7.50
- Breakfast Stew
Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms topped with Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese$9.00
- Classic Omelette
3 Eggs, Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, Cheese and Toast.$8.50
- Monster Omelette
3 Eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Onion Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese and Toast.$10.50
- Biscuits with Sausage Gravy$7.50
- Sweet Tooth
2 Pancakes, Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patties or Links$7.50
- French Toast$7.50
Cut Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 212-4325
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM