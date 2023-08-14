Popular Items

Large Hand Tossed One Topping

Large Hand Tossed One Topping

$9.99
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Small Cauliflower Crust 10"

$13.99


Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.99
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$2.99
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99
Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.99
Loaded Cheese Bread

Loaded Cheese Bread

$9.99

Loaded Cheesebread has 3 cheeses, jalapeños, pepperoni, and bacon on it!

Buffalo Chicken Garlic Knots

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$6.99
Spinach Artichoke Pizza

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Wings

Bone In Wings

$7.99+

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

One Toppings

Hand Tossed 10" Brat

Hand Tossed 10" Brat

$8.99
Hand Tossed 14" L

Hand Tossed 14" L

$13.99
Hand Tossed 18" XL

Hand Tossed 18" XL

$16.99

Deep Dish

$19.99

Pie

$19.99
Chicago

Chicago

$19.99

Cracker Crust

$14.99

Gluten Free 10"

$9.99

Calzone

$7.99

Gluten free 14"

$14.99

Specialty Pizza

Personal Hand Tossed 10"

Personal Hand Tossed 10"

$10.99

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and double the cheese.

Large Hand Tossed 14"

Large Hand Tossed 14"

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Bell peppers, and onions with mild sauce base. (Hot sauce base at request)

Extra Large Hand Tossed 18"

Extra Large Hand Tossed 18"

$22.99

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

Pie Style

Pie Style

$25.99

Olive oil base with tomatoes, spinach, feta, and black olives.

Chicago Style

Chicago Style

$25.99

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

Deep Dish Style

Deep Dish Style

$25.99

Grill chicken, bacon, pineapple, cheddar cheese, with BBQ base.

Large Cracker Crust 14"

Large Cracker Crust 14"

$17.99

Pepperoni, beef, sausage, bacon, chicken, bell peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, mozzarella blend, and feta cheese

Small Cauliflower Crust 10"

$13.99

Large Cauliflower Crust 14"

$17.99

Crustless Pizza Bowl

$13.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Hand Tossed 10"

$10.99

Large Hand Tossed 14"

$17.99

Xtra Large Hand Tossed 18"

$22.99

Pie Style

$25.99

Chicago Style

$25.99

Deep Dish Style

$25.99

Large Cracker Crust 14"

$17.99

Small Caulfilower Crust 10"

$13.99

Large Cauliflower Crust 14"

$17.99

Crustless Pizza Bowl

$13.99

Calzones

Build Your Own

$10.99

The Meat Lovers

$10.50

Holy Smoke

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

The Supreme

$10.50

The Hawaiian

$10.50

The Vegetarian

$10.50

Belt Buster

$11.50

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Cutter's Favorite

$10.50

Cutter's very own favorite mix of toppings that include Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms,

Home Slice

$10.50

Hot Jalapeño Chicken Pizza

$10.50

6 Cheese

$10.50

Pasta

Spaghetti - Red Sauce

Spaghetti - Red Sauce

$8.99+
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99+

Specials

Large Hand Tossed One Topping

Large Hand Tossed One Topping

$9.99

Two for $20

$20.00

Three for $30

$30.00

Four for $30

$30.00

TWO large hand tossed upto 3 toppings and pick any TWO appetizers, desserts, or a house salad.

Pizzas and an App Deal

$15.99

$5 One Topping Special

$5.00

Large Hand Tossed UPTO 3 Topping

$10.99

Salads

House Salad

$3.50+

Chef Salad

$7.99+

Chef Salad has pepperoni and Ham added to our house salad toppings.

Custom Salad

$9.99+

Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Water

$0.25

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

20 oz Coke

$2.99

20 oz Sprite

$2.99

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.99

20 oz Dr Pepper

$2.99

20 oz Bottled Water

$1.99

2 liter coke

$3.50

2 liter sprite

$3.50

Extra Sauces

Sauce

$0.55

Spices

$0.10

Shirts

Black M

$15.00

Black L

$15.00

Black XL

$15.00

Black XXL

$17.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card

$10.00+

ENSURE THAT YOU PUT GIFT CERTIFICATE NUMBER IN OUR SYSTEM IN SPECIAL REQUESTS!

Desserts

Cutter's Beignets

$6.99

Cutter's Apple Pizza

$7.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.99

Cutter's Strawberry Pizza

$8.99