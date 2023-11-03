Cwispy Chkn 72 Magee Ave
Foods
The Sliders
- Slider Mix (3)$12.99
- Miso Ginger (3)$12.99
Milk bun, miso ginger dressing, pickles
- Jalapeno Mayo (3)$12.99
Milk bun, jalapeño mayo, pickles
- Hot Honey (3)$12.99
Milk bun, hot honey, pickles
- Creamy Buffalo (3)$12.99
Milk bun, creamy buffalo, pickles
- Smokey BBQ (3)$12.99
Milk bun, smoky BBQ sauce, pickles
- Plain (3)$12.99
Milk bun, pickles
The Strips
The Plates
- Chkn 'N Waffles$12.99
Cwispy chicken strips made from "Organic Bell & Evans Air Chilled" chicken breast, Cwispy waffle, and smokey maple sauce
- Poutine$8.99
Fresh, never frozen fries fried in 100% Avocado oil, finished with Hawaiian pink salt, then served with our wavy gravy, cheese curds, and bonito flakes
- Cwispy Waffles$10.99
Cwispy waffles, Highland Sugarworks Pure Maple Syrup
The Salad
The Sides
- Cwispy Fries$4.99
Fresh, never frozen fries fried in 100% Avocado oil, finished with Hawaiian pink salt
- Spicy Cwispy Fries$5.49
Fresh, never frozen fries fried in 100% Avocado oil, finished with Hawaiian pink salt, then dusted with our spicy seasoning
- Miso Mac & Cheese$3.99
Pasta imported from Italy with a cheesy miso cream sauce
- Coleslaw$2.99
Fresh cabbage, House made mayo using 100% avocado oil, Hawaiian pink salt