Cypress Restaurant and Bar
Drinks
Appetizer
- Fried Green Tomatoes$13.00
Topped with Boiled Shrimp & Citrus Remoulade
- Boudin Egg rolls$14.00
Fired egg rolls with boudin & pepper jack cheese
- Loaded Seafood Fries$14.00
Seasoned fires topped with crawfish queso and grilled shrimp
- Stuffed Mushroom Caps$16.00
Lump crabmeat, Seasoned Breadcrumbs, Topped with a melted cheese blend
- Crawfish Bread$17.00
- Crab Cake Poppers$16.00
Minature Crabcakes
- Sauteed Crab Claws$21.00
Garlic butter sauce served with toasted bread
- Fried Okra & Corn Ribs$13.50
Southern fried okra & corn ribs served with remoulade
- Onion Rings$11.50
Fresh cut sweet onions, batter and deep fried. Served with horseradish sauce
- Crab Dip$14.00
Fresh local lump crab meat in cream sauce served with fired bow tie pasta
- Wings(8)$14.00
Baked then deep fried
- Gator Sausage$10.50
Grilled
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
- Cypress Sampler$20.95
Pick 3
- Crawfish Mac n Cheese$13.00
Salads
Poboys/Buns
- Gulf Shrimp$12.00
Served with fries and dressed with tarter, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- Catfish$12.00
Served with fries and dressed with tarter, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- Oyster$12.00
Served with fries and dressed with tarter, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- BBQ Shrimp$14.00
Served with fries and dressed with tarter, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- Gator Sausage$12.00
Served with fries and dressed with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- Roast Beef$14.00
Served with fries and dressed with tarter, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- Hamburger$9.00
Served with fries and dressed with tarter, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- Crab Cake$12.00
Served with fries and dressed with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- Softshell Crab$19.00
Served with fries and dressed with tarter, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on hot french bread
- Muffaletta$13.00
Traditional style covered in olive salad, salami, ham, swiss cheese, prololone, and mortadella on Muffalata bun
- Pork Sliders$12.95
Favorites
- Trout$19.00
Fresh out the gulf. Blackend, Grilled or Fried
- Catfish Platter$16.00
Southern fried, Blackend, or Grilled
- Gulf Snapper$20.00
Fried, Blackened, or Grilled
- Joe's One Eyed Flounder$21.00
Whole Flounder, Deep fried or Chargrilled to perfection
- Fried Oysters$19.00
Lightly dusted and flash fried
- Crawfish Au Gratin$19.00
Fresh local crawfish tails in a delicate cream sauce toped with gratted cheese and served with fried bow tie pasta
- Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp Plate$13.00
6 fried, blackened or grilled
- Jumbo Butterflied Shrimp Platter$18.00
12 fried, blackened or grilled
- Frog Legs$16.00
Delicious fried or pan seared
- Scallop Plate$14.00
(6) Fried or Broiled in lemon butter sauce
- Scallop Platter$20.00
(12) Fried or Broiled in lemon butter sauce
- Half and Half Platter$19.00
Pick 2 items
- Softshell Crab$19.00
Fresh & Local, When in season
- Seafood Platter$25.00
Fried scallops, catfish, shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, hushpuppies
- Cypress Burger$15.00
8 oz Prime Patty with freshly shaved Cheddar on a garlic butter toasted brioche bun.
- Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Chicken/Pork/Seafood
- Marinated half chicken$16.00
Marinated and fried off to perfection
- Chicken Breast$14.00
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried
- Salmon$19.00
Grilled or Blackened
- Tuna$18.00
Grilled or Blackened
- Grilled Seafood Trio$26.00
Grilled Catfish, Broiled Scallops, Grilled Shrimp
- Shrimp and Grits$18.00
- Prime Pork Ribeye$14.00
Fried or grilled prime pork ribeye drizzled in a spicy honey served over mashed potatoes and green beans
Pastas
- Seafood Scampi$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish tails, and lump crabmeat tossed in garlic white wine and lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair
- Shrimp Florintine$19.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in creamy spinach sauce with boiled shrimp
- Soft Shell Crab Pasta$25.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in a creamy lemon reduction sauce topped with 1 fried softshell crab and jumbo lump crabmeat
- Cajun Pastalaya$21.00
Gulf shrimp, Chicken, andouille sausage, spicy jambalaya sauce, pepper, bow tie pasta
- Cypress Alfredo$16.00
With Grilled or Blackened Chicken
- Fried Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Boiled/Grilled
- 1/2 Dozen raw Oysters$12.00
- Dozen raw Oysters$20.00
- 1/2 Dozen Grilled Oysters$14.00
- Dozen Grilled Oysters$22.00
- 1/2 Dozen BBQ Oysters$14.00
- Dozen BBQ Oysters$22.00
- 1/2 Dozen Oyster Rockerfeller$14.00
- Dozen Oyster Rockerfellerr$22.00
- Sampler of Oysters$25.00
3 of each kind
- Boiled Crawfish 3#
Served with corn, potatoes, & sausage
- Boiled Crawfish 5#
Served with corn, potatoes, & sausage