Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Starters
- Pub Fries$9.00
hand-cut french fries, parmesan, spicy mayo, truffle mayo
- Black Bean Hummus$9.00
roasted red pepper, cucumbers, feta, arugula pesto, pita bread
- Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
porter cheese sauce, mustard bbq
- Sweet Potato Nachos$13.00
sweet waffle fries, blue cheese, cheddar, green onion, sriracha, sriracha ranch, bacon
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
monterey jack, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
- Chicken Wings$14.00
served with carrots, ranch or blue cheese, and choice of sauce: buffalo, carolina reaper, mango bbq or cypress bbq
- Nachos$10.00
queso blanco, lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream
- Pizza Egg Rolls$12.00
pepperoni, italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, ranch & marinara dipping sauces
- Taquitos$12.00
smoked chicken, corn and black bean salsa, monterey jack, jalapeño crema, sriracha ranch
Salads
- Avocado & Quinoa Salad$13.00
tri-color quinoa, avocado, black beans, roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine, radish, arugula, poblano cilantro vinaigrette
- Caesar$9.00
romaine, caesar dressing, radicchio, croutons, parmesan
- Southwest$12.00
bacon, mixed greens, iceberg, roasted corn pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar, cilantro poblano vinaigrette
- Greek$12.00
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, pita bread, herb white balsamic vinaigrette
- Cobb$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese, edamame
Burgers
- Cypress$13.00
cooked to order with lettuce, pickle, brioche bun, side of fries
- Pickleback$15.00
jameson whiskey glaze, pepper-jack, applewood bacon, fried pickles, garlic mayo, brioche, fries
- Black Bean$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
- Krispy Kreme$16.00
grilled doughnuts, bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, house pickles, bbq sauce, fries
- Smashburger$17.00
two patties, thousand island, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, black sesame seed bun
Sandwiches
Midtown Faves
- Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
buttermilk-marinated, honey mustard, hand-cut fries
- Fish & Chips$16.00
beer-battered cod, hand-cut fries, jalapeno slaw, tartar sauce
- Smoked BBQ Salmon$21.00
coconut rice, pineapple mango salsa
- Shrimp and Grits$18.00
sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, three color peppers, smoked tomato creole cream sauce, chipotle grits
- Vegan Chickpea Curry$16.00
turmeric, roasted cauliflower, red, yellow and poblano peppers, coconut milk, coconut rice, peanut flour, pineapple chutney
Sweets
Extras
- Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
- Sauces
Spicy Mayo • Honey Mustard • BBQ Mustard • Carolina Reaper • Buffalo • Ranch • Blue Cheese • Blue Cheese Vinaigrette • Balsamic • White Balsamic Vinaigrette • Sriracha Ranch • Truffle Mayo