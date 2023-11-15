D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.75
Berkshire bacon, free-range egg, roasted tomato aioli, white cheddar cheese, homemade focaccia bun
- Chicken Sausage Sandwich$10.75
Chicken sausage patty, free range egg, sautéed kale, roasted tomato aioli, white cheddar cheese, homemade focaccia bun
- Veggie Sandwich$10.75
Free range egg, mixed greens, smashed avocado, roasted tomato aioli, white cheddar cheese, homemade focaccia bun
- Braised Short Rib Sandwich$13.50
Free range egg, mixed greens, pickled veggies, black pepper aioli, homemade focaccia bun
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.75
Free range egg, white cheddar cheese, roasted tomato aioli, homemade focaccia bun
Yogurt / Fruit
LUNCH
Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$10.50
Berkshire bacon, black pepper aioli, mixed greens, tomatoes, homemade focaccia bread
- Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$10.75
Pulled chicken, roasted tomato, smashed avocado, dijonnaise, mixed greens, homemade focaccia bread
- Ham Sandwich$10.75
Maple smoked ham, white cheddar cheese, black pepper aioli, pickles, mixed greens, homemade focaccia bread
- Pimento Grilled Cheese$9.25
Pimento cheese, white cheddar cheese, homemade focaccia bread
- Falafel Sandwich$10.75
Fried falafel patty, carrot hummus, feta cheese, roasted tomato, pickles, mixed greens, homemade focaccia bread
- Turkey & Bacon Sandwich$10.75
Roasted turkey, berkshire bacon, white cheddar cheese, southern pepper jelly, dijonnaise, mixed greens, homemade focaccia bread
- Umaro BLT Sandwich$10.50
Umaro plant-based bacon, black pepper aioli, mixed greens, tomatoes, homemade focaccia bread
Build Your Own Salads
Combos
Kids
PASTRIES
Baked Goods
Cookies
Composed Pastries
Macarons
DRINKS
Coffee (Hot)
Coffee (Iced)
Tea (Hot)
Tea (Iced)
Hot Drinks (Non Coffee)
Cold Drinks (Non Coffee)
- Iced Hot Chocolate 16oz$5.75
*Chocolate sauce contains dairy
- Iced Hot Chocolate 24oz$6.75
*Chocolate sauce contains dairy
- Iced Matcha Latte 16oz$5.25
- Iced Matcha Latte 24oz$5.95
- Iced Vanilla Chai Latte 16oz$5.50
- Iced Vanilla Chai Latte 24oz$6.00
- Milk 16oz$3.95
- Milk 24oz$4.75
- Chocolate Milk 16oz$4.50
- Chocolate Milk 24oz$4.95