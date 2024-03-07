D'bo's Atlanta
Daiquiris
- Daiquiri$16.00
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our D'Bo's Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.
- Tequila-Rita$18.00
A tantalizing blend of your choice of flavored daiquiri perched atop a double shot of tequila. This spirited concoction promises a harmonious fusion of refreshing fruity notes with the bold kick of tequila, creating a truly invigorating experience. Sip on this vibrant Tequila-Rita and let the flavors transport you to a world of vibrant fiestas and festive celebrations.
- Liquid Marijuana$16.00
- Blue Suede Shoes$16.00
Late Night Menu Sun-Thurs
Wings
- Party Wings 5 Pcs$8.00
Five tantalizing Party Wings, perfectly seasoned and cooked to golden perfection. Accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing.
- Party Wings 10 Pcs$14.00
Your wing-lover's dream come true! Enjoy a mouthwatering selection of ten perfectly cooked chicken wings, where you can choose up to two distinct flavors. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing, these wings are the ultimate indulgence for any gathering or craving.
- Party Wings 20 Pcs$27.00
Twenty (20) mouthwatering Party Wings await you, offering the perfect balance of crispy texture and tantalizing flavors. Customize your experience with up to four (4) different flavor options, accompanied by your choice of our creamy Blue Cheese or tangy House Made Ranch dressing. Get ready to elevate your taste buds with this irresistible wing feast.
- Party Wings 30 Pcs$38.00
Thirty (30) delectable Party Wings await you, offering a burst of flavor in each bite. Choose up to six (6) mouthwatering flavors and enjoy them alongside your preferred dressing—either the creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch—for an unforgettable wing experience.
- Whole Wings 5 Pcs$14.00
Enjoy a generous portion of five whole wings, cooked to perfection. These wings boast a tantalizing golden-brown exterior, enticing you with their savory aroma. Accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our signature House Made Ranch dressing, this dish delivers a harmonious combination of flavors that will have you licking your fingers in delight.
- Whole Wings 10 Pcs$27.00
Enjoy a generous serving of 10 mouthwatering whole wings. Customize your experience by selecting up to 2 flavorful options from our wide variety. To complete the experience, your wings are accompanied by your choice of either creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch dressing. Get ready for a finger-licking feast that will leave you craving more.
- Whole Wings 15 Pcs$40.00
Indulge in a generous portion of 15 whole wings, cooked to perfection. Customize your experience by choosing up to three delightful flavors. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or our House Made Ranch dressing, this tantalizing dish is a wing lover's dream come true.
- Whole Wings 20 Pcs$53.00
Indulge in a generous serving of 20 whole wings, perfectly cooked and full of flavor. Customize your experience by selecting up to 4 different mouthwatering flavors. Accompanied by your choice of tangy Blue Cheese or creamy House Made Ranch dressing, this tantalizing dish offers an explosion of taste that will leave you craving more.
- Tenders & Side 4 Pc$11.00
4 Piece tenders and a side, your choice of flavor and dip.
- Tenders & Side 8 Pc$21.00
8 Piece tenders with your choice of flavor and dip.
- Boneless Wings 6 Pc and Side$11.00
Enjoy a generous portion of our mouthwatering boneless wings, perfectly cooked to crispy perfection. Delight in six succulent pieces of tender chicken, bursting with flavor. Customize your wings with your choice of tantalizing sauce, and savor every bite. Accompanied by your selection of either creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing, this combo is a match made in wing heaven.
- Boneless Wings 12 Pc and Side$17.00
A generous serving of 12 tender and flavorful boneless wings awaits you. Choose your favorite flavor to elevate your taste buds to new heights. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or our flavorful House Made Ranch Dressing, this appetizing combination is perfect for satisfying your craving for delicious wings and dipping goodness.
Sides
Seafood
- Catfish Basket (Deep Copy)$14.00
(3) Catfish Fillet Strips (1) Side
- Fish & Wing Platter (Deep Copy)$23.00
1 Whole Fillet Catfish Fish and (5) Whole Wings and (1) Side
- Whole Catfish Fillet (Deep Copy)$17.00
(2) Whole Catfish Fillets (2) Sides
- Extra Catfish Strip$4.60
An additional strip of our delicious catfish
- Whole Catfish$8.00
- Catfish Nuggets$15.00