D.C. Porcelli's Pizzeria & More 731 Route 28

Lunch Offerings

Daily Specials

2 Slices Cheese pizza & 20 oz bottle soda

$10.95

2 Slices Pepperoni pizza & 20 oz bottle soda

$11.95

1/2 sub and cup of soup

$10.95

1 Slice Cheese pizza

$4.50

1 Slice Pepperoni pizza

$4.95

1 Slice of the day

$5.25

Food

Pizza

Sizes + toppings

$16.99+

Featuring our 120 year old family dough receipe

Specialty Pizza

Meatlovers

$29.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Meatball

Slice of Heaven

$29.99+

Chicken, Broccoli, Feta, Garlic

DC Porcellis Special

$29.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Veggie

$26.99+

Mushroom, Onion, Green pepper, Black olive, Garlic

Hawaiian

$21.99+

Boar’s Head Ham, Pineapple

The Cantara

$26.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage and Ricotta

Appetizers

Soup of the day

$5.99+

New England Clam Chowder

$6.99+Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$11.99+

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Garlic Bread with cheese

$6.99

Onion rings

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Mozzerlla sticks 6

$9.99

Cheddar Poppers -6

$9.99

Potato Skins with bacon and cheese

$12.99

Side of Meatballs 2

$8.99

Side of Sausages (limit 2)

$9.99

French Fries

$3.99+

Salads

Tossed

$5.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Greek

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Feta, Black Olive, Pepperoncini Served with Pita bread

Antipasto

$14.99

Tossed Salad w/ Black Olive and our Boar’s Head Italian meats

Chef

$15.99

Tossed Salad w/ Boar’s Head Ham,Turkey, American, Swiss, Boiled Egg & croutons

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$15.99

Western Burger

$18.49

Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ & Onion ring

Blue Cheeseburger

$18.49

Grilled onion & Bleu cheese

Spicy Burger

$18.49

Cajun seasoning, Jalapeno & pepper jack

Patty Melt

$18.49

Grilled onion, Swiss served on Marble rye

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.49

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.49

Served on Brioche bun w/ lettuce & tomato

Steak or Chicken Bomb

$12.49+

Served with mushroom, onion, green pepper & provolone cheese

Traditional Turkey Club

$15.49

Served on white toast with Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken tenders served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese & ranch dressing

Reuben

$14.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss & 1000 island on grilled marble rye

Meatball Sub

$10.49+

Our homemade meatballs with marinara & provolone

Chicken parm sub

$10.49+

Our homemade chicken parm with marinara & provolone

Eggplant parm sub

$10.49+

Our homemade breaded Eggplant with marinara & provolone

Chicken Caesar wrap

$12.99

Chicken, lettuce, parmesan & caesar dressing in a flour tortilla

BLT

$12.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast

Veggie wrap

$10.99

Lettuce & tomato with grilled mushroom, onion, green pepper & choice of cheese on flour tortilla

Italian sub

$10.49+

Mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion with oil, vinegar & oregano

Jumbo char-grilled hotdog

$8.49

Entrees

Homemade pasta & meatballs

$13.99

Homemade pasta & sausage (subject to availability)

$14.99

Homemade Chicken parmesan

$17.99

Homemade Eggplant parmesan

$17.99

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Add meatball- 1

$3.50

Kid's Menu

Grilled cheese -white bread & american cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken tenders

$9.99

Kids Pasta with marinara

$6.99

Jumbo grilled hot dog served plain unless specified

$7.99

¼# Cheeseburger serve plain unless specified

$9.99

¼# Bacon cheeseburger plain unless specified

$11.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.99

Chocolate cake

$8.99

Chocolate chip cannoli

$6.99

Baklava

$3.99

Beverage

Fountain

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Ginger ale

$3.75Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

20oz Bottle

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger ale

$2.95

Dasani Water

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Powerade Berry

$2.95

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.95

Vitamin-XXX

$2.95

Vitamin-Lemonade2.95

$2.95

Kids Applec Juice Box

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apparel

Shirts/Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts

$50.00

Shirts

$25.00