D.C. Porcelli's Pizzeria & More 731 Route 28
Food
Specialty Pizza
Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Meatball
Slice of Heaven
Chicken, Broccoli, Feta, Garlic
DC Porcellis Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Veggie
Mushroom, Onion, Green pepper, Black olive, Garlic
Hawaiian
Boar’s Head Ham, Pineapple
The Cantara
Pepperoni, Sausage and Ricotta
Appetizers
Soup of the day
New England Clam Chowder
Chicken Tenders
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with cheese
Onion rings
Chicken Wings
Mozzerlla sticks 6
Cheddar Poppers -6
Potato Skins with bacon and cheese
Side of Meatballs 2
Side of Sausages (limit 2)
French Fries
Salads
Tossed
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Greek
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Feta, Black Olive, Pepperoncini Served with Pita bread
Antipasto
Tossed Salad w/ Black Olive and our Boar’s Head Italian meats
Chef
Tossed Salad w/ Boar’s Head Ham,Turkey, American, Swiss, Boiled Egg & croutons
Burgers
Sandwiches & Wraps
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served on Brioche bun w/ lettuce & tomato
Steak or Chicken Bomb
Served with mushroom, onion, green pepper & provolone cheese
Traditional Turkey Club
Served on white toast with Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken tenders served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, Bleu cheese & ranch dressing
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss & 1000 island on grilled marble rye
Meatball Sub
Our homemade meatballs with marinara & provolone
Chicken parm sub
Our homemade chicken parm with marinara & provolone
Eggplant parm sub
Our homemade breaded Eggplant with marinara & provolone
Chicken Caesar wrap
Chicken, lettuce, parmesan & caesar dressing in a flour tortilla
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast
Veggie wrap
Lettuce & tomato with grilled mushroom, onion, green pepper & choice of cheese on flour tortilla
Italian sub
Mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onion with oil, vinegar & oregano