D'Eli Pizza 600 Hartbrook Drive Suite 104
Appetizers
- Risotto Balls 6 pc$9.99Out of stock
Served with Marinera sauce
- Fried Cheese Ravioli$9.99
10 pc
- Eggplant Strips$9.99
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.99
Served with a side of ranch sause
- Pizza Bread$4.49
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.49
- Garlic Breadsticks 4 pc$4.49
- Mozzarela Sticks$5.99+
Served with marinera sauce
- Haystack onion rings$7.99
Pizza
Small Pizza (10")
- Pepperoni (10")$10.99
- Sausage (10")$10.99
- Cheese (10")$10.99
- Meat Lover (10")$11.99
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Mountain (10")$13.99
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, canadian bacon, regular bacon, tomatoes and hot peppers.
- Hawaiian (10")$11.99
Canadian bacon, pineapples and bacon
- Chicken Alfredo (10")$12.99
Chicken, alfredo, spinach and mushrooms
- Buffalo Chicken (10")$12.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese on top
- BBQ Chicken (10")$12.99
Chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Garden Spinach (10")$11.99
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper
- Margherita (10")$11.99
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese and olive oil
- Spinach Florentine (10")$11.99
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes and alfredo sauce
- Spinach and Garlic (10")$12.99
White sauce, chicken, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, and red onions.
- D'Eli Sausage Special (10")$12.99
Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions
- D'Eli Pepperoni Special (10")$12.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions
- D'Eli Combo Special (10")$12.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.
- D'Eli Mexican Chorizo Special (10")$11.99
Mexican Chorizo
- Build your own Small (whole)$10.99
Build your own small pizza (small)
- Gluten Free build your own! (whole)$13.99
Medium Pizza (12")
- Pepperoni (12")$15.99
- Sausage (12")$15.99
- Cheese (12")$14.99
- Meat Lover (12")$18.49
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Mountain (12")$19.99
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, canadian bacon, regular bacon, tomatoes and hot peppers.
- Hawaiian (12")$15.99
Canadian bacon, pineapples and bacon
- Chicken Alfredo (12")$16.99
Chicken, alfredo, spinach and mushrooms
- Buffalo Chicken (12")$17.49
Chicken, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese on top
- BBQ Chicken (12")$16.99
Chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Garden Spinach (12")$16.99
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper
- Margherita (12")$15.99
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese and olive oil
- Spinach Florentine (12")$15.99
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes and alfredo sauce
- Spinach and Garlic (12")$16.99
White sauce, chicken, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, and red onions.
- D'Eli Sausage Special (12")$17.99
Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions
- D'Eli Pepperoni Special (12")$17.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions
- D'Eli Combo Special (12")$18.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.
- D'Eli Mexican Chorizo Special (12')$16.99
Mexican Chorizo
- Build your own Med (whole) (12")$14.99
Build your own small pizza (med)
- Build your own Med (12") (1/2 & 1/2)$14.99
Build your own pizza halves (med)
Large Pizza (14")
- Pepperoni (14")$19.99
- Sausage (14")$19.99
- Cheese (14")$18.99
- Meat Lover (14")$23.99
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Mountain (14")$26.50
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, canadian bacon, regular bacon, tomatoes and hot peppers.
- Hawaiian (14")$19.99
Canadian bacon, pineapples and bacon
- Chicken Alfredo (14")$23.99
Chicken, alfredo, spinach and mushrooms
- Buffalo Chicken (14")$23.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese on top
- BBQ Chicken (14")$23.99
Chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Garden Spinach (14")$23.99
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper
- Margherita (14")$21.99
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese and olive oil
- Spinach Florentine (14")$21.99
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes and alfredo sauce
- Spinach and Garlic (14")$23.99
White sauce, chicken, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, and red onions.
- D'Eli Sausage Special (14")$22.99
Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions
- D'Elli Pepperoni Special (14")$22.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions
- D'Eli Combo Special (14")$23.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.
- D'Eli Mexican Chorizo Special (14")$20.99
Mexican Chorizo
- Build your own Large (whole) (14")$18.99
Build your own small pizza (Large)
- Build your own Large (1/2 & 1/2) (14")$18.99
Build your own pizza halves (Large)
XL Pizza (16")
- Pepperoni (16")$23.99
- Sausage (16")$23.99
- Cheese (16")$21.99
- Meat Lover (16")$25.99
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Mountain (16")$29.99
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, canadian bacon, regular bacon, tomatoes and hot peppers.
- Hawaiian (16")$23.99
Canadian bacon, pineapples and bacon
- Chicken Alfredo (16")$26.99
Chicken, alfredo, spinach and mushrooms
- Buffalo Chicken (16")$26.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese on top
- BBQ Chicken (16")$26.99
Chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Garden Spinach (16")$26.99
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper
- Margherita (16")$24.99
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese and olive oil
- Spinach Florentine (16")$23.99
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes and alfredo sauce
- Spinach and Garlic (16")$26.99
White sauce, chicken, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, and red onions.
- D'Eli Sausage Special (16")$26.99
Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions
- D'Eli Pepperoni Special (16")$26.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions
- D'Eli Combo Special (16")$27.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.
- D'Eli Mexican Chorizo Special (16")$24.99
Mexican Chorizo
- Build your own XL (whole) (16")$21.99
Build your own small pizza (XL)
- Build your own XL(1/2 & 1/2) (16")$21.99
Build your own pizza halves (XL)
XXL Pizza (18")
- Pepperoni (18")$27.99
- Sausage (18")$27.99
- Cheese (18")$25.99
- Meat Lover (18")$29.99
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Mountain (18")$33.99
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, canadian bacon, regular bacon, tomatoes and hot peppers.
- Hawaiian (18")$28.99
Canadian bacon, pineapples and bacon
- Chicken Alfredo (18")$29.99
Chicken, alfredo, spinach and mushrooms
- Buffalo Chicken (18")$29.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese on top
- BBQ Chicken (18")$29.99
Chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Garden Spinach (18")$28.99
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and green pepper
- Margherita (18")$28.99
Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, feta cheese and olive oil
- Spinach Florentine (18")$27.99
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes and alfredo sauce
- Spinach and Garlic (18")$29.99
White sauce, chicken, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, and red onions.
- D'Eli Sausage Special (18")$29.99
Italian sausage, mushrooms & onions.
- D'Eli Pepperoni Special (18")$29.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions
- D'Eli Combo Special (18")$31.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.
- D'Eli Mexican Chorizo Special (18")$28.99
Mexican Chorizo
- Build your own XXL (whole) (18")$25.99
Build your own small pizza (XXL)
- Build your own XXL(1/2 & 1/2) (18")$25.99
Build your own pizza halves (XXL)
Chicago Style Cheese Stuffed Pizza
Italian Pastas
- Homemade Baked Lasagna$9.99+
Enjoy our homemade lasagna at different sizes.
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$15.99+
Seared chicken breast served over fettuccini and alfredo sauce.
- Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo$16.99+
Shrimp with our homemade alfredo sauce served over fettuccini with a side of Italian bread.
- Chicken Parmesan$15.99+
Breaded chicken breast topped with baked mozzarella cheese, served over linguini and homemade marinera sauce.
- Eggplant Parmesan$11.99+
Breaded Eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese, served over marinera sauce and a side of Italian bread.
- Baked Mostaccioli$11.99+
Baked over marinera sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of Italian bread.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$11.99+
Served with alfredo sauce and a side of Italian bread.
- Spaguetti$9.99+
Served over marinera sauce and a side of Italian bread.
- Linguini$9.99+
Served over marinera sauce and a side of Italian bread.
- Mostaccioli$9.99+
Served over marinera sauce and a side of Italian bread.
- Cheese Ravioli$10.99+
Served over marinera sauce and a side of Italian bread
- Beef Ravioli$11.99+
Served over marinera sauce and a side of Italian bread
Subs
- Italian Sausage Sub$14.99
Italian sausage served with onions and green peppers.
- Meatball Sub$14.99
Four large meatballs on italian bread sauce and cheese
- Italian Beef Sub$14.99
Italian Beef with green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese served on a sub.
- Parmesan Chicken Sub$14.99
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese and homemade marinera sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$14.99Out of stock
Spicy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a kaiser roll
- Chicken Breast Sub$14.99
Seared chicken breast with green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese.
Soups and Salads
- Homemade D'Eli Italian Chilli$4.99
Italian sausage, elbow pasta, tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Soup of the day$4.99Out of stock
- Antipasto$9.99
Pepperoni, salami, italian beef, mozzarella cheese, black olive, pepperoncini peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, served on a crisp bed of lettuce and house dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and black pepper.
- Dinner Salad$5.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, with choice of dressing.
- Soup and Salad Combo$10.99
Cup of your soup choice and dinner salad for a light dinner