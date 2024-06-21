D Fruta La Vida
Nieves & Frutas
Nieves - Ice Cream
Ensaladas, Yogurts, y mas
- Yogurt con Frutas
Delicious homemade yogurts, fill your cup with your choice of fresh fruit, covered in your favorite yogurt, add toppings$6.99
- Fresas Con Crema
Fresh cut strawberries with our homemade cream, add toppings and whipped cream$8.99
- Ensaladas De Frutas
Your choice of fresh fruit: pineapple, mango, watermelon, papaya, melon, apples, grapes, banana, strawberry, cucumber, add honey and granola or Chile and lime$8.99
- Ensalada Colombiana
Mango, papaya, melon, pineapple, grapes, banana, strawberries topped with our homemade sweet cream, cheese and 1 scoop of ice cream. Fruits may vary depending on seasonality$9.99
- Cholao
20 oz. A Colombian favorite, shaved ice with tropical fresh fruit, condensed milk, passion fruit and Milo$6.25
- Mangonada
Everyone's favorite, our handcrafted mango ice cream with chamoy, tajin$6.99
- Diablitos$5.99
Paletas - Popsicles
Choco Banana
Fresh Juices/Smoothies
Fresh Juices
- Detox
Cucumber, green apples, pear, kale, lemon, ginger$6.99
- Life of My Energy
Spinach, red apples, pineapple, lemon, ginger, dash of cayenne pepper$6.99
- Life of My Eyes
Carrots, red apples, ginger$6.99
- The Green Life
Cucumber, green apples, lemon, celery, spinach$6.99
- Life of My Heart
Beet root, carrots, red apples, lemon$6.99
- Morning Glory
Orange juice, beet root and carrots$6.99
- Orange Juice
Orange juice, beet root and carrots$6.99
Smoothies
Food
Tortas/Sandwiches
La Parrilla/ From the Grill
Empanadas Colombianas
Specialty Empanadas
Botanas/ Snacks
Drinks
Sodas/Gaseosas
Hot Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Mecato Colombiano
- Bom Bom Bun$0.55
- Chocolatina Jet$0.99
- Chocorramo$2.50
- Cocosette
Galleta Waffer rellena de crema de coco$1.99
- De Todito BBQ
Snack mixto de plátano, papá y chicharrón con sabor a BBQ ideal para compartir.$4.99
- TrociPollo
TrociPollo 30g Palitos de harina de trigo fritos con sabor a pollo$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- Nucita$0.89