Sushi Masu
Nigiri Set
All Sushi Set come with Miso soup and Edamame
Appetizer
Maki
Signature nigiri or sashimi
Donburi-Sushi Rice Bowls
Futomaki
- The Classic$14.00
Egg omelette cucumber avocado oshinko shiitake mushroom
- Sake-Cu$15.00
Salmon asparagus cucumber avocado
- Ebi Hamachi$16.00
Yellowtail tartar shrimp tempura cucumber avocado cilantro jalapeno
- The Sandy$28.00
Otoro uni ikura cucumber avocado
- Masu$22.00
Zuwaikani (Japanese snow crab) avocado cucumber
- Maguro MaMa$16.00
Masu Signature roll
- Honey roll$18.00
shrimp tempura cucumber inside spicy crab on top
- Angel roll$18.00
salmon tempura cucumber inside avocado mango peanut on top with mango sauce
- Rainbow Bright roll$25.00
spicy negi toro topped with salmon yellowtail avocado
- Caterpillar roll$18.00
Eel cucumber topped avocado on top
- Hole In One$22.00
shrimp tempura avocado mayo topped with lightly seared scallop and sweet sauce drizzle
Sushi Masu Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 470-5324
Closed • Opens Friday at 5PM