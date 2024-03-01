D Light Cafe 2475 18th St. NW
FOOD
Breakfast and Brunch
- Avocado Toast
- Syrnyky Cottage Cheesecakes
- Delightful Breakfast$17.99
- Eggs Benedict
- French Toast
- Kasha
- Potato pancakes
- Cottage cheese Mlyntsy with toasted almonds and cream (ukrainian stuffed crepes)$13.99
- Chicken & mushrooms Mlyntsi (ukrainian stuffed crepes)$13.99
- Dark plums compote Mlyntsi (ukrainian style crepes)$13.50
- Gluten Free Pancake with caramelized pecans, cream and maple syrup$13.99
- Waffles
- Shakshuka
- 1 Egg$1.99
- 2 Eggs$3.99
- Bacon side$4.00
- Toast
- 2 Potato Pancake$3.50
- Half Avocado side$4.00
- Salmon side$5.00
- Chicken side$4.00
- Mixed greens salad side$3.50
- Halloumi Side$4.00
- Turkey side$4.00
- Mozzarella cheese side$1.00
- Provolone side$1.00
- Sour Cream side$1.00
Sandwiches and Wraps
Soups
Salads
Bakery and Desserts
- Butter Croissant$4.25
- Almond Croissant$5.50
- Berry & Cream Croissant$5.00
- Danish$5.60
- Pain au Chocolate$5.50
- Matcha Croissant$5.90
- Ham&Cheese$6.20
- Pistachio Meringue roulette$7.99
- Lemon curd meringue roulette$7.00
- Raspberry and coconut cheesecake$6.40
- Honey Chocolate$7.99
- Lvivskyi Cheesecake$6.50
- Eclairs$5.40
- Pumpkin Scone with dark chocolate$4.50
- Bread pudding$4.79
- Lime Cake$6.30
- Cream Brulee$5.00
Cakes (for 48 hours preorder)
Bread ( for 48 hours preorder)
AdMo special
DRINKS
Espresso
D Light Specials
- Pink Dreams Latte$5.80
- Pink Dreams Latte Iced$5.80
- Toffe Crunch Latte$5.70
- Toffe Crunch Latte Iced$5.70
- Capuorange$4.90
- Capuorange Iced$4.90
- Nutty Raf$5.60
- Nuttt Raf Iced$5.60
- Cherry-Popcorn Raf$5.60
- Cherry-Popcorn Iced$5.60
- Honey Pumkin Latte$5.70
- Honey Pumkin Latte Iced$5.70
- White Chocolate Wildberry Mocha$6.20
Hot Chocolate
Matcha
Tea
Housemade Tea
Brunch drinks
Additional
