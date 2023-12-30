D6 Pizza Hesperia
Personal Pizza
- B.Y.O Personal Pizza or Calzone$6.99+
Build your own personal pizza or calzone, Choose from 8" (4 slices) 10" (6 slices) or Calzone
- Personal Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza$11.99+Out of stock
Here for a limited time! Ranch base, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and and lots of tangy dill pickles.
- Personal Supreme$11.99+
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, onions, bell pepper and sausage
- Personal All Meat$10.50+
red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and lots of bacon
- Personal Margherita$10.50+
red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh and cooked basil
- Personal BBQ Chicken$10.50+
barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onions, all white meat chicken and fresh basil
- Personal Vegetarian$10.50+
red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes
- Personal Mediterranean$10.50+
white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, chicken, tomatoes and olives
- Personal Buffalo Chicken$10.50+
ranch base, mozzarella, buffalo style chicken and crumbled bacon
- Personal Garlic Chicken$10.50+
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon
- Personal Triple Pepp$10.50+
red sauce, mozzarella and lots of crispy pepperoni
- Personal Chicken Pesto$10.50+
pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomatoes, chicken and fresh basil
Medium Pizza
- Build Your Own Medium Pizza$14.00
12" Pizza 8 Slices
- Medium Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.99Out of stock
Here for a limited time! Ranch base, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and tangy dill pickles.
- Medium Supreme$22.99
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, onions, bell pepper and sausage
- Medium Margerita$22.99
red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh and cooked basil
- Medium BBQ Chicken$22.99
barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onions, all white meat chicken and fresh basil
- Medium Vegetarian$22.99
red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes
- Medium Mediterranean$22.99
white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, chicken, tomatoes and olives
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$22.99
ranch base, mozzarella, buffalo style chicken and crumbled bacon
- Medium All Meat$22.99
red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and lots of bacon
- Medium Garlic Chicken$22.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon
- Medium Triple Pepp$22.99
red sauce, mozzarella and lots of crispy pepperoni
- Medium Chicken Pesto$22.99
pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomatoes, chicken and fresh basil
Large Pizza
- Build Your Own Large Pizza$16.50
14" Pizza 10 Slices
- Large Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.99Out of stock
Here for a limited time! Ranch base, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and tangy dill pickles.
- Large Supreme$26.99
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, onions, bell pepper and sausage
- Large Margherita$26.99
red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh and cooked basil
- Large BBQ Chicken$26.99
barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onions, all white meat chicken and fresh basil
- Large Vegetarian$26.99
red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes
- Large Mediterranean$26.99
white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, chicken, tomatoes and olives
- Large Buffalo Chicken$26.99
ranch base, mozzarella, buffalo style chicken and crumbled bacon
- Large All Meat$26.99
red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and lots of bacon
- Large Garlic Chicken$26.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon
- Large Triple Pepp$26.99
red sauce, mozzarella and lots of crispy pepperoni
- Large Chicken Pesto$26.99
pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomatoes, chicken and fresh basil
XL Pizza
- Build Your Own XL Pizza$18.75
Thin Crust 16" Pizza 12 Slices
- Extra Large Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza$26.99Out of stock
Here for a limited time! Ranch base, mozzarella, crumbled bacon and and lots of tangy dill pickles.
- Extra Large Supreme$31.99
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, onions, bell pepper and sausage (thin crust)
- Extra Large Margherita$31.99
red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh and cooked basil (thin crust)
- Extra Large BBQ Chicken$31.99
barbecue sauce, mozzarella, red onions, all white meat chicken and fresh basil (thin crust)
- Extra Large Vegetarian$31.99
red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, and grape tomatoes (thin crust)
- Extra Large Mediterranean$31.99
white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, feta, artichokes, chicken, tomatoes and olives (thin crust)
- Extra Large Buffalo Chicken$31.99
ranch base, mozzarella, buffalo style chicken and crumbled bacon (thin crust)
- Extra Large All Meat$31.99
red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and lots of bacon (thin crust)
- Extra Large Garlic Chicken$31.99
garlic white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, mushroom chicken and bacon (thin crust)
- Extra Large Triple Pepp$31.99
red sauce, mozzarella and lots of crispy pepperoni (thin crust)
- Extra Large Chicken Pesto$31.99
pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, grape tomatoes, chicken and fresh basil (thin crust)
Sides & Desserts
- Wings$12.50+
Oven fried, bone in chicken wings.
- Potato Wedges$4.50+
Thick cut, baked potato wedges
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00+
Flat bread topped with garlic herb oil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, cut into strips for dipping.
- Extra Sides & Dressings
- 8" Cookie Pie$7.99
Warm cookie pie, cut into 8 slices for sharing.