Da Beans Green 17-937 Volcano Rd
Raw Whole Plant Based Menu
Liquid Gold
- Fresh Cold-Pressed Seeded Watermelon Juice$10.00
This variety is fresh cold-pressed seeded watermelon juice.
- Fresh Pressed Organic Celery Juice$12.00
Delicious, refreshing, and a fantastic way to start your day with optimal stomach function! Enjoy this fresh pressed, made-to-order, organic celery juice!
- Organic Tumeric Shot$4.00
A spicy combo of Turmeric, ginger, lemon, and papaya seeds is thought to boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Papaya seeds are also recognized to kill parasites!
- Rainbow Irish Seamoss Shot$4.00
There are 104 vitamins, minerals & elements the body needs - this shot has 98 of them! Research the benefits of Irish Sea Moss. A super easy option to add to your health! Rainbow Irish Sea Moss Gel, pineapple & Atlantic dulse flakes.
- Organic Hawaiian Fermented Noni Shot$3.00
It is a potent drink with a very pungent, strong odor that many find difficult to drink. It is not for the faint of heart. The botanical name of Noni is morinda citrifolia. More than 100 names for this fruit-bearing tree related to the coffee family exist. The more common English names are morinda, Indian mulberry, noni, beach mulberry, and cheese fruit. Try this unique juice experience for wellness!
Beautiful Beginning Breakfasts
- Chia & Berry Breakfast Cup w/ Raw Elderberry Syrup$8.00Out of stock
Chia seeds soaked in sweet coconut water, wild blueberries, sprouted buckwheat groats (gluten-free seeds), strawberries & raw elderberry syrup.
- Peachy Keen Breakfast Cups$8.00Out of stock
Peaches, whole mango, handmade coconut cream, and a dash of cardamom, topped with homemade coconut cream make up this delightful treat! Fully raw so you can start your day energized!
- Smooth Strawberry$8.00
Delicious Chia Seeds soaked in coconut water with a strawberry blend of goodness to start your day with energy and easy digestive help.
- Pretty with Pineapple$8.00
We all love our pineapple here on Big Island, but now you can add to your beauty regime by having your pineapple and your plant-based collagen builders. Feel pretty with this delicious pineapple creation that adds to your body's overall health with greens, vitamins, minerals, and mostly the natural form of silica produced by plants, not animal products.
Lovin' Life Lunch
- Raw-men$18.00+
Our Raw Vegan Ramen is definitely a game-changer. Soaked and softened kelp noodles, topped with our delicious broth, marinated mushrooms & onions, pickled daikon & carrot, fresh cilantro, green onion & red pepper. Top it with our chili oil or spicy mung bean sprouts for an extra kick.
- Forbidden Curry$16.00+
Bloomed Forbidden rice, sweet & savory coconut curry, seasoned pepitas, and candied lime! Fully raw so you won't be tired after lunch.
- Middle East Feast$25.00+Out of stock
So many delicious raw foods wrapped into one delectable Middle East feast! Raw Lebanese bread, traditional raw Tabbouleh, raw Falafels, and your choice of Creamy Garlic Sauce or raw Black hummus!
Delightful Dessert
- Caramel & Cookie Delight Cream$8.00
This amazing delight cream is a fully raw vegan treat. The base is a mix of coconut cream and banana with an amazing taste combination to give it a caramel and cookie flavor! Please keep in mind if you add any of the Toppings or Sweet Treats options then your dessert may no longer be raw vegan.
Traditional Breakfast & Brunch Menu
Baked Goods
- Almond Poppy Muffins$5.00
Delicious Almond Poppy
- Double Chocolate Muffin$5.00
Super yummy double chocolate muffins
- Pumpkin Strudel Muffin$5.00
Taste of the season with pumpkin spice flavor and a strudel topping
- Cinnabon
Everyone loves a great cinnamon bun!
- Scones$6.00Out of stock
Our favorite variety is orange & cranberry but we usually have a few others as well. Great to accommodate tea or coffee! Two Scones for $6
Breakfast & Brunch
- Breakfast Sammich'$6.00
Simple. Delicious. Regular Egg, Bacon Crumbles and cheese on an English muffin.
- Big Islands Best Breakfast Burritos$8.00
We call them 'Big Islands Best' for a reason! The basic burrito is two eggs, potato hash, green onion, and cheese with our chipotle mayo encased in delicious crispy cheese. You can go large by adding your choice of bacon crumbles or spam. If you want the mother of all breakfast burritos (MOAB); two eggs, potato hash, cheese, and slow-cooked Kalua pulled pork for a truly magical burrito experience. We even have a Vegan option with Morning Star or Beyond Beef Plant sausage, Chipotle Rice, Potato Hash, and Vegan Cheese. There are a bunch of delicious extras to customize your burrito as well! *Please Note* All burritos except our Grab & Go's are made to order. Depending on how busy we are it may take anywhere from 15-30 minutes to cook your burrito so please be prepared to enjoy the surroundings of the quaint cafe while you anticipate the deliciousness.
- Deluxe Everything Bagel$10.00
Nothing says good morning like a plump Everything bagel, topped with some thick cream cheese and Everything seasoning. That's pretty close to a perfect morning!
- Truffled Avocado Toast$14.00
Enjoy a good fat breakfast with some avocado mash on organic seed & grain toast! Just when you thought avocado toast couldn't get any more delicious, we kicked it up a notch with truffle carpaccio and white & black truffle oils/salt. Top it off with an egg or triple cream Brie, or BOTH to tantalize your taste buds to the extreme!
- Savory Smoked Salmon Spread with Arugula on Bagel$14.00
Who doesn't love a delicious salmon & lox bagel? The less awesome part is all of it sliding off when you try to take a bite and the capers falling all over your plate. Problem solved with a delicious smoked salmon, caper, lemon zest, and cream cheese spread on a toasted bagel with arugula & lemon wedge.
- Sweet Stuffed French Toast$18.00
French toast is a hearty brunch favorite, but it just got better stuffed with your choice of our beautifully paired treats! Homemade Cocoa Mac Nut Spread & Banana OR Rich Chocolate & Raspberry Compote
- Heavenly Hollandaise Eggs Benedict with Saffron Herbed Rice$20.00
Our heavenly hollandaise has been a customer favorite since we opened the doors. Now we're taking it to the next level on a delicious eggs benedict! Your choice of traditional Canadian bacon, savory sausage, smoked salmon, or a Hawaiian favorite SPAM as your protein. This comes with a side of our in-house saffron & herbed rice made fresh daily! All this yumminess on a classic toasted English muffin.
- Breakfast Special$6.99
Two Eggs your way, side of SPAM and our Herbed Saffron Rice
- Gourmet & Gilled Cheese+$15.00
During my last pregnancy, my husband really fulfilled my cheese cravings with this gourmet version of something I never cared for - grilled cheese. Now it's my favorite! We start with fresh-baked Focaccia bread that has a variety of toppings baked in. Then we add a combination of delectable cheeses ranging from swiss, gouda, cheddar, Havarti, provolone, etc. Topped with a spicy sauce or savory mayonnaise and then fresh sprouts or microgreens! Add a cup of soup or a side of our saffron herbed rice for an extra few dollars and complete the meal!
- Smoked Salmon Wrap$15.00
Our smoked salmon spread with capers, cream cheese, everything seasoning mix, and an arugula/lemon salad in one delicious wrap! Add a cup of soup or a side of our saffron herbed rice to complete the meal!
- Hawaii Plate Lunch$18.00
Plate Lunch is a local favorite here in Hawaii! Although you will find many variations there are a few staples that are must-haves. Kalua BBQ Pulled Pork over shredded cabbage & saffron herb rice. Homemade Mac Salad - delicious and nothing like the stores - & regular Saffron Herb Rice.
- Crock Pot Chicken$9.00
Our crock pot chicken continues to be a favorite special we bring back again and again! Chicken slow-cooked in the crock pot with bacon, cream cheese, fresh chives, ranch, and three kinds of shredded cheese!
- Soup! Soup! Soup!$6.00+
I Love soup! I've searched the Big Island for great soups and finally decided to make my own. We have as many varieties through the week or month. Get it ala carte or as an add-on.
Unique Beverages
Raw Cold Brew Coffee
- Raw Coffee Sampler$6.00
If you want the full new coffee culture experience with Raw, give our sampler set a whirl! A 2 oz shot of our straight raw coffee, our best seller the Creamy Dream, and the gentleman's favorite raw variety is The Nutty Irishman. Welcome to the New Coffee Culture!
- Creamy Moeuhane (Dream)$8.00
Could there be a more perfect combination than Blueberry, Lavender & French Vanilla... Nope! Let your taste buds slide into the soft, dreamy taste of Original Cold Brew coffee, French Vanilla Coconut Cream, enhanced with Blueberry and Lavender!
- Pua Pua (Floral) Frenzy$8.00
A light and fresh floral-themed drink with all the comforts of nature. Original Cold Brew coffee, organic coconut milk, plus enhanced with Hibiscus, Elderflower & a shot of Immunity Booster!
- The Nutty Irishman$8.00
We all love a bit of Irish in us! Enjoy a twist on these more traditional coffee flavors. Get nutty with this Original Cold Brew Coffee, Irish Cream, Amaretto, and Coconut French Vanilla Creamer coffee delight!
- Delectable Duo$8.00
Refreshing island flavors pair perfectly with long-brew coffee for a nice morning jumpstart! Original Cold Brew coffee, Organic Coconut Milk, plus enhanced with Pineapple & Dragon Fruit.
- Plain Hau (Iced) Cold Brew Coffee$7.50
Cool down with a refreshing Hau (Iced) Coffee while drinking in the beauty of Hawaii! Never watered down, only iced for your enjoyment. 100% Raw Kona Coffee.
Go Green BOBA Bubble Tea
- Green Goddess$6.00
All of our BOBA is super fun, with an option for a nontraditional type of BOBA that is flavored and pops while you enjoy it! Your choice of Raw Kona Coffee or Traditional Black Tea, Kiwi BOBA or Traditional & Strawberry Monin Vegan Simple Cane Flavor
- Passion Palooza$6.00
All of our BOBA is super fun, with an option for a nontraditional type of BOBA that is flavored and pops while you enjoy it! Your choice of Raw Kona Coffee or Traditional Black Tea, Passion fruit BOBA or Traditional & Mango Monin Vegan Simple Cane Flavor
- Pom Pom Pump Up$6.00
All of our BOBA is super fun, with an option for a nontraditional type of BOBA that is flavored and pops while you enjoy it! Your choice of Raw Kona Coffee or Traditional Black Tea, Pomegranate BOBA or Traditional & Lilikoi Monin Vegan Simple Cane Flavor
- Cocoberry Pie$6.00
All of our BOBA is super fun, with an option for a nontraditional type of BOBA that is flavored and pops while you enjoy it! Your choice of Raw Kona Coffee or Traditional Black Tea, Blueberry BOBA or Traditional & Coconut Monin Vegan Simple Cane Flavor
- Tart & Tasty$6.00
All of our BOBA is super fun, with an option for a nontraditional type of BOBA that is flavored and pops while you enjoy it! Your choice of Raw Kona Coffee or Traditional Black Tea, Strawberry BOBA or Traditional & Key Lime Pie Monin Vegan Simple Cane Flavor
- Pineapple Paradise$6.00
All of our BOBA is super fun, with an option for a nontraditional type of BOBA that is flavored and pops while you enjoy it! Your choice of Raw Kona Coffee or Traditional Black Tea, Mango BOBA or Traditional & Pineapple Monin Vegan Simple Cane Flavor
Traditional Roasted Coffee
- Organic Hawaiian Coffee - Traditional Drip$4.00+
Can't go wrong with a delicious Hawaiian Blend of rich black coffee. Bottomless cup in-house. 16 oz only for a to-go order.
- Peaberry Cold Brew Kope$6.00
One of the most sought-after coffee types is peaberry! With its uniform shape, it's said the roasting process is much more even for a smoother taste. Pair that with our cold brew process and you have a much less acidic traditional-tasting coffee beverage.
- Four Sigmatic "Think" Coffee$8.00
Taste of coffee with the benefit of mushrooms power for the brain. Organic dark roast Arabica beans, organic Lion's Mane & Chaga Mushrooms.
- Designer Coffee Brands$5.00
Who doesn't love a flavorful burst of taste in their coffee every now and then. My Favorite is Blueberry Pie! We have some of the most loved designer coffees from name brands like Carlos's Bake Shop, Double Donuts, Ekocups, and many more!
- French Press by the Pot$10.00
Compliment any of our delicious breakfast meals with your own pot of fresh organic french press coffee. Dine - In Only
- Traditional Pour Over Hot Kope Pot$10.00
Pour Over has been a long tradition of enjoying coffee at a slower more relaxed pace!
- Kokua Shared Coffee$7.00
In Hawaiian Kokua, pronounced (Koh-KOO-ah), is a word that means "to help". Many countries have a tradition of sharing coffee with those who can't afford a cup themselves. We want to incorporate that tradition with the Aloha Spirit here on Big I. If you choose to buy a Kokua Coffee you are pre-paying for a cup of basic organic coffee for someone in need and one for yourself. Mahalo for your generosity!
- Regular Decaf$4.00
If you're looking for some pep but don't want to go full throttle we got you covered with Decaf. If you love decaf coffee I would suggest trying our Raw Kona Coffee as well!
Caffè Espresso
- Espresso$3.00+
A small shot of pressure-brewed espresso using the finely ground beans from Moloka‘i.
- Cappuccino "Little Cap"$6.00+
Cappuccino is an Italian coffee drink that is traditionally prepared with equal parts double espresso, steamed milk, and steamed milk foam on top. A delicious treat!
- Latte$6.00+
A latte is a coffee drink with espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam on top. Beautiful, edible, and versatile!
- Caffè Mocha$7.00+
Caffè Mocha... not to be confused with the Mocha bean - mind-blowing right - is an espresso drink combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream.
- Americano$5.00+
For those who like to lighten up their espresso, the Americano is the way to go.
- All Other Caffe$5.00+
Tea-rrific!
- Organic Green Tea$5.00+
Our green tea is a blend of both Matcha & Sencha which is considered to be Japanese green tea versus original green tea which is only found in the country China. Enjoy hot or iced. Caffeinated.
- Organic Red Hibiscus Tea$5.00+
A delicious and comforting taste of Hawaii.
- Matcha Matcha Matcha$5.00+
Organic matcha from renowned tea growers in the Kyoto and Kagoshima regions of Japan. Enjoy hot or iced. Caffeinated.
- Fireberry$5.00+
The Fireberry kick will jumpstart your day and your immune system! Hibiscus, elderberry, currant, rooibos, sweet blackberry leaves, candied cranberries, rosehip & rose petals. Enjoy hot or iced. Caffeine Free.
- Echinacea+$5.00+
Echinacea has been a long-time favorite herb for boosting immunity and well-being. This blend also includes Vitamin C, zinc, elderberry, chamomile, and lemongrass. Enjoy hot or iced. Caffeinated.
- Gingerlicious$5.00+
We love ginger, if you're reading this you probably love ginger, who doesn't love ginger? We have both lemon and mango to choose from! Enjoy hot or iced. Caffeine Free.
- Cats Claw Bark$3.00+
Cats Claw is by far and away my favorite tea. It is known for its ability to kill all viruses. It's also been credited with rebuilding DNA specifically from radiation damage, bolstering the entire immune system, and disbanding cancer cells. We highly suggest you research all these potential health benefits on your own! Served with Lemon Balm to remove dead viral cells as consumed. Many do not enjoy the taste of CCB so we offer the option of consuming mixed with orange juice when served over ice only. Enjoy hot or iced. Caffeine Free.
- Masala Chai$8.00+
You haven't even had Chai until you've tried our Homemade from scratch vegan masala chai! We've had people from India tell us it's the BEST they've ever tasted... Traditional: Black tea, star anise, cloves, allspice, cinnamon, white peppercorns, cardamom, coconut milk/cream. No added sugar or processed junk.
Whole Fruit Smoothies
- Hawaiian Hilo Sunrise$9.00
Our Hawaiian favorites; are pineapple, mango, and banana! Combined with delicious orange juice makes for an excellent drink to sip while watching a beautiful east-side sunrise here on the Big Island.
- Kona Sunset$9.00
This smoothie was inspired by our kids who love to drink their organic fruit! Organic or Wild Blueberries, Strawberries, and bananas mingle perfectly to create a filling way to start your day!
- Pretty Pinky$10.00
Dragon fruit is by far one of our favorite fruits here at Da Beans Green. Pair it with sweet cherries & banana and you have a delectable pink drink you won't soon forget!
- Koi's Lilikoi Creation$10.00
If you love passion fruit this is the smoothie for you! Our youngest daughter, Koi (which means love & affection), adores her lilikoi fruit just like her Daddy! Her favorite smoothie is banana, lilikoi, and mango. This one is dedicated to her.
- Royal Blue Hawaiian$15.00
Our own smoothie version of Royal Blue Hawaiian! Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, and the world's best BLUE Spirulina Another delicious raw treat that is not only delicious but has more health benefits than all your meals combined the rest of the day. Why Spirulina? Great Question! Chlorophyll - removes toxins, provides antioxidants, heals, promotes weight loss, supports the cardiovascular system, and adds vitamins & minerals. Micronutrient Vitamins - Vit A, Vit B1 B2 B3 B5 B6 B9 B12, Vit C, Vit E, Vit K, and Choline. Phycocyanin (Blue) - Protein compliment of chlorophyll, protects the liver, and kidneys, boosts the immune system, and prevents inflammation, current studies even show cancer-killing ability! Minerals - the whole spectrum of primary and trace minerals. Antioxidants - goodbye free radicals! Amino Acids - yep we have all 9 the body needs in one serving. Protein - like we said Amino Acids in raw form. So many more benefits!
- Superfood Jungle Smoothie$12.00
A full meal in a cup! Our banana base sweetens up this cocoa superfood blend to give you everything you need to start your day off. A variety of plant proteins, Omegas, Fiber, Antioxidants via a superfruit blend, adaptogen blend via mushrooms and maca, super-greens & veggies, probiotic blend and to make it all process better a set of digestive enzymes tops it off. No Soy, No Dairy, No Artificial Ingredients, No Preservatives
- Fruit Forest Superfood Smoothie$12.00
A full meal in a cup! Our banana and blueberry base complements the coconut and acai flavors to give you everything you need to start your day off. A variety of plant proteins, Omegas, Fiber, Antioxidants via a superfruit blend, adaptogen blend via mushrooms and maca, super-greens & veggies, probiotic blend and to make it all process better a set of digestive enzymes tops it off. No Soy, No Dairy, No Artificial Ingredients, No Preservatives. Vegan and made with coconut milk.
Slushius
- Kahiko (Classic) Lemonade Slushius$5.00
Not into the most delicious coffee in the world? That's cool... Either way, we've got you covered. Enjoy a fruit-based organic, frozen, blended drink with a flavor enhancer of your choice instead! Kind of like a drinkable shaved ice.
- Guava Me Some More$5.00
Sweet & Yummy best describes our frozen guava fruit creation! Enjoy a classic guava nectar slushie or add your favorite flavor enhancer for a cool, refreshing treat.
- Mighty Mango$5.00
Delicious Mango nectar pulverized to perfection with Kangen ice and your choice of flavoring to personalize your refreshing treat!