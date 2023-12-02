Big Islands Best Breakfast Burritos

$8.00

We call them 'Big Islands Best' for a reason! The basic burrito is two eggs, potato hash, green onion, and cheese with our chipotle mayo encased in delicious crispy cheese. You can go large by adding your choice of bacon crumbles or spam. If you want the mother of all breakfast burritos (MOAB); two eggs, potato hash, cheese, and slow-cooked Kalua pulled pork for a truly magical burrito experience. We even have a Vegan option with Morning Star or Beyond Beef Plant sausage, Chipotle Rice, Potato Hash, and Vegan Cheese. There are a bunch of delicious extras to customize your burrito as well! *Please Note* All burritos except our Grab & Go's are made to order. Depending on how busy we are it may take anywhere from 15-30 minutes to cook your burrito so please be prepared to enjoy the surroundings of the quaint cafe while you anticipate the deliciousness.