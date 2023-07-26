Popular Items

10pc wings and Fries

10pc wings and Fries

$15.50
6 pc Wings

6 pc Wings

$8.00
8 Pc And Fries Special

8 Pc And Fries Special

$12.00

FOOD

Appetizers

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

1 fresh potato cut in equal pieces deep fried and topped with shredded cheese real Bacon bits and fresh chopped chives.. served with sour cream on the side

Fish Nuggets

Fish Nuggets

$12.00

6oz of fries crisy tilapia served with fries slaw and tartar sauce

DABOMB tacos

DABOMB tacos

$12.00

6 0z of fried tilapia served on 3 flour tortilla topped with dabomb sauce lettuce tomato and shredded cheese served with a side of sour cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00
Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Nacho chips salsa

$6.00

Vegan Wing Bites WITH FRIES

$12.00

Wings

6 pc Wings

6 pc Wings

$8.00
8pc Wings

8pc Wings

$10.00
10pc wings and Fries

10pc wings and Fries

$15.50
1/2 lb Boneless Wings/ Fries

1/2 lb Boneless Wings/ Fries

$10.00

1 lb Boneless Wings/ Fries

$15.00
50 pc Wing 2 Flavors

50 pc Wing 2 Flavors

$60.00
8 Pc And Fries Special

8 Pc And Fries Special

$12.00

10pc wings only

$14.00

3pc Whole Wings/ Fries

$8.99

Chicken fingers

3pc Fingers and Fries

$9.00

5pc Fingers and Fries

$14.00

Seafood

Tilapia Dinner

Tilapia Dinner

$14.00
Gulf Shrimp Dinner

Gulf Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Fish & Gulf Shrimp Platter

$30.00

3 6oz pieces of Tilapia 8 gulf Shrimp 1 Fries

Extra Gulf Shrimp Grilled

$6.00

Extra Tilapia

$5.00

Extra Shrimp Fried

$6.00

Fish and Fries Snack

$10.00

Shrimp and Fries snack (6)

$11.00

QUICK FISH AND SHRIMP CATCH

$13.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Jerk Chicken Sand

Jerk Chicken Sand

$14.00

5oz chicken breast marinated pineapple BBQ sauce pan seared then grilled to perfect temperature with 2 strips of bacon served with Mayonnaise, 2oz coleslaw, Lettuce ,tomatoes on a warm Burger bun 2oz coleslaw

Cajun Fish Sandwich

Cajun Fish Sandwich

$13.00
Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

5oz of chicken breast or 4 oz beef grilled with onions topped with 2 slices White American cheese on a warm Hoagie roll.. Lettuce tomatoes and a dash of Black pepper

Dabomb Burger

Dabomb Burger

$12.00
Sandwich Wrap

Sandwich Wrap

$12.00

NEW Buffalo chicken sandwich

$12.00

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00
Grilled Terriyaki Chicken Salad

Grilled Terriyaki Chicken Salad

$12.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Chicken salad

$12.00

IMPOSSIBLE MEAT SALAD

$12.00

Sides

Collards

Collards

$4.00
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$3.25

Side Salad

$6.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$5.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Loaded Bake Potato

Loaded Bake Potato

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Cake of the Day

Cake of the Day

$5.95

NY Cheese Cake

$8.95

New York Style cheesecake, cream cheese first. The cream cheese makes this delicious cheesecake so dense and rich. Top with a fresh raspberry sauce or leave it plain and simple. Either way, it's going to be your new favorite cheesecake. **Restaurants, Catering, Hotels** Perfect dessert for any occasion..

Triple Chocalate Cheesecake

$8.95

Chocolate graham crust filled with chocolate cheesecake and topped with chocolate ganache with a white chocolate tuxedo design on top. Hand crafted, this cheesecake will be your new favorite go to dessert. **Restaurants, Healthcare, Catering** Perfect dessert for any occasion.

Peanut Brittle **Limited time only**

$0.99

EXTRA TOPPINGS

$2.50

Extra Sauces

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.25

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Tartar

$1.00

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Meat

Extra Shrimp (4)

$6.00

Extra Ground Beef (6)oz)

$5.00

Extra Chicken Breast (5oz)

$5.00

Extra Ground Turkey (6oz)

$5.00

Extra Tilapia

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

Classic Fish Tacos

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Taco

$10.00

philly Cheese Steak tacos

$10.00

Cheese Burger Tacos

$10.00

BLT Tacos

$10.00

6 wings & (3) Fish tacos $12

$12.00

3 tacos tequila shot $10

$12.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Lunch Specials

LS - 6pc Wings fries and a drink

LS - 6pc Wings fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - DaBomb Burger Fries and a drink

LS - DaBomb Burger Fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - 3pc Fingers Fries and a drink

LS - 3pc Fingers Fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Cajun Fish Sandwich fries and a drink

LS - Cajun Fish Sandwich fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Philly Cheese Steak fries and a drink

LS - Philly Cheese Steak fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Chicken Philly fries and a drink

LS - Chicken Philly fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Chicken Wrap fries and a drink

LS - Chicken Wrap fries and a drink

$12.00
LS - Buffalo chicken sand fries and a drink

LS - Buffalo chicken sand fries and a drink

$12.00

