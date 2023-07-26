Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account 2912 Evans Mill Road
FOOD
Appetizers
Potato Skins
1 fresh potato cut in equal pieces deep fried and topped with shredded cheese real Bacon bits and fresh chopped chives.. served with sour cream on the side
Fish Nuggets
6oz of fries crisy tilapia served with fries slaw and tartar sauce
DABOMB tacos
6 0z of fried tilapia served on 3 flour tortilla topped with dabomb sauce lettuce tomato and shredded cheese served with a side of sour cream
Quesadilla
Nachos Supreme
Nacho chips salsa
Vegan Wing Bites WITH FRIES
Wings
Chicken fingers
Seafood
Sandwiches & Wraps
Jerk Chicken Sand
5oz chicken breast marinated pineapple BBQ sauce pan seared then grilled to perfect temperature with 2 strips of bacon served with Mayonnaise, 2oz coleslaw, Lettuce ,tomatoes on a warm Burger bun 2oz coleslaw
Cajun Fish Sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy
Philly Cheese Steak
5oz of chicken breast or 4 oz beef grilled with onions topped with 2 slices White American cheese on a warm Hoagie roll.. Lettuce tomatoes and a dash of Black pepper
Dabomb Burger
Sandwich Wrap
NEW Buffalo chicken sandwich
Salads
Sides
Dessert
Cake of the Day
NY Cheese Cake
New York Style cheesecake, cream cheese first. The cream cheese makes this delicious cheesecake so dense and rich. Top with a fresh raspberry sauce or leave it plain and simple. Either way, it's going to be your new favorite cheesecake. **Restaurants, Catering, Hotels** Perfect dessert for any occasion..
Triple Chocalate Cheesecake
Chocolate graham crust filled with chocolate cheesecake and topped with chocolate ganache with a white chocolate tuxedo design on top. Hand crafted, this cheesecake will be your new favorite go to dessert. **Restaurants, Healthcare, Catering** Perfect dessert for any occasion.
Peanut Brittle **Limited time only**
EXTRA TOPPINGS
Extra Sauces
Extra Meat
Taco Tuesday
DAILY SPECIALS
Lunch Specials
LS - 6pc Wings fries and a drink
LS - DaBomb Burger Fries and a drink
LS - 3pc Fingers Fries and a drink
LS - Cajun Fish Sandwich fries and a drink
LS - Philly Cheese Steak fries and a drink
LS - Chicken Philly fries and a drink
LS - Chicken Wrap fries and a drink
LS - Buffalo chicken sand fries and a drink
