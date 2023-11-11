DaddiO's Burger Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX
FOOD
Basic Burgers
- Hamburger$6.49
1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
- Cheeseburger$6.99
1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss
- Double Meat Burger$9.69
- Double Cheeseburger$10.99
Two 1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss
- Big Daddy$13.99
3 all-beef patties, dressed all the way, w/3cheese
- Buffalo Burger$9.99
1/3 lb all natural bison buffalo patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
- Double Buffalo$16.99
- Turkey Burger$6.99
1/3 lb all white meat turkey patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
- Salmon Burger$8.99
1/4 lb salmon patty dressed with Lemon Pepper Aioli – Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Onion
- Black Bean Burger$7.69
Vegetarian patty, dressed, with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, purple onion
- Junior Daddio$4.49
- Junior Cheese Burger$4.99
- Garden Burger$6.69
- Sushi Burger$12.99Out of stock
- BLT$5.99
Favorite Burgers
- Classic Bacon Cheddar Burger$8.49
Applewood-Smoked Bacon, cheddar cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
- Avocado Swiss Burger$8.99
Sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
- Fried Egg Burger$7.69
Fried egg, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
- Hickory Burger$7.69
Hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & purple onion.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.49
Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
- Goat Cheese Burger$8.99
Creamy Goat cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
- Bacon Bleu$8.99
Applewood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
- Diablo Burger$8.49
Chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, on a jalapeño cheese bun, dressed, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
- Chili Burger$8.49
Chili with cheddar cheese and purple onions
- Green Chile Burger$8.49
Roasted green chilies, Devil sauce. Pepperjack cheese, chipotle, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
- Maui Burger$8.49
Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
- Bacon Jam$8.99
Our housemade bacon-onion jam, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayonnaise.
- Mac Daddy$8.99
Burger, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, a big scoop of macaroni and cheese, and our chipotle sauce.
- Big Easy$8.99
Our burger topped with grilled boudain, applewood smoked bacon, pepper Jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, and our chipotle sauce.
- Daddy Melt$7.99
Our burger topped with grilled onions, American and Pepper Jack cheese, chipotle sauce, served on grilled Texas Toast.
- Pink Dogwood$8.99
Housemade pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and our chipotle sauce.
- Oktoberfest$8.99
Burger topped with sauerkraut, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo mustard sauce.
Chicken
- Marinated Chicken Sandwich$8.99
6 oz chicken breast w/Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
- Aloha Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, dressed w/Mayo
- Avocado Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Marinated chicken w/sliced avocado, dressed w/Mayo
- Mushroom Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Marinated chicken, sauteed mushrooms, dressed with/Mayo
- Dave's Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Marinated chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, dressed
- Chicken Strip Basket$9.99
4 strips of fried chicken tenders, your choice – BBQ Sauce, Daddio’s sauce, or Honey Mustard, w/fries
- Nashville Chicken$9.49
Fried chicken breast, dipped in a spicy sauce, served on a bun with mayo and pickles.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Fried chicken breast, breaded and fried on a bun, with Daddio's sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
- Steak Basket$8.99
- Fish Basket$11.99Out of stock
- Fish PoBoy$10.99Out of stock
Salads
- House Salad$6.99
Romaine mix, tomato, cucumber, purple onion & cheddar cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
House Salad with marinated chicken breast
- DaddiO Salad$12.99
House Salad with marinated chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, and avocado slices
- Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
House Salad with fried chicken tenders
- Fried Chicken DaddiO Salad$12.99
- Burger Salad$10.99
- Burger DaddiO Salad$12.99
Sides
- Fries$2.89+
- Cheddar Cheese Fries$4.49+
Hand Cut fries topped with melted Cheddar cheese and served with homemade ranch dressing.
- Parm Truffle Fries$3.99+
with Idaho potatoes
- Chili Cheese Fries$5.49+
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.69+
- Brussel Sprouts$3.79
Roasted and flash fried
- Parmesan Truffled Brussel Sprouts$4.69
Roasted and flash fried and parmesan truffled
- Onion Strings$3.69+
- Frito Pie$7.49
- Bowl of Chili (16oz)$7.49
With cheddar and onions
- Chips$1.99
- Waffle Fries$3.49+
Kid's Only
Dressing
(À la Carte)
- Gluten (BUN ONLY)$1.00
- Jal (BUN ONLY)$0.69
- Wheat (BUN ONLY)$0.50
- Egg (BUN ONLY)$0.50
- Beef Patty$3.99
- Buffalo Patty$5.99
- Chicken Breast$5.99
- Black Bean Patty$3.50
- Salmon Patty$4.49
- Turkey Patty$3.49
- Chicken Strip (1)$2.00
- +Fried Egg$0.69
- CUP Avocado$1.89
- CUP Jalapenos$0.49
- CUP Grilled Onions$0.39
- Steak Finger (1)$1.50
- +Bacon (2 Slice)$1.89
- Chili (4 oz.)$1.89
- CUP Mushrooms$1.99
- CUP Hickory$0.69
- Whole Jalapeno$0.49
- Mac & Cheese (4oz)$1.89
- Boudain$1.89
- +Bacon Jam$1.89
- Pimento chz$1.89
HotDog
- Chicago Dog$7.99
All Beef Frankfurter on a toasted bun with mustard, tomatoes, onions, pickles, pepperoncini peppers.
- Chili Cheese Dog$7.99
All Beef Frankfurter on a toasted bun with chili, cheddar, and red onions.
- New Yorker Dog$6.99
All Beef Frankfurter on a toasted bun with mustard, sauerkraut, and grilled onions.
- Seattle Dog$7.99
All beef frankfurter on a toasted bun with chipotle ranch, goat cheese, grilled onions, and bacon jam.
- Plain Dog$5.99
DRINKS / DESSERTS
Drinks and Desserts
- Soft Drink / Tea$2.89
- Kids Drink$0.89
- Shake$4.69
Hand dipped DChocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.
- Malt$4.99
Hand dipped Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.
- Float Root Beer$4.49
Hand dipped Vanilla Ice Cream w
- Cookie$1.99
House Baked Chocolate Chip
- Water Cup
- Cup of Ice
- Root Beer (Bottle)$2.99
- Water (Bottle)$1.69
- Scoop Ice Cream$1.49
- Funnel Cake Fries$4.99
- Canned drink$1.50
- Big Red$2.99