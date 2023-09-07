FOOD

Appetizers

5 Meat Smoked Chili

$7.95

Bacon Strips (2)

$9.95

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$10.95

Boneless Chicken Bites

$8.95

Chicken Rolls

$8.95

Chips And Guac

$6.95

Empanadas (2)

$6.95

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.95

mild or spicy

Hot Fries or Tots

$11.95

Loaded Fries

$16.95

Loaded Nachos

$16.95

add chli and pulled pork $3.95

Mac and Cheese

$11.95

Add pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken (BBQ or Bufflao), fried chicken cutlet (bbq or buffalo), chopped bacon or fried shrimp for an additional $5.95

Mac & Cheese Balls

$7.95

Mozzarella Bites

$9.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.95Out of stock

Pretzels

$7.95

Rings & Fries

$9.95

Smoked Wings

$8.95

Buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili or sesame

Smothered Rib Tips

$10.95

Special 1/2 Tray Wings

$24.95

DrumSticks

$6.95Out of stock

Half Rack

$14.95Out of stock

Smokin Good Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

buffalo or bbq

Smoked Sausage With Peppers & Onions

$14.95

Short Rib Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken Crisp

$13.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.95

Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

Louisiana Po-Boy

$15.95

pulled pork or shrimp

Cherry Smoked Griller

$16.95

Smoked BLT Sandwich

$14.95

S I BOMBER

$17.95

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Salad

Sweet Berry Nut Salad

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.95

fried or grilled chicken

DaddyO's House Salad

$12.95

Papi's Taco Salad

$16.95

Baby Fields Green Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Poultry

Chicken and Waffles

1/2 bone chicken or 2 large cutlets

Fried Platter

$19.95

Bourbon Chicken Over Rice

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Strips For Adults

$17.95

Waffles

$6.95

Half Fried Chicken (bone in)

$18.95Out of stock

Half Chicken

$16.95Out of stock

Burgers, Sliders & Dogs

B.Y.O Hot Dog

$9.99

double dog +3.95

3oz Burger Sliders (3)

$15.95

B.Y.O Burger

$12.95

B.Y.O Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

grilled or cutlet

B.Y.O Turkey

$12.95

B.Y.O Veggie

$12.95

B.Y.O. Salmon Burger

$11.95

BBQ Burger

$15.95

Black Jack Burger

$15.95

Brisket Sliders (3)

$15.95

Chicken & Waffle Sliders (2)

$13.95

Chili Burger

$14.95

Junkyard Burger

$18.95

Mac Daddy Burger

$19.95

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$15.95

Smoked Bacon Burger

$17.95

Texas Burger

$15.95

The Outlaw Burger

$15.95

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Salmon Burger

$16.95

Veggie Burger

$11.95

2 Brisket 1 Pork Sliders

$15.95

2 Pork 1 Brisket Sliders

$15.95

B.Y.O Fries

$6.95

Special Chili Burger

$16.95

Chili Cheese Dog

$14.95

The Pit

Combo

$19.99
Family Feast For Four

Family Feast For Four

$119.00

add extra person + $19.95

Chicken Combo

$17.95

Pit Sandwich

$49.95

The Hungry Man Combo

$34.99

XL Short Rib

$28.99

Full Rack

$27.95Out of stock

Seafood

Low-Carb Salmon

$19.99

Sesame Ginger Salmon

$19.99

Southern Fish and Chips

$19.99

Straight up Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$21.95

double shrimp add 9.99

Surf And Turf

$37.99

Steaks and Chops

16oz Skirt Steak

$27.99

20oz Grilled Bone In Pork Chop

$19.99

DaddyO's 30oz NY Strip Steak

$39.95

Fried Pork Chop

$23.95Out of stock

Southern Fried Steak

$24.95Out of stock

45oz Bone In Rib Eye Special

$59.99Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Sweet Potato Mash

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Collard Greens

$4.95

Corn Bread

$6.95

Extra Bread

$1.00

French Fries

$6.95

Fresh Pickles

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.95

Mixed Vegetables

$5.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Potato Salad

$4.95

Sauteed Corn

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Southern Fried Rice

$4.95

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.95

Waffles (4)

$6.95

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Buffalo Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Side Mac N Cheese

$8.95

XL Cajun Chips

$3.95

Tortilla Chips

$3.95

Papi's

Burrito

$12.97

Papi's Paella

$17.95Out of stock

Quesadilla

$14.95

Tacos

$13.95

Cantina Shrimp

$12.95Out of stock

Add 2 Tacos

$5.00

Dressing/Sauces

Salad Dressing

2 Oz BBQ

$0.50

8oz BBQ

$4.95

16oz BBQ

$9.95

2oz Spicy BBQ

$0.50

8oz Spicy BBQ

$4.95

16oz Spicy BBQ

$9.95

Ranch

$0.50

8oz Ranch

$4.95

Blue Cheese

$0.50

8oz Blue Cheese

$4.95

Buffalo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cup Of Cheese

$1.00

8oz Cup Of Cheese

$4.95

Chipotle mayo

$0.50

Chipotle bbq

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Guac

$2.00

Mustard

Mayonaise

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

2oz Au Jus

$0.50

8oz Aujus

$2.95

2 Oz Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Country Gravy

$1.00

8oz Country Gravy

$4.95

16oz Aujus

$4.95

Butter

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Oil and Vinegar

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sesame

$0.50

Chimichuri

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Strawberry Jam

$1.00

16oz Ranch

$9.95

4oz Guac

$3.95

Cherry Peppers

$0.50

Taco Salad Dressing

$1.50

Horse Radish Mayo

$0.75

8oz Honey Mustard

$3.95

Dessert

Homemade NY Cheese Cake

$11.95

Brownie Fudge Cake

$11.95

Apple Cherry Crush

$11.95

Chipwich

$11.95

Mini Cannolis w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$11.95

Daddyo's Famous Sundae

$11.95

Daddyo's Shake

$7.99

Chocolate Egg Cream

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$7.99

Ice Cream Glass

$5.99

Add Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Cone

$2.99Out of stock

Dessert Platter

$24.95Out of stock

Affogato

$8.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Romano Sambuca

$9.00

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$2.99Out of stock

Cappuccino

$5.99Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Cream Cup

$2.99

Waffles

$6.95

Lollipops

$1.29

DBL Esspresso

$5.99Out of stock

Kids

Kids Burger Sliders

$10.95

Kids Chicken N Waffle Sliders

$10.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Kids Hot Dog

$10.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.95

Kids Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.95

Kids Tenders

$10.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Kids Tacos

$10.95

Kids Ice Cream Cone

Out of stock

Kids Ice Cream Cup

Restaurant Week

RW LUNCH

$30.00

RW DINNER

$30.00

Mothers Day

Surf & Turf Special

$39.99

Dijon Salmon Special

$39.99

Low Carb Salmon Special

$39.99

Father's Day

Feast

$99.00

Add 2 Apps

$9.99

Add 1 Person

$19.00

Steak & Shrimp

$29.99

Add 1 App

$4.99

BEVERAGES

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00+

Absolut

$9.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Bubble Gum

$5.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00+

Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$8.00+

Bombay Saphire

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Well Rum

$8.00+

Bacardi

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Malibu

$9.00+

Well Spiced

$8.00+

Bacardi 151

$9.00

Well Tequila

$8.00+

Cuervo Gold

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Respado

$11.00+

Teremana

$9.00+

Tanteo Jalapeño

$9.00+

Clase Azul

$40.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Jim Beam Black

$8.00+

Basil Haydens

$10.00+

Bookers

$25.00+

Widow Jane

$20.00+

Clyde Mays

$9.00+

Dickel 8yr

$9.00+

Knob Creek 9yr

$9.00+

Dewars

$8.00+

Dewars Japanese Smooth

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00+

Glenlivet Nadurra (16yr)

$23.00+Out of stock

GlenDronach

$25.00+

Chivas Regal

$9.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00+Out of stock

Pinch

$6.00+

Glenlivet

$16.00+

Macallan

$16.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$7.00+Out of stock

Kahlua

$7.00+

Hennessy

$13.00+

Sambuca

$8.00+

Remy Martin

$15.00+Out of stock

Midori

$6.00

Baileys

$8.00+

Disaronno

$7.00+

Peach Schnapps

$6.00+

Rum Chata

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

Dickel White

$7.00+

Screwball

$7.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Misunderstood

$9.00+

Suntory Toki

$9.00+

Well Irish

$6.00

WhistlePig

$10.00+

Cocktails

Hawaiian Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

Coco Rita

$10.00

Sunset On Bay

$10.00

Peachy Palmer

$10.00Out of stock

Papi's Blue Bulldog

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Pina colada

$12.00

Yankee

$10.00

White russian

$12.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Hennessy Colada

$27.00

Mojito

$12.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$12.00Out of stock

Red Devil

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Cocktail

$10.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$25.00

Martini/Cosmo\Bloody Mary

$12.00

RumTini

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00+

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Daddyo's Margarita

$6.00+

Add A Tequila Shot

$3.00

SnowFlake Martini

$11.00

Dbl Peacy Palmer

$18.00

Dbl Coco Rita

$18.00

DBL Sunset

$18.00

Kahlua & Baileys

$12.00

DBL Pina Colada

$20.00

DBL Papi's Bulldog

$20.00

Negroni

$10.00

DBL Hawaiin Mai Tai

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00Out of stock

DBL Long Island

$20.00

Painkiller

$10.00

GregTini

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

Baby Guinness

$7.00

Blow Job Shot

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Twisted Captain Original

$9.00

Twisted Captain Half N Half

$9.00

Michalado Modelo

$10.00

Michalado Corona

$10.00

Beer

DaddyO's Lager

$6.00+

Stella

$7.00+

Bud Light

$5.00+

Kona Big Wave

$7.00+

Goose Island IPA

$8.00+

Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00+

Peroni

$8.00+

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$7.00+

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$8.00+

Blue Point Pinstripe

$8.00+

Shock Top

$6.00+

Goose Island Summer Time

$8.00+Out of stock

Bells Oberon Ale

$8.00+Out of stock

Yuengling

$6.00+Out of stock

Modelo

$8.00+Out of stock

Glass

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Guinness

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Franziskaner

$7.00

Spaten

$7.00

Becks

$6.00

Schofferhoffer Grapefruit

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Presidente

$6.00

Space Dust

$9.00

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$7.00

Coney Island Merman IPA

$7.00

Breckingridge Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Sam Adams Lager

$6.00

Founders Dirty Bastard

$11.00Out of stock

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$7.00

Delirium Tremens

$16.00

Stone Buenaveza

$5.00

Budweiser Zero

$6.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Twisted Tea Half N Half

$6.00

Add Grenadine

$0.50

Corona Michelada

$10.00

Elysian Night Owl

$8.00

Sweet Baby Jesus

$7.00

Sweet Baby Java

$7.00Out of stock

Virtue Rose Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Breckingridge Christmas Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00Out of stock

Blue Point Mother Pumpkin

$7.00Out of stock

Spaten Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$6.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cookie Porter

$12.00Out of stock

White Claw

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

NTRL

$20 Bucket

$20.00

$25 Bucket

$25.00

$30 Buckets

$30.00

P. Daddyo's Dark Lager

$15.00

P. Bud Light

$15.00

P. Stella

$23.00

P. Kona Big Wave

$23.00

P. Toasted Lager

$27.00

P. Sam Season

$23.00

P. Shock Top

$20.00

P. Goose Island IPA

$27.00

P. Angry Orchard

$23.00

P. Yuengling

$20.00Out of stock

P. Winter Warmer

$27.00Out of stock

Modelo

$23.00Out of stock

P. Bells Oberon Ale

$27.00Out of stock

Wine

Cabernet (Red)

$7.00

Pinot Grigio (White)

$7.00

Chardonnay (White)

$7.00

Moscato (White)

$7.00

Riesling (White)

$7.00

White Wine Spritzer

$7.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Pitcher Sangria

$29.99

DBL Red Sangria

$14.00

DBL White Sangria

$14.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle Cabernet

$30.00

Rose Prosecco

$7.00

Beverages

Refill

Kids Drink

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Apple Juice

$2.99

Daddyo's Black Cherry

$2.99

Daddyo's Diet Root beer

$2.99

Daddyo's Orange Cream

$2.99

Daddyo's Raspberry Lime Ricky

$2.99

Daddyo's Root Beer

$2.99

Daddyo's Vanilla Cream

$2.99

Daddyo's White Birch Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple juice

$2.99

Tropical Juice

$2.99

Employee Beverage

Virgin Pinacolada

$7.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Can of Pepsi

$1.99

Can of Sprite

$1.99

Can Of Brisk

$1.99

Can of Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.99

Restaurant Week

Daddyos Dark Lager

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Sunset on the Bay

$9.00

$1 BEER

Daddyo's Dark Lager

$1.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$1.00Out of stock

HAPPY HOUR

HH Bottled Beer

HH Budweiser

$4.00

HH Coors Light

$4.00

HH Corona

$4.00

HH Corona Light

$4.00

HH Heineken

$4.00

HH Michelob Ultra

$4.00

HH Miller Light

$4.00

HH Bucket Miller Lite

$15.00

HH Miller High Life

$4.00

HH Rolling Rock

$4.00

HH Bucket Miller High Life

$15.00

HH Bucket

$15.00

HH Cocktails

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH CocoRita

$8.00

HH Hawaiian Mai Tai

$8.00Out of stock

HH Peachy Palmer

$8.00Out of stock

HH Red Sangria

$8.00Out of stock

HH White Sangria

$8.00Out of stock

HH Sunset On Bay

$8.00

HH Draft Beer

HH DaddyO's Lager

$3.00

HH Stella

$5.00

HH Bud Light

$3.00

HH Kona Big Wave

$5.00

HH Shock Top

$5.00

HH Pitcher Daddyo's Dark Lager

$10.00

HH Bud Light Pitcher

$10.00

HH Food

HH Chili

$5.95

HH NY Style Pretzels

$5.95

HH Wings

$7.95

HH Boneless Bites

$6.95

HH Fried Pickles

$6.95

HH Nachos

$9.99

HH Mac Balls

$7.95

HH Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95Out of stock

HH Quesadilla

$9.99

HH Brisket Sandwich

$11.95

HH Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

HH Liquor (Copy)

HH Well Vodka

$4.00

HH Well Gin

$6.00

HH Well Rum

$6.00

HH Well Whiskey

$6.00Out of stock

HH Tequila

$6.00

HH Well Spiced Rum

$6.00

HH Well Irish Whiskey

$6.00

HH Well Scotch

$6.00

HH Pickle Backs

$6.00

HH Wine

HH GLS Cabernet

$6.00

HH GLS Pinot

$6.00

HH GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

HH GLS Moscato

$6.00

HH GLS Riesling

$6.00

CATERING/PARTIES

Appetizers

1/2 Tray Chicken Bites

$42.00

1/2 Tray Tenders

$38.00

1/2 Tray Mac Balls

$62.00

1/2 Tray Rib Tips

$68.00

1/2 Tray Fried Pickles

$37.00

1/2 Tray Mac & Cheese

$60.00

1/2 Tray Wings

$60.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Rolls

$49.00

1/2 Tray Nachos

$55.00

1/2 Tray Beef Empanadas

$45.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Empanadas

$45.00

Party guest

$39.99

Beer, wine, sangria

$24.99

Entrées

1/2 Tray Sesame Salmon

$122.00

1/2 Tray Lo-Carb Salmon

$122.00

1/2 Tray Roasted Chicken

$52.00

1/2 Tray Brisket

$120.00

1/2 Tray Pastrami

$130.00

1/2 Tray Sausage & Peppers

$75.00

1/2 Tray St. Louis

$129.00

1/2 Tray Chili

$72.00

1/2 Tray Bourbon Chicken

$69.00

1/2 Tray Pulled Pork

$129.00

1/2 Tray Pulled Chicken

$89.00

1/2 Tray Quesadillas

$49.00

1/2 Burritos

$49.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Skewers

$159.00

Sides

1/2 Tray Potato Salad

$25.00

1/2 Tray Beans

$30.00

1/2 Tray Potato Wedges

$30.00

1/2 Tray Corn Bread

$39.00

1/2 Tray Collard Greens

$30.00

1/2 Tray Rice

$25.00

1/2 Tray Cole Slaw

$25.00

1/2 Tray Macaroni Salad

$25.00

1/2 Tray Sauteed Corn

$30.00

1/2 Tray French Fries

$30.00

1/2 Tray Brussel Sprouts

$38.95

Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts

$45.95

Buffalo Brussel Sprouts

$45.95

1/2 Tray Sweet Mash

$30.00

Heros

3ft Chicken Crisp

$89.95

3ft Sausage & Peppers

$99.00

3ft Grilled BBQ Chicken

$89.95

3ft Pulled Pork

$99.95

3ft Pastrami Griller

$149.95

3ft Philly Cheesesteak

$119.00

Delivery Charges

Local Delivery

$25.00

Nonlocal Delivery

$50.00

Party

Super Bowl Party

$74.95

New Year Party

$75.00

12-25 Party pp

$29.99

25+ Party pp

$39.99

Kid Party pp

$17.95

Drink Party

$20.95

Extra Hour Drinks pp

$7.00

Under 21 Super Bowl Party

$34.95

3hr Drink Party

$26.95

Kid Party Pp

$8.95

Special Feast Party

$27.95

Super Bowl Packages

Super Bowl #1

$25.99

Super Bowl #2

$48.99

Super Bowl #3

$34.99

Super Bowl #4

$34.99

Super Bowl #5

$39.99

Super Bowl #6

$119.99

Super Bowl Feast Special

$119.99

Super Bowl Catering #1

$159.00

Super Bowl Catering #2

$159.00

Super Bowl Catering #3

$119.00

Daddyo's Swag/Greg Comp

Hats

Fitted Hat

$25.00

T-Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00

2XL

$15.00

Team Chloe

$15.00Out of stock

3XL

$15.00Out of stock

Square Logo

$15.00

Got Brisket

$15.00

Jackets

Red & Black

$50.00

White & Black

$50.00

Sweatshirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

3XL

$20.00Out of stock

Hooded XL

$25.00Out of stock

Hooded 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Tank Tops

Small

$15.00Out of stock

