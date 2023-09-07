Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar 185 Bricktown Way blg A
FOOD
Appetizers
5 Meat Smoked Chili
$7.95
Bacon Strips (2)
$9.95
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
$10.95
Boneless Chicken Bites
$8.95
Chicken Rolls
$8.95
Chips And Guac
$6.95
Empanadas (2)
$6.95
Fried Pickle Chips
$7.95
mild or spicy
Hot Fries or Tots
$11.95
Loaded Fries
$16.95
Loaded Nachos
$16.95
add chli and pulled pork $3.95
Mac and Cheese
$11.95
Add pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken (BBQ or Bufflao), fried chicken cutlet (bbq or buffalo), chopped bacon or fried shrimp for an additional $5.95
Mac & Cheese Balls
$7.95
Mozzarella Bites
$9.95
Popcorn Shrimp
$7.95Out of stock
Pretzels
$7.95
Rings & Fries
$9.95
Smoked Wings
$8.95
Buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili or sesame
Smothered Rib Tips
$10.95
Special 1/2 Tray Wings
$24.95
DrumSticks
$6.95Out of stock
Half Rack
$14.95Out of stock
Smokin Good Sandwiches
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.95
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$14.95
buffalo or bbq
Smoked Sausage With Peppers & Onions
$14.95
Short Rib Sandwich
$16.95
Chicken Crisp
$13.95
Pastrami Sandwich
$16.95
Brisket Sandwich
$14.95
Louisiana Po-Boy
$15.95
pulled pork or shrimp
Cherry Smoked Griller
$16.95
Smoked BLT Sandwich
$14.95
S I BOMBER
$17.95
Cheese Steak Sandwich
$16.95
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$12.95
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$13.95
Salad
Poultry
Chicken and Waffles
1/2 bone chicken or 2 large cutlets
Fried Platter
$19.95
Bourbon Chicken Over Rice
$18.95Out of stock
Chicken Strips For Adults
$17.95
Waffles
$6.95
Half Fried Chicken (bone in)
$18.95Out of stock
Half Chicken
$16.95Out of stock
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Burgers, Sliders & Dogs
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B.Y.O Hot Dog
$9.99
double dog +3.95
3oz Burger Sliders (3)
$15.95
B.Y.O Burger
$12.95
B.Y.O Chicken Sandwich
$12.95
grilled or cutlet
B.Y.O Turkey
$12.95
B.Y.O Veggie
$12.95
B.Y.O. Salmon Burger
$11.95
BBQ Burger
$15.95
Black Jack Burger
$15.95
Brisket Sliders (3)
$15.95
Chicken & Waffle Sliders (2)
$13.95
Chili Burger
$14.95
Junkyard Burger
$18.95
Mac Daddy Burger
$19.95
Pulled Pork Sliders (3)
$15.95
Smoked Bacon Burger
$17.95
Texas Burger
$15.95
The Outlaw Burger
$15.95
Turkey Burger
$14.95
Salmon Burger
$16.95
Veggie Burger
$11.95
2 Brisket 1 Pork Sliders
$15.95
2 Pork 1 Brisket Sliders
$15.95
B.Y.O Fries
$6.95
Special Chili Burger
$16.95
Chili Cheese Dog
$14.95
The Pit
Seafood
Steaks and Chops
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16oz Skirt Steak
$27.99
20oz Grilled Bone In Pork Chop
$19.99
DaddyO's 30oz NY Strip Steak
$39.95
Fried Pork Chop
$23.95Out of stock
Southern Fried Steak
$24.95Out of stock
45oz Bone In Rib Eye Special
$59.99Out of stock
Sides
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Baked Beans
$4.95
Baked Potato
$3.95
Sweet Potato Mash
$4.95
Cole Slaw
$4.95
Collard Greens
$4.95
Corn Bread
$6.95
Extra Bread
$1.00
French Fries
$6.95
Fresh Pickles
$4.00
Macaroni Salad
$4.95
Mixed Vegetables
$5.95
Onion Rings
$7.95
Potato Salad
$4.95
Sauteed Corn
$4.95
Side Salad
$4.95
Southern Fried Rice
$4.95
Sweet Potato Tots
$6.95
Waffles (4)
$6.95
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$6.95
Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts
$6.95
Buffalo Brussel Sprouts
$6.95
Side Mac N Cheese
$8.95
XL Cajun Chips
$3.95
Tortilla Chips
$3.95
Papi's
Dressing/Sauces
Salad Dressing
2 Oz BBQ
$0.50
8oz BBQ
$4.95
16oz BBQ
$9.95
2oz Spicy BBQ
$0.50
8oz Spicy BBQ
$4.95
16oz Spicy BBQ
$9.95
Ranch
$0.50
8oz Ranch
$4.95
Blue Cheese
$0.50
8oz Blue Cheese
$4.95
Buffalo
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Cup Of Cheese
$1.00
8oz Cup Of Cheese
$4.95
Chipotle mayo
$0.50
Chipotle bbq
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Maple Syrup
$0.50
Guac
$2.00
Mustard
Mayonaise
$0.50
Tartar
$0.50
2oz Au Jus
$0.50
8oz Aujus
$2.95
2 Oz Shredded Cheese
$1.00
Country Gravy
$1.00
8oz Country Gravy
$4.95
16oz Aujus
$4.95
Butter
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Pico De Gallo
$1.00
Oil and Vinegar
$0.50
Balsamic
$0.50
Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.50
Sweet Chili
$0.50
Sesame
$0.50
Chimichuri
$1.00
Blue Cheese Crumbles
$2.00
Strawberry Jam
$1.00
16oz Ranch
$9.95
4oz Guac
$3.95
Cherry Peppers
$0.50
Taco Salad Dressing
$1.50
Horse Radish Mayo
$0.75
8oz Honey Mustard
$3.95
Dessert
Homemade NY Cheese Cake
$11.95
Brownie Fudge Cake
$11.95
Apple Cherry Crush
$11.95
Chipwich
$11.95
Mini Cannolis w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
$11.95
Daddyo's Famous Sundae
$11.95
Daddyo's Shake
$7.99
Chocolate Egg Cream
$4.99
Root Beer Float
$7.99
Ice Cream Glass
$5.99
Add Scoop Of Ice Cream
$2.50
Vanilla Ice Cream Cone
$2.99Out of stock
Dessert Platter
$24.95Out of stock
Affogato
$8.95Out of stock
Oatmeal Cookie
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Romano Sambuca
$9.00
Coffee
$2.50
Espresso
$2.99Out of stock
Cappuccino
$5.99Out of stock
Hot Tea
$2.50
Ice Cream Cup
$2.99
Waffles
$6.95
Lollipops
$1.29
DBL Esspresso
$5.99Out of stock
Kids
Restaurant Week
BEVERAGES
Liquor
Well Vodka
$8.00+
Absolut
$9.00+
Belvedere
$10.00+
Grey Goose
$12.00+
Ketel One
$10.00+
Titos
$10.00+
Bubble Gum
$5.00+
Smirnoff Vanilla
$9.00+
Smirnoff Orange
$9.00+
Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka
$7.00
Well Gin
$8.00+
Bombay Saphire
$10.00+
Tanqueray
$9.00+
Well Rum
$8.00+
Bacardi
$9.00+
Captain Morgan
$9.00+
Malibu
$9.00+
Well Spiced
$8.00+
Bacardi 151
$9.00
Well Tequila
$8.00+
Cuervo Gold
$9.00+
Patron Silver
$11.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$10.00+
Casamigos Respado
$11.00+
Teremana
$9.00+
Tanteo Jalapeño
$9.00+
Clase Azul
$40.00+
Jim Beam
$8.00+
Bulleit
$10.00+
Jack Daniels
$10.00+
Jack Daniels Honey
$10.00+
Makers Mark
$10.00+
Jim Beam Black
$8.00+
Basil Haydens
$10.00+
Bookers
$25.00+
Widow Jane
$20.00+
Clyde Mays
$9.00+
Dickel 8yr
$9.00+
Knob Creek 9yr
$9.00+
Dewars
$8.00+
Dewars Japanese Smooth
$9.00+
Johnnie Walker Black
$9.00+
Johnnie Walker Red
$8.00+
Johnnie Walker Double Black
$10.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue
$45.00+
Glenlivet Nadurra (16yr)
$23.00+Out of stock
GlenDronach
$25.00+
Chivas Regal
$9.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$8.00+Out of stock
Pinch
$6.00+
Glenlivet
$16.00+
Macallan
$16.00+
Campari
$8.00+
Frangelico
$8.00+
Godiva Chocolate
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00+
Jagermeister
$7.00+Out of stock
Kahlua
$7.00+
Hennessy
$13.00+
Sambuca
$8.00+
Remy Martin
$15.00+Out of stock
Midori
$6.00
Baileys
$8.00+
Disaronno
$7.00+
Peach Schnapps
$6.00+
Rum Chata
$7.00
Jameson
$9.00+
Seagrams 7
$7.00+
Southern Comfort
$8.00+
Dickel White
$7.00+
Screwball
$7.00+
Fireball
$7.00+
Misunderstood
$9.00+
Suntory Toki
$9.00+
Well Irish
$6.00
WhistlePig
$10.00+
Cocktails
Hawaiian Mai Tai
$10.00Out of stock
Coco Rita
$10.00
Sunset On Bay
$10.00
Peachy Palmer
$10.00Out of stock
Papi's Blue Bulldog
$12.00
Margarita
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Sex On The Beach
$10.00
Pina colada
$12.00
Yankee
$10.00
White russian
$12.00
Tom Collins
$13.00
Hennessy Colada
$27.00
Mojito
$12.00Out of stock
Moscow Mule
$12.00Out of stock
Red Devil
$12.00
Green Tea Shot
$6.00
Green Tea Cocktail
$10.00
Midori Sour
$7.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$25.00
Martini/Cosmo\Bloody Mary
$12.00
RumTini
$12.00
Daiquiri
$10.00+
Jolly Rancher
$10.00
Daddyo's Margarita
$6.00+
Add A Tequila Shot
$3.00
SnowFlake Martini
$11.00
Dbl Peacy Palmer
$18.00
Dbl Coco Rita
$18.00
DBL Sunset
$18.00
Kahlua & Baileys
$12.00
DBL Pina Colada
$20.00
DBL Papi's Bulldog
$20.00
Negroni
$10.00
DBL Hawaiin Mai Tai
$18.00
Aperol Spritz
$8.00Out of stock
DBL Long Island
$20.00
Painkiller
$10.00
GregTini
$9.00
Blue Hawaiian
Baby Guinness
$7.00
Blow Job Shot
$8.00
Dirty Shirley
$7.00
Twisted Captain Original
$9.00
Twisted Captain Half N Half
$9.00
Michalado Modelo
$10.00
Michalado Corona
$10.00
Beer
DaddyO's Lager
$6.00+
Stella
$7.00+
Bud Light
$5.00+
Kona Big Wave
$7.00+
Goose Island IPA
$8.00+
Sam Adams Seasonal
$7.00+
Peroni
$8.00+
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
$7.00+
Blue Point Toasted Lager
$8.00+
Blue Point Pinstripe
$8.00+
Shock Top
$6.00+
Goose Island Summer Time
$8.00+Out of stock
Bells Oberon Ale
$8.00+Out of stock
Yuengling
$6.00+Out of stock
Modelo
$8.00+Out of stock
Glass
Budweiser
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Heineken Light
$6.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Miller Light
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Guinness
$7.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Franziskaner
$7.00
Spaten
$7.00
Becks
$6.00
Schofferhoffer Grapefruit
$6.00
Cigar City Jai Alai
$7.00
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
$6.00
Yuengling
$5.00
Presidente
$6.00
Space Dust
$9.00
Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner
$7.00
Coney Island Merman IPA
$7.00
Breckingridge Vanilla Porter
$7.00
Sam Adams Lager
$6.00
Founders Dirty Bastard
$11.00Out of stock
Dogfish Head 60 Minute
$7.00
Delirium Tremens
$16.00
Stone Buenaveza
$5.00
Budweiser Zero
$6.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Rolling Rock
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$6.00
Twisted Tea Half N Half
$6.00
Add Grenadine
$0.50
Corona Michelada
$10.00
Elysian Night Owl
$8.00
Sweet Baby Jesus
$7.00
Sweet Baby Java
$7.00Out of stock
Virtue Rose Cider
$7.00Out of stock
Breckingridge Christmas Ale
$7.00Out of stock
Sam Adams Seasonal
$7.00Out of stock
Blue Point Mother Pumpkin
$7.00Out of stock
Spaten Oktoberfest
$7.00Out of stock
Modelo
$6.00Out of stock
Angry Orchard
$6.00Out of stock
Rainbow Cookie Porter
$12.00Out of stock
White Claw
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
NTRL
$20 Bucket
$20.00
$25 Bucket
$25.00
$30 Buckets
$30.00
P. Daddyo's Dark Lager
$15.00
P. Bud Light
$15.00
P. Stella
$23.00
P. Kona Big Wave
$23.00
P. Toasted Lager
$27.00
P. Sam Season
$23.00
P. Shock Top
$20.00
P. Goose Island IPA
$27.00
P. Angry Orchard
$23.00
P. Yuengling
$20.00Out of stock
P. Winter Warmer
$27.00Out of stock
Modelo
$23.00Out of stock
P. Bells Oberon Ale
$27.00Out of stock
Wine
Cabernet (Red)
$7.00
Pinot Grigio (White)
$7.00
Chardonnay (White)
$7.00
Moscato (White)
$7.00
Riesling (White)
$7.00
White Wine Spritzer
$7.00
Red Sangria
$8.00
White Sangria
$8.00
Pitcher Sangria
$29.99
DBL Red Sangria
$14.00
DBL White Sangria
$14.00
Bottle Pinot Grigio
$30.00
Bottle Chardonnay
$30.00
Bottle Cabernet
$30.00
Rose Prosecco
$7.00
Beverages
Refill
Kids Drink
Pepsi
$2.99
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Club Soda
$2.99
Sierra Mist
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Unsweetened Ice Tea
$2.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Pink Lemonade
$2.99
Water
Apple Juice
$2.99
Daddyo's Black Cherry
$2.99
Daddyo's Diet Root beer
$2.99
Daddyo's Orange Cream
$2.99
Daddyo's Raspberry Lime Ricky
$2.99
Daddyo's Root Beer
$2.99
Daddyo's Vanilla Cream
$2.99
Daddyo's White Birch Beer
$2.99
Shirley Temple
$2.99
Mug Root Beer
$2.99
Cranberry
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Pineapple juice
$2.99
Tropical Juice
$2.99
Employee Beverage
Virgin Pinacolada
$7.00
Cherry Pepsi
$2.99
Milk
$1.99
Chocolate Milk
$2.49
Arnold Palmer
$2.99
Can of Pepsi
$1.99
Can of Sprite
$1.99
Can Of Brisk
$1.99
Can of Diet Pepsi
$1.99
Bottled Water
$2.00
Tonic Water
$2.99
Restaurant Week
HAPPY HOUR
HH Bottled Beer
HH Cocktails
HH Draft Beer
HH Food
HH Liquor (Copy)
HH Wine
CATERING/PARTIES
Appetizers
1/2 Tray Chicken Bites
$42.00
1/2 Tray Tenders
$38.00
1/2 Tray Mac Balls
$62.00
1/2 Tray Rib Tips
$68.00
1/2 Tray Fried Pickles
$37.00
1/2 Tray Mac & Cheese
$60.00
1/2 Tray Wings
$60.00
1/2 Tray Chicken Rolls
$49.00
1/2 Tray Nachos
$55.00
1/2 Tray Beef Empanadas
$45.00
1/2 Tray Chicken Empanadas
$45.00
Party guest
$39.99
Beer, wine, sangria
$24.99
Entrées
1/2 Tray Sesame Salmon
$122.00
1/2 Tray Lo-Carb Salmon
$122.00
1/2 Tray Roasted Chicken
$52.00
1/2 Tray Brisket
$120.00
1/2 Tray Pastrami
$130.00
1/2 Tray Sausage & Peppers
$75.00
1/2 Tray St. Louis
$129.00
1/2 Tray Chili
$72.00
1/2 Tray Bourbon Chicken
$69.00
1/2 Tray Pulled Pork
$129.00
1/2 Tray Pulled Chicken
$89.00
1/2 Tray Quesadillas
$49.00
1/2 Burritos
$49.00
1/2 Tray Shrimp Skewers
$159.00
Sides
1/2 Tray Potato Salad
$25.00
1/2 Tray Beans
$30.00
1/2 Tray Potato Wedges
$30.00
1/2 Tray Corn Bread
$39.00
1/2 Tray Collard Greens
$30.00
1/2 Tray Rice
$25.00
1/2 Tray Cole Slaw
$25.00
1/2 Tray Macaroni Salad
$25.00
1/2 Tray Sauteed Corn
$30.00
1/2 Tray French Fries
$30.00
1/2 Tray Brussel Sprouts
$38.95
Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts
$45.95
Buffalo Brussel Sprouts
$45.95
1/2 Tray Sweet Mash
$30.00
Heros
Delivery Charges
Party
Super Bowl Packages
Daddyo's Swag/Greg Comp
Hats
T-Shirts
Sweatshirts
Tank Tops
Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar 185 Bricktown Way blg A Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 215-2133
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM