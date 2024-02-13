DaddyO's Pizza - Memorial 861 Dairy Ashford Rd
APPETIZERS
- GARLIC BREAD$3.99
Two halves of a fresh hoagie roll, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
- BREADSTICKS$6.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, sliced into approx 10 pcs, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
- CHEESY BREADSTICKS$8.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, sliced into approx 10 pcs, topped with whole-milk mozzarella, served with house marinara
- GARLIC CHEESE ROLL$9.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella, fresh garlic, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
- PEPPERONI ROLL$10.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, stuffed with pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
- CREATE-YOUR-OWN ROLL$12.99
Choose up to 3 traditional toppings (whole-milk mozzarella & house pizza sauce included), served with house marinara
- HOT WINGS (5PC)$8.99
Brick oven baked spicy chicken wings, served with ranch
- HOT WINGS (10PC)$16.99
Brick oven baked spicy chicken wings, served with ranch
SALADS (Add Chicken...Side $2/Large $3)
- GREEK (SMALL)$7.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, served with Balsamic dressing
- GREEK (LARGE)$9.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, red onions, served with Balsamic dressing
- CAESAR (SMALL)$7.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, shaved parmesan, served with Caesar
- CAESAR (LARGE)$9.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, shaved parmesan, served with Caesar
- HOUSE (SMALL)$5.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, whole-milk mozzarella, seasoned croutons, served with your choice of dressing
- HOUSE (LARGE)$7.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, whole-milk mozzarella, seasoned croutons, served with your choice of dressing
HOT SUBS (Served w/Kettle-Cooked Chips)
- MEATBALL MOZZARELLA$9.99
All-beef meatballs, tossed in our house pizza sauce, topped with whole-milk mozzarella, stuffed in a fresh hoagie roll
- CHICKEN MOZZARELLA$9.99
Fresh-grilled chicken breast, tossed in our house marinara, topped with whole milk-mozzarella, stuffed in a fresh hoagie roll
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed with onions, green bell peppers & our house-made chipotle aioli, topped with whole-milk mozzarella, stuffed in a fresh hoagie roll
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$10.99
Premium philly steak, sauteed with onions, green bell peppers & mayo, topped with whole-milk mozzarella, stuffed in a fresh hoagie roll
CALZONES (Served w/House Marinara)
- SPINACH CALZONE$12.99
Fresh baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta, whole-milk mozzarella, hint of our house pizza sauce
- MEATBALL CALZONE$12.99
All-beef meatballs, ricotta, whole-milk mozzarella, hint of our house pizza sauce
- CREATE-YOUR-OWN CALZONE$12.99
Choose up to 3 traditional toppings (whole-milk mozzarella, ricotta & house pizza sauce included)
PASTAS (Served w/Garlic Bread)
- SPAGHETTI W/ MARINARA$8.99
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, whole-milk mozzarella
- SPAGHETTI W/ MEAT SAUCE$10.99
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, ground beef, whole-milk mozzarella
- SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS$10.99
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, all-beef meatballs, whole-milk mozzarella
- SPAGHETTI W/ GRILLED CHICKEN$10.99
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, grilled chicken breast, whole-milk mozzarella
- FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$10.99
Fettuccine tossed in our creamy house alfredo, sprinkled with a dash of parsley
- CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$11.99
Fettuccine tossed in our creamy house alfredo, topped with grilled chicken, sprinkled with a dash of parsley
CREATE-YOUR-OWN PIZZA
SM 10" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- SM 10" MARGHERITA$13.99
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
- SM 10" VEGGIE$13.99
Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- SM 10" QUEENS MEAT LOVERS$13.99
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- SM 10" LUCKY 7$13.99
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- SM 10" BRONX BOMBER$13.99
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- SM 10" LONG ISLAND$13.99
Italian sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- SM 10" HAWAIIAN$13.99
Pineapple, canadian bacon, bacon bits, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- SM 10" FIFTH AVE$14.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- SM 10" MANHATTAN$14.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce, topped w/a chipotle aioli swirl
- SM 10" LITTLE ITALY$15.99
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, shaved parmesan, whole-milk mozzarella, house alfredo sauce
MD 12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- MD 12" MARGHERITA$17.99
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
- MD 12" VEGGIE$17.99
Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- MD 12" QUEENS MEAT LOVERS$17.99
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- MD 12" LUCKY 7$17.99
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- MD 12" BRONX BOMBER$17.99
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- MD 12" LONG ISLAND$17.99
Italian sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- MD 12" HAWAIIAN$17.99
Pineapple, canadian bacon, bacon bits, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- MD 12" FIFTH AVE$18.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roma tomatoes, feta, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- MD 12" MANHATTAN$18.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinash, mushrooms, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce, topped w/a chipotle aioli swirl
- MD 12" LITTLE ITALY$19.99
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, shaved parmesan, whole-milk mozzarella, house alfredo sauce
LG 14" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- LG 14" MARGHERITA$19.99
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
- LG 14" VEGGIE$19.99
Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" QUEENS MEAT LOVERS$19.99
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" LUCKY 7$19.99
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" BRONX BOMBER$19.99
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" LONG ISLAND$19.99
Italian sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" HAWAIIAN$19.99
Pineapple, canadian bacon, bacon bits, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" FIFTH AVE$20.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, roma tomatoes, feta, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" MANHATTAN$20.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinash, mushrooms, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce, topped w/a chipotle aioli swirl
- LG 14" LITTLE ITALY$21.99
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, shaved parmesan, whole-milk mozzarella, house alfredo sauce
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
EXTRAS
- "MISS VICKIE’S" SEA SALT CHIPS$1.99
- SIDE BALSAMIC$0.75
- SIDE RANCH$0.75
- SIDE CAESAR$0.75
- SIDE CHIPOTLE AIOLI$0.75
- SIDE MARINARA$0.75
- SIDE PIZZA SAUCE$0.75
- SIDE ALFREDO$0.75
- SIDE GARLIC BUTTER$0.75
- SIDE SHAVED PARMESAN$1.25
- SIDE FETA$1.25
- SIDE JALAPEÑOS$0.75
- SIDE BLACK OLIVES$0.75
- 2/PACKETS PARMESAN$0.50
- 2/PACKETS RED PEPPER$0.50