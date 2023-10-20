Main Menu

Starters

classic tomato bruschetta
$16.00

diced tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesean, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction

wild mushroom bruschetta
$16.00

brie gorgonzola spread, wild mushrooms, lemon tossed arugula, porcini dust

fried brussels
$12.00

brussel sprouts, chili candied bacon, balsamic reduction, parmesean

wings
$17.00

six wings with choice of sauce

garlic knots
$12.00

six house made knots, galic, parmesean cheese, marinara

crispy calamari
$18.00

marinara, charred lemon

french onion dip
$12.00

house made salt and pepper chips

street corn dip
$15.00

roasted corn, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tortilla chips

Sandwiches

grinder
$17.00

toasted french roll, ham, pepperoni, soppressata, mozzarella, tomato, romaine, onion, pepperoncic, red wine vinaigrette

dad's burger
$19.00

9oz angus burger, american cheese, ciabatta bread, fire n' ice pickles, dad.s sauce, lto

fried chicken sandwich
$18.00

texas toast, fried chicken breast, ranch, lettuce, tomato, fire n' ice pickles

southwest chicken grinder
$18.00

toasted french roll, chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, onion, pepperoncicni

chicken mushroom
$18.00

toasted french roll, chicken breast, wild mushrooms, gorgonzola, brie, lemon tossed arugula

Pizza

Dad's Cheese Pizza
$15.00

marinara, mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza
$17.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

Margherita Pizza
$18.00

marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil

Supreme Dad Pizza
$20.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, bell pepper, onion, olives, pepperoncic

Sausage Mushroom Pizza
$20.00

marinara, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, sausage, caramelized onions

Summer Vibes
$20.00

garlic oil, diced chicken, peppers, goat cheese, garnished with lemon tossed arugula

Entrees

chicken alfredo
$18.00

alfredo sauce, chicken breast, penne

wild mushroom stroganoff
$20.00

wild mushrooms, egg noodle, struffle oil, parsley

blackened cod
$24.00

mexican street corn, creole sauce

dad's gnocchi
$19.00

house made gnocchi

santan chicken
$19.00

garlic seared chciken breast, wild mushrooms, broccoli,creamy grits

Dad's Lasagna
$19.00

homemade bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh basil

fish-n-chips
$19.00

dad's beer battered cod, french fries, house made tartar, malt vinegar, lemon

Sides

creamy grits
$6.00

creamy grits

goat cheese mac
$6.00

goat cheese mac

seasonal vegetable
$6.00

seasonal vegetables

street corn
$6.00

street corn

french fries
$6.00

french fries

Specials

Dad's Crazy Bread
$12.00
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
$25.00
Burger of the Week
$20.00

Bar

Dad's Cocktails

Roku Reduction
$14.00
Dad-Hattan
$14.00
Smoked Old Fashioned
$14.00
Classic Cazuela
$14.00
Mommy Juice
$14.00
Espresso Dream
$14.00
Bees Knees
$14.00
Basil Grapefruit Martini
$14.00
Cherry Lime Ricky
$14.00
Rum n Bed
$14.00
Fid St & Ginger
$14.00
Oaxacanite
$14.00
Strawberries and Cream
$14.00
Dad's New hat
$14.00
pina Verde
$14.00
Common Cocktails

Whiskey Smash
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
3 Amigos Mango Margarita
$11.00
3 Amigos Paloma
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Margarita
$11.00
Martini
$9.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Madras
$11.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$14.00
Gimlet
$11.00
Greyhound
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00

Kegged Cocktails

3 Amigos Margarita
$11.00
Beer

Dad's Golden Lager
$6.00+
Four Peaks Wow Wheat
$7.50+
Huss Scottsdale Blonde
$7.50+
Stone Dilcious
$7.50+
Wiseacre Ananda IPA
$8.00+
Mother Road Tower Station IPA
$8.50+
Firestone Walker Merlin Milk Stout
$8.50
Firestone Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Wheat
$7.50+
Sierra Hazy IPA
$7.50+
Stone Buenaveza
$8.50+
Bone Haus Octoberfest
$7.50+
Sierra Nevada Little Wild Things
$7.00
Debo’s KettleSour DBL IPA
$10.00
Telluride Face Down Brown
$7.50+
Pizza Port Chronicale Amber
$7.50+
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Ultra
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Heineken N/A
$5.00
Lagunitas IPA
$5.00
Topo Chico
$5.00

Red Wine

Bread and Butter Pinot Noir GLS
$9.00
CS Substance Cabernet GLS
$9.00
Joel Gott Palisades Red Blend GLS
$9.00
Bread and Butter Pinot Noir BTL
$30.00
CS Substance Cabernet BTL
$30.00
Joel Gott Palisades Red Blend BTL
$30.00

White Wine

Hess Shirttail Chardonnay GLS
$9.00
Emmola Sauvignon Blanc GLS
$9.00
Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio GLS
$15.00
Lunetta Prosecco GLS
$8.00
Seeker Pinot Gris GLS
$9.00
November Peach Sangria GLS
$5.00
Hess Shirttail Chardonnay BTL
$30.00
Emmola Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$30.00
Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio BTL
$45.00
Seeker Pinot Gris BTL
$30.00

NA Beverage

Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
lemonade
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
OJ
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Red Bull
$5.00

Salad

Salad (OO)

house salad
$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, bruschetta tomatoes, carrots, croutons

classic caesar
$13.00

romaine, parmesean, croutons, caesar dressing

dad's chopped
$16.00

romaine, ham, soppressata, spanish chorizo, blue cheese crumbles, olives, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, parmesean

dad's caprese
$15.00

fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomato, roasted beets, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction