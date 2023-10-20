Dads Modern Cocktails & Eatery
Starters
diced tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesean, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction
brie gorgonzola spread, wild mushrooms, lemon tossed arugula, porcini dust
brussel sprouts, chili candied bacon, balsamic reduction, parmesean
six wings with choice of sauce
six house made knots, galic, parmesean cheese, marinara
marinara, charred lemon
house made salt and pepper chips
roasted corn, peppers, mozzarella cheese, tortilla chips
Sandwiches
toasted french roll, ham, pepperoni, soppressata, mozzarella, tomato, romaine, onion, pepperoncic, red wine vinaigrette
9oz angus burger, american cheese, ciabatta bread, fire n' ice pickles, dad.s sauce, lto
texas toast, fried chicken breast, ranch, lettuce, tomato, fire n' ice pickles
toasted french roll, chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, onion, pepperoncicni
toasted french roll, chicken breast, wild mushrooms, gorgonzola, brie, lemon tossed arugula
Pizza
marinara, mozzarella
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, bell pepper, onion, olives, pepperoncic
marinara, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, sausage, caramelized onions
garlic oil, diced chicken, peppers, goat cheese, garnished with lemon tossed arugula
Entrees
alfredo sauce, chicken breast, penne
wild mushrooms, egg noodle, struffle oil, parsley
mexican street corn, creole sauce
house made gnocchi
garlic seared chciken breast, wild mushrooms, broccoli,creamy grits
homemade bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, fresh basil
dad's beer battered cod, french fries, house made tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, bruschetta tomatoes, carrots, croutons
romaine, parmesean, croutons, caesar dressing
romaine, ham, soppressata, spanish chorizo, blue cheese crumbles, olives, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, parmesean
fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomato, roasted beets, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction