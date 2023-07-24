Monday Specials

Monday Specials

Chicken Broccoli Casserole, Red Potatoes, Veggie & Dinner Roll

Chicken Broccoli Casserole, Red Potatoes, Veggie & Dinner Roll

$8.49
Italian Salad & Bowl of Soup

Italian Salad & Bowl of Soup

$8.49

Monday Soups

Three scratch-made soups daily!
Monday Soups

Monday Soups

$3.25+

Main Menu

Subs & Sandwiches

B.L.T

$4.95+

Crispy bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on toast

Club

$5.20+

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chicken Salad

$5.55+

All white-meat chicken salad

Dagwood

$6.10+

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American, Cheddar, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Banana Pepper, Onion, Mayo, Mustard

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$5.40+

Our own recipe of hard boiled eggs, Mayonnaise & seasonings.

Ham & Cheese

$4.90+

Italian

$5.15+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo & Vinaigrette

Pizza Sub

$4.65+

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce & Cheese oven baked

Roast Beef

$5.55+

Tuna Melt

$4.95+

House recipe Tuna Salad, topped with cheese and oven baked

Tuna Salad

$4.95+

House recipe Tuna Salad

Turkey & Cheese

$5.20+

Veggies & Cheese

$4.30+

Cheddar, American, Provolone & Swiss with your favorite veggie toppings

Grilled Sandwiches

Cuban Panini

$6.95

Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Sweet Pickles & Yellow Mustard. Grilled

Italian Panini

$6.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese. Grilled

Triple Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Cheddar, American & Provolone grilled on your choice of bread

Turkey Reuben

$5.75

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$4.95+

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, ham, turkey, cheddar, mozzarella, boiled egg

Garden Salad

$3.50+
Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$4.55+

lettuce, tomato, green olives, banana peppers, onion, pepperoni & mozzarella

Veggie Pizza Square

Veggie Pizza Square

$3.10

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.10+

Green Beans

$2.10+

Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$2.10+

Pasta Salad

$2.10+

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Chips

$1.15

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Brownie - Chocolate Iced

$1.50

Cheesecake Parfait- Plain

$2.99
Cheesecake Parfait - Turtle

Cheesecake Parfait - Turtle

$3.25

house creamy cheesecake parfait topped with our own caramel, chocolate sauce & toffee bits!

Cheesecake Parfait - Cherry

$3.25
Cookies

Cookies

$1.25

Made-from-scratch cookies, baked fresh daily! Please call for today's selection.

Beverages

Soda & Tea

$1.79

Bottled Water

$1.35

Juice box

$1.65

Kid's Meal

Pick one KID Entree

$3.99

Flat Bread

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$6.95

BBQ Pork Flat Bread

$6.95

Catering/Take Home

Soup Quart (Hot)

$7.99

Please call for today's selections

Soup Quart (Take & Heat)

$6.49

Please call for today's selections

Mac & Cheese (full pan)

$18.00

Please allow 2 hours minimum notice. Specify pre-baked or take & heat.

Veggie Pizza (whole)

$16.00+

Please allow minimum 24 hours notice.

Brownie - Full Pan

$14.00

Loaf of Bread

$3.00