Dahlia Cafe 1595 denmark rd suite 4

Breakfast

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Eggs with your choice of cheese

Meat and Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and cheddar

Chorizo Omelet

$13.99

Chorizo with onions, bell peppers, and pepper jack

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and cheddar

Supreme Omelet

$12.99

Sausage, ham, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheddar

Egg White Omelet

$11.99

Ham, spinach, and parmesan

Meat Trio Omelet

$12.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar

Platters

The Classic

$13.99

2 eggs with sausage, bacon, and hash browns or spicy home fries

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

English muffin and ham topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, hash browns or spicy home fries on the Side

Half Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

Biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

Biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Dahlia's Egg Special

$10.99

2 fried eggs on top of 2 corn tortillas layered with beans and dahlia sauce, hash browns or spicy home fries

Breakfast Chimichanga

$10.99

Eggs with your choice of chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage rolled in a fried flour tortilla topped with dahlia sauce and hash browns or spicy home fries

Steak Breakfast

$16.99

8 oz ribeye with 2 eggs cooked to your liking. Hash browns or spicy home fries on the side

Breakfast Crepe

$10.99

Eggs, swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo, hash browns or spicy home fries

Pick Four

$13.99

Your choice of meat (sausage, bacon, or ham), potato (hashbrowns or spicy home fries) and bread (white wheat, muffin, biscuit or pancakes) with 2 eggs cooked to your liking

Pork Chop Breakfast

$14.99

8 oz. pork chop served with 2 eggs, choice of potatoes and toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Biscuit Sandwich

$6.99

Biscuit with your choice of meat, 2 eggs and American

Muffin Sandwich

$6.99

English muffin with your choice of meat, 2 American

Egg White Sandwich

$8.99

English muffin with egg whites, meat of choice, American and topped with spinach

Monte Christo

$11.99

Ham, bacon, American and swiss in a toasted egg-battered sandwich, served with fries

Scramblers

Meat, Egg, and Cheese Scrambler

$10.99

Meat of choice (sausage, bacon, chorizo, ham) and cheddar

All Together Scrambler

$12.99

Sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions, eggs and cheddar

Meat Trio Scrambler

$12.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, eggs, and cheddar

Supreme Scrambler

$12.99

Sausage, ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, eggs and cheddar

Southwest Scrambler

$12.99

Chorizo, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, eggs

Veggie Scrambler

$10.09

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and cheddar

Burritos

Meat, Egg, and Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Meat of choice (sausage, bacon, chorizo, ham) and cheddar

All Together Burrito

$12.99

Sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions, eggs and cheddar

Meat Trio Burrito

$12.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, eggs, and cheddar

Supreme Burrito

$12.99

Sausage, ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, eggs and cheddar

Southwest Burrito

$12.99

Chorizo, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, eggs

Veggie Burrito

$10.09

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and cheddar

Other Breakfast Options

Short Pancakes

$3.99

Your choice of short or tall stack

Tall Pancakes

$5.99

Your choice of short or tall stack

French Toast

$7.99

2 pieces of French toast topped with powdered sugar

One Crepe

$8.99

Crepe(s) filled with house made whipped cream and includes 2 toppings of choice

Two Crepes

$12.99

Crepe(s) filled with house made whipped cream and includes 2 toppings of choice

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Vanilla yogurt topped with fruit and granola

Avocado Toast

$13.99

2 slices of wheat toast topped with avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and eggs cooked to your liking

Kids Menu - Breakfast

Kids Pancakes

$7.99

Kids French Toast

$7.99

Kids Potatoes

$7.99

Lunch

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Topped with your choice of cheese (American, pepper jack, cheddar, swiss) with lettuce, pickles, and onion upon request

Philly Cheeseburger

$11.99

Topped with swiss, grilled onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper

Breakfast Burger

$10.99

Topped with American, thick cut bacon and an egg cooked to your liking

Patty Melt

$10.99

Served on toasted white bread, topped with American and swiss, and grilled thousand island dressing

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Topped with swiss and sautéed mushrooms

Sandwiches

Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried chicken breast and grilled ham topped with swiss, lettuce, tomato, and Mayo

Dahlia Club

$12.49

Ham, bacon, and grilled chicken served on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with mayo

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheat bread. Served with a side of mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce and tomato

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack, fried jalapeños, lettuce and tomato with a side of ranch

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast with thick cut bacon, pepper jack, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.99

8 oz ribeye on a hoagie bun topped with swiss, sautéed green peppers and onions, and jalapeños with a side of mayo

Wraps

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Drinks

8 Oz Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.29

16 Oz Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.99

Bottomless Coffee

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$3.09

Hot Chocolate

$3.59

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.59

Iced Tea

$2.99

Free refills

Caramel Iced Coffee

$3.09

Free refills

Halzenut Iced Coffee

$3.09

Hot Tea

$2.99

Water

Sweat Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.09

Apple Juice

$2.99

Today´s Feature

Breakfast Horseshoe

$11.99

Tres Leches Style Pancakes

$9.99

Poblano Omellete

$13.29

Specials Monday To Friday

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

1/2 BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Sides

Sides (Copy)

Toast

Biscuit Side

$1.99

Muffin

$1.99

Spicy Home Fries

$3.59

Hash Browns

$3.59

French Fries

$3.59

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Seasonal Fruit

$3.59

Broccoli

$3.59

Extras

Extras (Copy)

Nutella

$1.29

Peanut Butter

$1.29

Granola

$1.29

Avocado

$2.99

House Sausage

$3.99

Two Bacon Slices

$3.99

Ham

$2.99

Two Eggs

$2.49

Jalapenos

$1.29

Gravy

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.59

House Whipped Cream

$2.49

Dahlia Sauce

$1.49

Three Eggs

$3.99

One Egg

$1.49

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Chorizo

$2.49

Corn Tortillas

$1.49

Salads

Salads (Copy)

Berry Bacon Salad

$12.99

Bed of spinach topped with bacon, strawberries, pecans and feta served with a sunny side up egg and side of raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber and mozzarella, served with grilled or fried chicken breast

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, cucumbers, avocado, tortilla chips and cheddar served with grilled or fried chicken breast and a side of chipotle ranch

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, parmesan and croutons tossed in caesar dressing

Ribeye Salad

$15.99

8oz ribeye steak cooked to your liking on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, fresh mushrooms and cucumbers

Kids Menu Lunch

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Breaded and fried chicken nuggets

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and your choice of cheese