Daiboku 609 West 29th
Appetizer
- Edamame$4.50
Steamed soybeans in their pods, tossed with sea salt.
- Omma's Pickles$3.00
Lightly pickled, fermented, and spiced cucumbers.
- Side Of Rice$2.50
Koshihikari white rice. Add your choice of chicken skin furikake or house furikake.
- Tare Don$6.50
Tare braised pork, white rice, kewpie, beni shoga, scallions.
- Daiboku Wings (3pc)$10.00
3 pc whole bone-in wings, kewpie, lemon.
- Daiboku Wings (6pc)$18.00
6 pc whole bone-in wings, kewpie, lemon.
Ramen
- Classic Shoyu$10.00
Classic noodles, clear chicken soup, shoyu tare, thin pork chashu, ajitama, scallions, naruto.
- Smoked Chicken Shoyu$14.50
Thin noodles, chicken soup, shoyu tare, smoked chicken thigh, chicken breast, chi-yu, mushroom soboro, house kosho, scallions, ajitama, nori.
- Spicy Miso$14.50
Classic noodles, chicken & pork soup, miso tare, thinly sliced pork chashu, spicy bomb, la-yu, habanero, red onion, cabbage, chinese leek, butter, ajitama.
- Jirokei Miso$14.50
Thick flat noodles, chicken & pork soup, miso tare, thick pork chashu, pork fat, bean sprouts, cabbage, fresh garlic.
- Shoyu Jr$8.00
Thin noodles, chicken soup, chicken breast, ajitama.
- Vegan Shoyu$14.50
- Vegan Miso$14.50
Kae-dama
XTRA Chashu
XTRA Broth
Add-ons
- Ajitama$1.00
- Bean Sprouts & Cabbage Mix$1.00
- Beni Shoga$1.00
- Blaze Powder$1.00
- Bomb$1.50
- Bomb & La-yu$2.00
- Butter$0.50
- Cabbage & Red Onion Mix$1.50
- Chi-yu$1.50
- Chinese Leek$1.50
- Fresh Garlic$1.50
- Habanero (3pc)$0.50
- Habanero (6pc)$1.00
- House Kosho$1.50
- La-yu$1.00
- Mushroom Duxelle$1.50
- Naruto$0.50
- Nori$0.50
- Pork Fat$1.00
- Scallions$1.00