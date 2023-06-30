Daikokuya ANNEX 321 1/4 E 1st Street

Food

Cold Appetizers

California Roll

California Roll

$8.95

a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish, and tuna with a kick. 8pcs.

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$7.95

Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetable avocado, cucumber, kalware radish. 8pcs.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetarian-friendly kappa maki. 6pcs.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna sashimi rolled in the authentic hosomaki style. 6pcs.

Tsukemono

Tsukemono

$6.50

assorted pickles including kimchi and takuwan radish with shiso leaf

Mix Sashimi

Mix Sashimi

$14.50

3pcs raw tuna and 4pcs salmon with radish shavings

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$14.50

7pcs raw salmon and radish shavings

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00

Daikokuya original kimchi

Crunchy Poke Salad

Crunchy Poke Salad

$12.00

red leaf lettuce, arugula, tomato, avocado, mayo, tuna or salmon or mix poke with crunchy thin tortilla on top

Appetizers

Homemade Gyoza

Homemade Gyoza

$9.50

5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside. made fresh every day in store

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.50

deep fried leg meat chicken marinated with soy sauce based sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

5pcs octopus ball

Shiso Age

Shiso Age

$7.95

ground spicy tuna wrapped in a shiso leaf and deep fried in tempura batter

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$9.50

our crunchy and juicy deep fried breaded pork cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki (AP)

Chicken Teriyaki (AP)

$9.50

roasted tender dark thigh meat collaborated with our original teriyaki sauce

Sliced Roast Pork

Sliced Roast Pork

$9.50

seared homemade pork belly chashu with sweet glaze and green onions

Sausage

Sausage

$6.95

5pcs flavorful and juicy pork sausage garnished with onion slices and mustard

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

boiled soy beans.. beer’s best friend!

Tofu Nugget

Tofu Nugget

$6.50

deep fried tofu and vegetables w/ sweet chili sauce

Sprig Veggie Roll

Sprig Veggie Roll

$5.20

3pcs deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili dipping sauce

Noodle

Daikoku Ramen

Daikoku Ramen

$17.00

our famous tonkotsu soup base infused with our secret blended soy sauce. homemade tender pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork Also available: ask for the richer, Kotteri flavor which uses added soup exracted from the back fat.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.00

mild spicy miso with pork broth & thicker noodles. * already includes KOTTERI flavor. can change to no KOTTERI by request. recommended toppings: corn, butter, wakame (wet seaweed)

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$18.00

too hot? noodles cooled under running water, seared chashu, and all the other fixings separated and ready for dipping in a bowl of delicious pork broth recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork, vinegar *Change soup to spicy miso taste add 1.00

Vegan Spicy Sesame Ramen

Vegan Spicy Sesame Ramen

$16.00

bean sprouts, green onion, carrot, and garlic *sauce contains wheat and soybean

Vegan White Creamy Ramen

$16.00
Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$14.50

japanese style pan-fried noodles. onions, bean sprouts, carrot, cabbage, and pork belly with yakisoba (barbecue) sauce ~ comes with salad **Vegetarian option available by request

Rice Bowl

Regular Size Rice Bowl come with Miso Soup and Salad
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.50

onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request

Pork Cutlet Bowl

Pork Cutlet Bowl

$15.00

breaded in panko crumbs and deep fried pork cutlet cooked again with egg in a soy sauce marinade

Chashu Pork Bowl

Chashu Pork Bowl

$15.50

our homemade pork belly grilled and served over rice with green onions pickled ginger and a sweet glaze

Chicken Egg Bowl

Chicken Egg Bowl

$14.00

chopped chicken leg cooked with egg and onion in a house soy sauce

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$14.50

that’s the one you know the beef bowl with onions and ginger

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

our crispy chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce over a bowl of rice

Teriyaki Eel Bowl

Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$25.00

teriyaki eel over a bowl of rice

Sashimi Bowl

Sashimi Bowl

$18.95

slices of raw tuna or salmon over a bowl of sushi rice

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$18.95

with our original poke sauce, it’s a little bit spicy. onion, masago, green onion, flavored sesame seeds & seaweed, over steamed rice

Ex Ramen Topping

Spicy Miso Bomb

Spicy Miso Bomb

$1.50
Ex Black Garlic Oil

Ex Black Garlic Oil

$1.00
Extra Chashu Pork

Extra Chashu Pork

$4.50
Extra Egg

Extra Egg

$2.00
Extra Green Onion

Extra Green Onion

$1.50

Extra Bean Sprout

$1.00
Extra Bamboo Shoot

Extra Bamboo Shoot

$2.00
Extra Corn

Extra Corn

$1.50
Extra Wet Seweed

Extra Wet Seweed

$1.50

Extra Dried Seweed

$1.50
Extra Butter

Extra Butter

$1.50
Extra Tofu

Extra Tofu

$2.00
Extra Chicken Brest Chashu

Extra Chicken Brest Chashu

$3.50
Extra Soup

Extra Soup

$4.00
Extra Noodle

Extra Noodle

$3.50
Extra Cabbege

Extra Cabbege

$2.00

Side

Rice

$1.50
Salad

Salad

$1.50

Cabbage salad, homemade Mayo dressing.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.50

Combo

Ramen Combo

Daikoku Ramen and Small Fried Rice

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

Daikoku Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$23.00

R + Pork Cutlet

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Sashimi bowl

$25.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$27.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Poke Bowl

$25.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Combo

Miso and Small Fried Rice

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Beef Bowl

$23.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$23.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Sashimi Bowl

$26.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Poke Rice

$26.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$28.00

Served with a salad.

Vegan Spicy Sesame Combo

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$20.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Poke Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$26.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen Combo

Tsuekemen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Fried Rice

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Tsuekemen and Small Beef Bowl

$23.00

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$23.00

Served with a salad.

Tsuekemen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$26.00

Served with a salad.

Tsuekemen and Small Poke Bowl

$26.00

Served with a salad.

Tsukerman and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$28.50

Served with a salad.

Vegan White Combo

White Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Fried Rice

$21.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$20.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Poke Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$26.50

Served with a salad.

Drink

Soft Drink

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Sprite (Can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00

Melon Cream Soda

$4.00

Mango Cream Soda

$4.00

Iced Green Tea (Can)

$3.00

Iced Oolong Tea (Can)

$3.00

Ramune Soda

$3.00

Milk Coffee (Can)

$3.00

Calpico (Can)

$3.00

Calpico Soda (Can)

$3.00

Merchant Goods

Food

Dressing Bottle

Dressing Bottle

$7.00

Goods

Daikokuya Original T-shirts

$25.00
Daikokuya Original Tea Cup

Daikokuya Original Tea Cup

$8.00

Daikokuya Orignal Cap

$24.00