Daikokuya ANNEX 321 1/4 E 1st Street
Food
Cold Appetizers
California Roll
a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs
Spicy Tuna Roll
Avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish, and tuna with a kick. 8pcs.
Vegetable Roll
Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetable avocado, cucumber, kalware radish. 8pcs.
Cucumber Roll
Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetarian-friendly kappa maki. 6pcs.
Tuna Roll
Tuna sashimi rolled in the authentic hosomaki style. 6pcs.
Tsukemono
assorted pickles including kimchi and takuwan radish with shiso leaf
Mix Sashimi
3pcs raw tuna and 4pcs salmon with radish shavings
Salmon Sashimi
7pcs raw salmon and radish shavings
Kimchi
Daikokuya original kimchi
Crunchy Poke Salad
red leaf lettuce, arugula, tomato, avocado, mayo, tuna or salmon or mix poke with crunchy thin tortilla on top
Appetizers
Homemade Gyoza
5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside. made fresh every day in store
Chicken Karaage
deep fried leg meat chicken marinated with soy sauce based sauce
Takoyaki
5pcs octopus ball
Shiso Age
ground spicy tuna wrapped in a shiso leaf and deep fried in tempura batter
Tonkatsu
our crunchy and juicy deep fried breaded pork cutlet
Chicken Teriyaki (AP)
roasted tender dark thigh meat collaborated with our original teriyaki sauce
Sliced Roast Pork
seared homemade pork belly chashu with sweet glaze and green onions
Sausage
5pcs flavorful and juicy pork sausage garnished with onion slices and mustard
Edamame
boiled soy beans.. beer’s best friend!
Tofu Nugget
deep fried tofu and vegetables w/ sweet chili sauce
Sprig Veggie Roll
3pcs deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili dipping sauce
Noodle
Daikoku Ramen
our famous tonkotsu soup base infused with our secret blended soy sauce. homemade tender pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork Also available: ask for the richer, Kotteri flavor which uses added soup exracted from the back fat.
Spicy Miso Ramen
mild spicy miso with pork broth & thicker noodles. * already includes KOTTERI flavor. can change to no KOTTERI by request. recommended toppings: corn, butter, wakame (wet seaweed)
Tsukemen
too hot? noodles cooled under running water, seared chashu, and all the other fixings separated and ready for dipping in a bowl of delicious pork broth recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork, vinegar *Change soup to spicy miso taste add 1.00
Vegan Spicy Sesame Ramen
bean sprouts, green onion, carrot, and garlic *sauce contains wheat and soybean
Vegan White Creamy Ramen
Yakisoba
japanese style pan-fried noodles. onions, bean sprouts, carrot, cabbage, and pork belly with yakisoba (barbecue) sauce ~ comes with salad **Vegetarian option available by request
Rice Bowl
Fried Rice
onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request
Pork Cutlet Bowl
breaded in panko crumbs and deep fried pork cutlet cooked again with egg in a soy sauce marinade
Chashu Pork Bowl
our homemade pork belly grilled and served over rice with green onions pickled ginger and a sweet glaze
Chicken Egg Bowl
chopped chicken leg cooked with egg and onion in a house soy sauce
Beef Bowl
that’s the one you know the beef bowl with onions and ginger
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
our crispy chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce over a bowl of rice
Teriyaki Eel Bowl
teriyaki eel over a bowl of rice
Sashimi Bowl
slices of raw tuna or salmon over a bowl of sushi rice
Poke Bowl
with our original poke sauce, it’s a little bit spicy. onion, masago, green onion, flavored sesame seeds & seaweed, over steamed rice
Ex Ramen Topping
Spicy Miso Bomb
Ex Black Garlic Oil
Extra Chashu Pork
Extra Egg
Extra Green Onion
Extra Bean Sprout
Extra Bamboo Shoot
Extra Corn
Extra Wet Seweed
Extra Dried Seweed
Extra Butter
Extra Tofu
Extra Chicken Brest Chashu
Extra Soup
Extra Noodle
Extra Cabbege
Combo
Ramen Combo
Daikoku Ramen and Small Fried Rice
Served with a salad.
Daikoku Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl
R + Pork Cutlet
Daikoku Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
Served with a salad.
Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
Served with a salad.
Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Served with a salad.
Daikoku Ramen and Small Beef Bowl
Served with a salad.
Daikoku Ramen and Small Sashimi bowl
Served with a salad.
Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
Served with a salad.
Daikoku Ramen and Small Poke Bowl
Served with a salad.
Spicy Miso Combo
Miso and Small Fried Rice
Served with a salad.
Miso and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl
Served with a salad.
Miso and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
Served with a salad.
Miso and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
Served with a salad.
Miso and Small Beef Bowl
Served with a salad.
Miso and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Served with a salad.
Miso and Small Sashimi Bowl
Served with a salad.
Miso and Small Poke Rice
Served with a salad.
Miso and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
Served with a salad.
Vegan Spicy Sesame Combo
Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl
Served with a salad.
Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
Served with a salad.
Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
Served with a salad.
Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Beef Bowl
Served with a salad.
Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Served with a salad.
Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl
Served with a salad.
Spicy Sesame Ramen and Poke Bowl
Served with a salad.
Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
Served with a salad.
Tsukemen Combo
Tsuekemen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl
Served with a salad.
Tsukemen and Small Fried Rice
Served with a salad.
Tsukemen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
Served with a salad.
Tsukemen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
Served with a salad.
Tsuekemen and Small Beef Bowl
Served with a salad.
Tsukemen and Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Served with a salad.
Tsuekemen and Small Sashimi Bowl
Served with a salad.
Tsuekemen and Small Poke Bowl
Served with a salad.
Tsukerman and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
Served with a salad.
Vegan White Combo
White Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl
Served with a salad.
White Ramen and Small Fried Rice
Served with a salad.
White Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
Served with a salad.
White Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
Served with a salad.
White Ramen and Small Beef Bowl
Served with a salad.
White Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Served with a salad.
White Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl
Served with a salad.
White Ramen and Poke Bowl
Served with a salad.
White Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
Served with a salad.