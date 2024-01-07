Daily Bar & Grill
FOOD
Starters
- Chicken Fingers$13.00
Crispy chicken tenders comes with a small side of fries and honey mustard & BBQ dipping sauce
- Chili$7.00
- Chips & Guacamole$12.00
- Chips & Salsa$9.00
- Corn Dogs$9.00
These mini crispy battered dogs made with turkey dogs will hit the spot. Served with a Dijon mustard dipping sauce.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
- Hand-Cut Fries$8.00
Famous hand-cut French fries. Add Cheddar sauce...$2.00, Chili...$3.00
- Hummus$12.00
Hummus comes with pita wedges, sliced cucumbers and sliced tomatoes.
- Nachos$8.00
- Quesadilla$11.00
A flour tortilla filled with melted chihuahua cheese and a cilantro pesto sauce. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa. Guacamole and/or jalapeno available upon request.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip! Rich, creamy and cheesy, brimming with spinach and artichokes. Served with tortilla chips.
- Tater Tots$9.00
- Veggies$6.00
- Wings 6$13.00
6 wings hot, medium, mild, BBQ or naked. Comes with a side of celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing. Hot sauce on the side if you want!
- Guacamole$4.00
Sandwiches
- Cheese Steak$15.00
Thin sliced sirloin, grilled green peppers & onions topped with pepper jack cheese served on French bread. Served with a side of fries.
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
Classic grilled cheese with American and cheddar cheese, tomatoes and Dijon mustard. Comes with a side of fries!
- Plain Grill Cheese$9.00
As traditional as it comes... Toasted brioche bread with melted American cheese. Comes with a side of fries.
- Honeymooner$15.00
One of the original sandwiches made by the owner of the Daily, this sandwich is made with smoked turkey, bacon, mozzarella, honey mustard sauce on a grilled brioche. Comes with a side of fries.
- Rick's BLT$12.00
As classic as the man it's made after.... Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes in brioche bread is just what your looking for! This sandwich comes with side of fries and a side of mayo. Also add chicken or turkey.
- Steak Sandwich$17.00
Grilled sirloin steak and sautéed onions topped with mozzarella cheese served on a toasted French roll. Comes with a side of fries.
- Turkey Reuben$15.00
A twist on a classic Rueben made with smoked turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut on grilled rye. Thousand island comes on the side as well as a side of fries.
Off The Grill
- Blackened Florentine Sandwich$15.00
Blackened grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers & sautéed spinach with a cilantro pesto spread on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
What to try something HOT!!! Our grilled buffalo chicken sandwich should hit the spot. Grilled chicken breast dipped in a buffalo hot sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with fries, a side of celery and blue cheese dressing.
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Enjoy our delicious chicken sandwich. A marinated grilled chicken breast on top of a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & onions on the side. Served with fries.
- Daily Burger$15.00
10 oz burger grilled just the say you want served on a toasted classic bun. Served with a side of fries and lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side.
- Patty Melt$17.00
10 oz burger patty cooked the way you want and your choice of cheese. Topped with grilled onions on a grilled rye bread. Served with a side of fries.
- Sunday Edition$18.00
10 oz burger grilled the way you want!!! Topped with bacon, your choice of cheese, grilled mushrooms & grilled onions with tomatoes & lettuce on the side. This burger comes with a side of fries.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic Caesar Salad with romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with a creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
- Chopped Chicken Salad$15.00
Green leaf lettuce, topped with chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, black olives, red onions, chopped cucumbers, hearts of palm, tomatoes and chicken. Red wine mustard vinaigrette comes on the side.
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with chopped smoked turkey breast, bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, avocados and chopped hard-boiled egg. Comes with a creamy buttermilk dressing on the side.
- House Salad$9.00
Green leaf lettuce topped with red onions, shredded carrots and garlic croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Santa Fe Salad$12.00
Green leaf lettuce topped with strips of grilled chicken, cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, avocados, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips. Avocado ranch dressing on the side.
- Steak Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled sirloin steak, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
- Susan's apple$12.00
Mixed greens topped with blue cheese, dried cranberries, apples, walnuts and served with an apple cider vinaigrette on the side.
Pizza
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00
This pizza comes with chopped grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onions and a tangy BBQ sauce.
- Margherita Pizza$14.00
This pizza comes topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and a zesty tomato sauce.
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
As traditional as pizza comes.... Pepperoni, mozzarella and zesty tomato sauce. You can't go wrong with this pizza.
- Pesto Pizza$14.00
This delicious pizza comes topped with goat cheese, sliced tomato, garlic and basil pesto. For an uniquely delectable treat, top your pizza with shrimp!
- Veggie Lovers Pizza$14.00
Topped with mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms, onions, red peppers and a tomato pesto sauce.
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
For those who just want a tasty pizza!!! Mozzarella cheese and a zesty tomato sauce.
Lighter Side
- Black Bean Burger$14.00
A healthy choice to a burger.... our black bean burger is topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and grilled onions on a classic brioche bun and served with a side of fries.
- Chicken Wrap$15.00
Taste this wonderful wrap made with a spicy grilled chicken breast, corn, lettuce, black beans and chipotle mayo inside a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of fries.
- Hotel California$12.00
This sandwich no longer comes with sprouts!!!! Mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro pesto packed into a crispy French roll and served with buttermilk dressing on the side. This sandwich come with a side of fries.
- Turkey Burger$15.00
Seasoned ground turkey burger topped with your choice of cheese (no charge), lettuce, tomatoes and onions a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
- Tacos$13.00