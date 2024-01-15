Daily Jam Farmington Hills
Food - FH
Plain & Simple
From the Griddle
- Waffles$12.99
Waffles made from house made batter served with honey butter and syrup on the side
- Red Velvet Waffles$13.99
Daily Jam's Award Winning Red Velvet Waffles topped with cream cheese frosting!
- Signature Chicken and Waffles$17.99
Our famous waffles topped with house breaded and fried chicken strips. all toppings served on side.
- Original Pancakes$11.99
Three fluffy pancakes made with house created batter, served with honey butter and a side of syrup
- French Toast$12.99
Two thick slices of french toast served with honey butter and syrup on the side
Benes & Such
- Classic Eggs Benedict$12.99
2 poached eggs, canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce, on english muffin with side of potatoes
- Farmers Market Benedict$12.99
2 poached eggs, spinach, tomato, avocado, and hollandaise sauce, on english muffin with side of potatoes
- Chipotle Egg Burrito$12.99
Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes
- The Daily Burrito$11.99
two eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, turkey, sausage, or chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled for a crispy crunch - served with a side of salsa and potatoes
- Chilaquiles$11.99
Fresh corn tortillas lightly fried, topped with roasted ranchero sauce, melted cheese and 2 fried eggs with side of potatoes
- Eddies Breakfast Tacos$12.99
three breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, black beans, crisp red cabbage, shredded provolone cheese, nestled in three warm corn tortillas, served with chipotle mayo, salsa and lime
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Killer$12.99
Bacon, gorgonzola, fresh thyme, tomato, and almost hard fried eggs served on artisan ciabatta bread with a side of grilled potatoes
- Farmers Choice$12.99
Ham, cheddar, tomato, red onion, and almost hard fried eggs served on artisan ciabatta bread with a side of grilled potatoes
- Chipotle$12.99
Bacon or sausage, cheddar, chipotle sauce, avocado, onions, and almost hard fried eggs.
Omelettes
- The Veg$13.99
Peppers, mushrooms, onions tomato, zucchini, jack and cheddar cheese served with grilled potatoes.
- Morning Glory$13.99
Egg white omelette served with roma tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and red onion served with grilled potatoes.
- Loaded$14.99
Ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes.
- Hot Juan$13.99
Chorizo, green pepper, onion, jalapeños, cheese and salsa served with a side of grilled potatoes
- The Pear$13.99
Bosc pear, havarti cheese, sliced almonds and bacon served with a side of grilled potatoes.
Sautes
- Santa Fe$12.99
Chicken, pepper-spiced veggies, mushrooms & melted cheese with a flour tortilla
- The Denver$12.99
Ham, green pepper, onions, grilled potatoes & melted cheese with choice of toast
- Huevos N' Chorizo$12.99
Chorizo, onions, grilled potatoes, salsa & cheese with a flour tortilla
- Phoenix Saute$12.99
Country potatoes, zucchini, onion, tomatoes, and Morning Star soy chorizo, served with avocado, cilantro, and a warm tortilla.
Sides
- One Egg Side$1.99
- Two Eggs Side$3.99
- Bacon Side$4.99
- Sausage Side$4.99
- Turkey Sausage Side$4.99
- Ham Side$4.99
- Canadian Bacon Side$4.99
- Grilled Chicken Side$4.99
- Single Pancake$3.99
- Single French Toast$4.99
- Grilled Potatoes Side$3.99
- Fruit Side$4.99
- Toast Side$1.99
- Potato Chips Side$2.00
- Avocado$3.99
- Pear Salad Side$4.99
- Sauteed Veggies Side$3.99
- Spring Mix Salad Side$3.99
- Sliced Tomato$3.99
- Side Yogurt$3.99
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.99
Little Jammers
Avocado Toast
- Bravocado$11.99
Ciabatta toast topped with avocado, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and cilantro
- Jalapeno Popper Toast$11.99
Thick rustic toast topped with cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño slices, crumbled bacon, and cilantro
- Soyrizo Avocado Toast$12.99
Thick cut artisan bread, avocado, tomatoes, and Morning Star soy chorizo topped with cilantro.
Hot Sandwiches
- Pecos Grille$13.99
Pepper-grilled chicken breast, jack-jalapeno cheese, lettuce, mayo, and tomato on grilled sourdough served with chips
- Grilled Cheese "Melt Down"$12.99
Jack, cheddar, swiss, american, cream cheese, jalapeños, bacon and tomato on grilled 12 grain served with chips
- Focaccia Roma-Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken, marinated roma tomatoes, balsamic mayo, lettuce, and provolone on fresh baked focaccia bread served with chips
- Natie Bomb$12.99
Smoked bacon, turkey, apple, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomato, mayo, and cheddar cheese on grilled 12 grain served with chips
- Garden Patty Melt$14.99
A garlic quinoa Gardenburger topped with vegan mozzarella style cheese, spring mix, caramelized onions, tomato, and house-made veganaise Thousand Island spread on toasted sourdough bread, served with kettle chips
- Daily Burger$13.99
American, zack sauce, pickle, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, fried egg.
- Avocado Turkey Burger$13.99
Marinated turkey patty, cheddar, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Cold Sandwiches
- Smokehouse Avocado Stack$12.99
Smoked turkey, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce and mayo on 12 grain served with a side of chips
- Ultimate BLT$12.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo and egg salad on 12 grain served with a side of chips
- Carefree Club$12.99
Sliced chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss, cheddar, blue cheese, ranch, tomato, lettuce and sprouts on fresh baked focaccia served with chips
- Turkey Pesto$12.99
Turkey, roma tomatoes, provolone, roasted walnuts, pesto dressing and spring mix on fresh baked focaccia serve with chips
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing.
Salads & Soups
- Mediterranean Fresh$11.99
Fresh spring greens, avocado, artichoke, cucumber, red pepper, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Super Kale$11.50
Edamame, cranberries, almonds, green onions, grape tomatoes, chicken, and kale with creamy lime vinaigrette
- Original Chop$13.99
Arugula, red cabbage, cranberries, corn, pecans, chicken, feta cheese, couscous, red pepper, green onion and house made basil pesto dressing
- Peppered Parmesan Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken sautéed with cashews, red peppers, tomato, and a hint of garlic, on romaine with Italian parmesan dressing
- Waldorf Chicken$13.99
Fresh spring greens, thin sliced chicken, caramelized pecans, apples, blue cheese, and homemade apple cider dressing
- Urban$12.00
Caesar mixed greens, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, sautéed chicken, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, oregano, light garlic, feta cheese, and caesar dressing
Online Menu - FH
- Overnight Oats$9.99
- Phoenix Saute (plant based)$12.99
potatoes, zucchini, onion, tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, and Morning Star soy chorizo, served with avocado, cilantro, and a warm tortilla. plant based.
- Soyrizo Avocado Toast (plant based)$12.99
thick cut artisan bread, avocado, tomatoes, and Morning Star soy chorizo topped with cilantro
- Soup of the Day$4.99+
- Portobellini$12.99
Portobellini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke, provolone, spinach, and balsamic mayo on grilled ciabatta served with chips
- Garden Patty Melt (plant based)$14.99
a garlic quinoa Gardenburger topped with vegan mozzarella style cheese, spring mix, caramelized onions, tomato, and house-made veganaise Thousand Island spread on toasted sourdough bread, served with kettle chips
- Chicken Casear Wrap$12.99
little jammers menu
- Toast Side$1.99
- Potato Chips Side$2.00
barista-crafted beverages
- Espresso$2.99
- Iced Americano (20oz)$3.50
espresso, water
- Small Hot Americano (12oz)$3.99
espresso, water
- Small Hot Shot In The Dark (12oz)$4.99
espresso combined with drip coffee
- Small Cappuccino (12oz)$4.99
- Iced Latte (20oz)$4.75
espresso, milk
- Small Hot Latte (12oz)$4.99
- Iced Chai Latte (20oz)$5.99
- Chai Latte$4.99
- Iced Mocha (20oz)$5.99
- Mocha$4.99
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha (20oz)$5.99
- Small Hot White Chocolate Mocha (12oz)$4.99
- Iced Caramel Macchiato (20oz)$5.99
- Small Hot Caramel Macchiato (12oz)$4.99
- Large Hot Dirty Chai (16oz)$5.99
chai latte with espresso
- Dirty Chai$5.99
Chai latte with espresso
- Cold Brew$5.99
- Large Hot Chocolate (16oz)$3.99
- Small Hot Chocolate (12oz)$3.99
- Tea$3.99
- Small Hot Tea (12oz)$2.99
- Nitro Cold Brew$7.19