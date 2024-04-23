Dairy Korner
Soft Serve, Yogurt & Shakes
Soft Serve Cones & Bowls
- Soft Serve Cone$2.85
Creamy DK soft serve on a JOY cone.
- Soft Serve Bowl$2.85
Creamy DK soft serve in a bowl.
- Pup Bowl$2.50
Creamy vanilla soft serve in a bowl for your dog.
- Pup Cone$2.50
Creamy Vanilla soft serve in a JOY cone for your dog.
- Flavor Burst Cone$3.50
Creamy DK Flavorburst soft serve on a JOY cone.
- Flavor Burst Bowl$3.50
Creamy DK Flavorburst soft serve in a bowl.
Sundaes
- Soft Serve Sundae$3.95
Creamy DK soft serve topped off with your choice of sundae toppings, whipped cream & cherry.
- Flavor Burst Sundae$4.50
Creamy DK Flavorburst soft serve topped off with your choice of sundae toppings, whipped cream & cherry.
- Cookie Dough Surprise Sundae$5.10
Creamy DK soft serve swirled with an edible cookie dough batter center. Topped off with your choice of toppings & whipped cream & cherry.
- Silver Beach Sundae$4.95
Creamy DK Blue Goo Flavorburst soft serve, graham cracker crumbs, chocolate rocks. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Deep Fried Liege Waffle Sundae$6.90
Creamy DK soft serve, deep fried Belgian Leige waffle. Topped off with your choice of sundae toppings, whipped cream & cherry.
- Soft Serve Turtle Sundae$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, hot fudge, hot caramel, pecans. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Warm Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae$6.80
Creamy DK soft serve, warmed chocolate chunk cookie. Topped off with your choice of sundae toppings, whipped cream & cherry.
Shakes & Malts
- Soft Serve Shake$5.60
Creamy DK soft serve & milk blended together. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Soft Serve Malt$5.95
Creamy DK soft serve, milk & malt powder blended together. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Flavor Burst Shake$6.50
Creamy DK Flavorburst soft serve & milk blended together. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Boston Shake$8.20
DK shake with a mini sundae on top. Choice of shake flavor and sundae topping.
- Banana Split Shake$7.10
DK banana split made into a shake.
- Infusco Nitro Cold Brew Shake$7.50
Infusco Nitro Cold Brew blended together with DK soft serve. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Flavorburst Malt$6.85
Creamy DK Flavorburst soft serve, milk & malt powder blended together. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
Flurries
Non Dairy/Yogurt
- Non Dairy Bowl$3.50
Non dairy DK soft serve in a bowl.
- Non Dairy Cone$3.50
Non dairy DK soft serve on a JOY cone.
- Non Dairy Flurrie$6.00
Non dairy DK soft serve blended together with your choice of mix-ins.
- Non Dairy Malt$6.85
DK yogurt soft serve, milk & malt powder blended together. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Non Dairy Shake$6.50
Non dairy DK soft serve & milk blended together. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Non Dairy Sundae$4.50
Non dairy DK soft serve topped off with your choice of sundae toppings, whipped cream & cherry.
- Yogurt Bowl$3.50
DK yogurt soft serve in a bowl.
- Yogurt Cone$3.50
DK Yogurt soft serve on a JOY cone.
- Yogurt Flurrie$6.00
DK yogurt soft serve blended together with your choice of mix-ins.
- Yogurt Malt$6.85
DK yogurt soft serve, milk & malt powder blended together. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Yogurt Shake$6.50
DK yogurt soft serve & milk blended together. Topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Yogurt Sundae$4.50
DK yogurt soft serve topped off with your choice of sundae toppings, whipped cream & cherry.
Floats/Coolers/Sodas
- Infusco Nitro Cold Brew Float$8.10
Infusco Nitro Cold Brew with DK soft serve, created as a float.
- Chocolate Soda$2.80
Soda water mixed with chocolate syrup.
- Boston Cooler$4.25
Creamy DK Soft Serve & Vernors. A Michigan Favorite. Named after Detroits Boston Boulevard.
- Chocolate Soda Float$4.10
Soda water mixed with chocolate syrup. Topped with creamy DK soft serve.
- Soft Serve Float$4.00
Creamy DK soft serve with your choice of soda.
- Hawaiian Float$4.25
Starry Lemon Lime soda with Dole Pineapple soft serve.
- Italian Soda$2.75
Choice of Torani syrup, soda water & ice.
- Italian Cream Soda$2.95
Choice of Torani syrup flavor, soda water, half & half, topped with whipped cream & cherry.
- Italian Soda Float$4.10
Choice of Torani syrup, soda water, & DK creamy soft serve.
DK's Speciality Flurries
- Campfire Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with marshmallow sauce, graham crackers, mini chocolate chips, chocolate sauce.
- Brownie Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with hot fudge, brownie chunks, mini chocolate chips.
- Cookie Jar Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with Oreo, chocolate chip cookie dough bites, mini M&M's, Nutella.
- Drumstick Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with hot fudge, chopped nuts, waffle cone pieces.
- Fruity Pebbles Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with Fruity Pebbles, strawberry topping, marshmallow sauce.
- Grasshopper Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with mint flavoring, mini chocolate chips, graham crackers, whipped cream (blended).
- PB&J Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with peanut butter sauce, strawberry topping, graham crackers.
- Turtle Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with hot fudge, hot caramel, pecans.
- Birthday Cake Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with edible cake batter cookie dough, rainbow sprinkles, marshmallow sauce.
- Reese's Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with Reese's, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce.
- Fluffernutter Flurrie$7.20
Creamy DK soft serve blended together with Reese's, peanut butter sauce, marshmallow sauce core.
Banana Splits
- DK Banana Split$6.95
Creamy DK soft serve nestled between banana slices & covered with strawberry, pineapple, chocolate sauce. Topped off with whipped cream & cherries.
- Red, White, Blue Banana Split$7.65
Creamy DK soft serve nestled between banana slices & covered with cherry & blue raspberry dip. Topped off with marshmallow sauce, krunchies, whipped cream & cherries.
Soft Serve Parfaits
- The Nick Parfait$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, Reese chunks. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Campfire Delight Parfait$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, marshmallow sauce, mini chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbs. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Dirt Cup Parfait$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, chocolate sauce, Oreo, gummy worms. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Fruit Cup Parfait$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, choice of two fruits. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Hot Fudge Banana Parfait$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, hot fudge, sliced banana. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Hot Fudge Brownie Parfait$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, hot fudge, brownie chunks. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Hot Fudge Nut Parfait$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, hot fudge, spanish nuts. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Hot Tin Roof Parfait$6.15
Creamy DK soft serve, hot fudge, marshmallow sauce, spanish nuts, topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Pecan Turtle Parfait$6.15
Creamy DK soft serve, hot fudge, hot caramel, pecans. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
- Tin Roof Parfait$6.00
Creamy DK soft serve, chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce, spanish nuts. Topped off with whipped cream & cherry.
Slushies
- Classic Slushie$3.00
Choice of slushie flavor.
- Slushie Supreme$5.00
Slushie with creamy DK soft serve. Choice of blended or unblended.
- Red, White, Blue Slushie$5.00
Slushie layered with creamy DK soft serve, blue raspberry slushie, red raspberry slushie.
- Daiquiri Slushie$5.25
Creamy DK soft serve, slushie base. Blended with choice of fruit topping.
Food & Munchies
Munchies
- Cheese Curdz$5.75
Crispy cheese curdz served with a choice of dipping sauce.
- Seasoned Fries$2.85
Crispy skin on seasoned fries.
- Onion Ringz$4.00
Seasoned crispy onion rings.
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.60
Crispy sweet potato fries.
- Loaded Korner Fries$6.50
Crispy skin on seasoned fries, hot & melty Gehl’s cheese, shredded cheese, applewood bacon, scallions, creamy sriracha sauce drizzle.
- Corn Dog$4.00
Deep fried Vienna Beef corn dog.
- Chicken Tenders$6.10Out of stock
Crispy chicken tenders, choice of dipping sauce.
- Original Great Lakes Chips$2.00
- Chicken & Waffle$8.50Out of stock
Crispy chicken tenders, deep fried liege waffle, side of syrup.
- Chili Cheese Fries$5.80
Crispy skin on seasoned fries topped with chili, hot & melty Gehl’s cheese sauce, shredded cheese.
- Cheese Fries$5.20
Crispy skin on seasoned fries topped with hot & melty Gehl's cheese sauce.
- Single Deep Fried Liege Waffle$2.50
One single deep fried leige Belgian waffle.
- Single Warm Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
One single warm chocolate chunk cookie.
- Hot Cheese Cup$0.95
2 oz cup of Gehl's hot cheese sauce.
Vienna Beef Hot Dogs
- Chicago Style Dog$5.00
Authentic Vienna Beef dog. Yellow mustard, relish, onion, pickle spear, tomato slices, sport peppers, celery salt. Steamed poppy seed bun.
- Cheese Dog$4.40
Authentic Vienna Beef dog. Gehl’s hot cheese sauce. Steamed poppy seed bun.
- Vienna Style Dog$4.50
Authentic Vienna Beef dog. Yellow mustard, relish, onion, celery salt. Steamed poppy seed bun.
- Koney Dog$4.85
Authentic Vienna Beef dog. Chili, onion, yellow mustard. Steamed poppy seed bun.
- Chili Dog$4.85
Authentic Vienna Beef dog. Chili, onion. Steamed poppy seed bun.
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.00
Authentic Vienna Beef dog. Chili, shredded cheese, onion. Steamed poppy seed bun.
- Plain Dog$4.00
Authentic Vienna Beef dog. Choice of toppings. Steamed poppy seed bun.
Korner Sandos
- Hamburger$6.70
3.2oz angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, Korner sauce.
- Cheeseburger$7.20
3.2oz angus beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Korner sauce.
- DK Double Cheeseburger$9.20
Two 3.2oz angus beef patties topped with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Korner sauce.
- DK Double Hamburger$8.70
Two 3.2oz angus beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, Korner sauce.
- Moody Burger$7.50
3.2oz angus beef patty topped with mayo, cream cheese, green olives, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Double Moody Burger$9.50
Two 3.2oz angus beef patties topped with mayo, cream cheese, green olives, lettuce, tomato, onion.
- Veggie Burger$9.25
Black bean patty topped with kale slaw, tomato, sriracha ketchup.
- Sriracha Chicken Sando$9.00
Chicken breast patty topped with kale slaw, creamy sriracha sauce.
- DK Chicken Sando$9.00
Chicken breast patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, Korner sauce.
- Grilled Cheese$4.30
Thick sliced bread filled with melty American cheese.
- BLT$6.20
Thick sliced bread topped with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Beverages
Fountain Drinks/Bottles/Iced Teas/Cold Brews
- Bottled Water$1.90
- Blue Gatorade$2.75
- Blackberry Iced Tea Lemonade$3.60
House brewed unsweetened ice tea, lemonade, blackberry Torani syrup.
- DK Brewed Unsweetened Ice Tea$3.25
House brewed unsweetened ice tea.
- Infusco Nitro Cold Brew$5.50
Local Infusco nitro cold brew coffee from Sawyer MI.
- Pepsi$2.50
Fountain Pepsi
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
Fountain Diet Pepsi
- Minutemaid Lemonade$2.50
Fountain Minutemaid lemonade
- Vernor's$2.50
Fountain Vernor's ginger ale
- Starry Lemon Lime$2.50
Fountain Starry lemon lime
- MUG Rootbeer$2.50
Fountain MUG Rootbeer