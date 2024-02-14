Dairy Queen West Union, Iowa
ICE CREAM
Cakes
Ice Cream Drinks
- Small Misty Freeze$3.99
- Medium Misty Freeze$4.49
- Large Misty Freeze$5.29
- Small Float$3.99
- Medium Float$4.49
- Large Float$5.29
- Small Shake$3.99
- Medium Shake$4.49
- Large Shake$5.29
- Large Malt$5.59
- Medium Malt$4.79
- Small Malt$4.29
- Large Moolatte$5.39
- Medium Moolatte$4.89
- Small Moolatte$4.19
- Small Frappe$4.19
- Medium Frappe$4.89
- Large Frappe$5.39
- Small Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.19
- Medium Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.89
- Large Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.39
Treats
Specialities
FOOD
Burgers
- Hamburger$3.99
1/6# fresh & juicy classic
- Cheeseburger$3.99
Perfect in-between meal
- Deluxe$4.29
Topped with all your favorites
- Double Cheese$5.49
1/3# fresh & juicy goodness
- 1/4# Cheese$5.99
The all-American classic.
- 1/2# Cheese$7.99
More of the all-American classic.
- 1/4# Bacon$6.49
Yup, bacon
- 1/2# Bacon$8.49
bacon bacon
- 1/4# Mushroom & Swiss$6.49
Fresh bellas and whites
- 1\2# Mushroom & Swiss$8.49
This won't disapoint
- 1/4# Jalapeño$6.49
Feeling spicy?
- 1/2# Jalapeño$8.49
Peppers and bacon, you can't go wrong.
- 1/4# Chili$6.49
1/4# patty + 1/4# house chili meat = greatness
- 1/2# Chili$8.49
If you dare.
- Bacon Double Cheese$6.49
Bacon makes it better
- Triple Cheese$6.49
Open wide!
- Hawk Burger$6.49
House special!
Sandwiches
Chicken
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Who says we don't serve healthy?
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$6.49
CBR - YUM!
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Chickin with a kickin!
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
"Healthy" with a crunch
- 4 Piece Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
Top seller! Tenders like no one else!
- 6 Piece Chicken Tender Basket$12.99
When you want to share the goodness or are really hungry. No judgement here.
- Single Chicken Tender$2.00
Seafood
Hot Dogs
Wraps
Salads
- Side Salad$2.49
Keep it lite
- Cripsy Chicken Salad$7.49
Don't worry. The salad counters the fried.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$7.49
Perfect low carb meal
- The Lori$7.49
When you order off menu enough to get your own item... A delicous cold grilled chicken salad with your choice of dressing. Paired with an ice cold cup of water.
Sides
- Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara$4.49Out of stock
Seasoned and fried to perfection
- Small Fry$2.29
Just a small? You'll want more!
- Large Fry$3.29
Fan favorite!
- Small Onion Ring$3.49
Crunchy and juicy
- Large Onion Ring$5.99
Share the goodness!
- Small Cheddar Nugget$4.49
Fried cheese, what's better?
- Large Cheddar Nugget$6.99
More to love
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
Over a pound of 'um!
- Single Piece Buttered Toast$0.35