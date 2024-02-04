Daisy Duke's - Carondelet 123 Carondelet St
Food
Apps
- Cup Gumbo$7.00
Served with rice
- Cup Jambalaya$8.00
- Cup Red Beans$6.00
Served with rice
- Cup Crawfish Etouffe$9.00
- Crawfish Puppies$10.50
Served with remoulade
- Cajun Fries$5.00
- Cheese Fries$6.50
Topped with shredded cheddar cheese
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.50
Topped with remoulade sauce
- Wings
Tossed in the sauce of your choice. 6 or 12 pc
Sandos
- Daisy Burger$11.00
Fully Dressed, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Mustard and Mayo on the side
- Double D Burger$16.00
One Pound of beef and cheese. Fully Dressed, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Mustard and Mayo on the side
- Grilled Chicken Burger$10.00
Fully Dressed, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Mustard and Mayo on the side
- Cajun Philly Cheese$15.00
Seasoned with Cajun Spice, cooked with onion, mushroom and bell pepper
- BLT$8.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Entrees
- Red Beans and Rice Entree$13.00
Prepared with sliced hot sausage
- Cajun Jambalaya Entree$17.00
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya. Served with a biscuit.
- Cajun Spicy Gumbo Entree$16.00
Chicken and sausage gumbo. Served with rice and biscuit.
- Crawfish Etouffee Entree$17.00
Crawfish tails smothered in a buttery blonde roux served over rice. Served with a Biscuit
- Blackened PorkChop Platter$19.00
Served with a cup of gumbo, fried green tomatoes, and a biscuit.
- Blackened Fish Platter$21.00
Cajun Seasoned Fish. Served with a cup of gumbo, two fried green tomatoes, and a biscuit.
- Blackened Alligator Sausage Platter$22.00
Two alligator sausage links. Served with a cup of gumbo, two fried green tomatoes, and a biscuit.
- New Orleans Sampler$22.00
Crawfish Etouffee, Gumbo, Red Beans, Fried green tomatoes with remoulade dipping sauce
- Country Fried Steak$16.00
Served with a cup of gumbo, fried green tomatoes, and a biscuit.
- Crab Platter$24.00
Served with a cup of gumbo, fried green tomatoes, and a biscuit.
Salads
Baskets
Omelettes
- Veggie Omelette$12.00
With cheese, mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato
- Alligator Sausage Omelette$14.00
With cheese, alligator sausage, onion, parsley, tomato, paprika, and cracked pepper
- Cajun Omelette$14.00
With cheese, hot sausage, onion, parsley, tomato, paprika, and cracked pepper
- Shrimp Omelette$15.00
With cheese, shrimp, and mushroom
- Cheese Omelette$10.00
Plain Jane Omelette
Breakfast
- Shrimp and Grits$16.50
Topped with Cajun Sauce
- Biscuits and Country Gravy$9.00
- Homemade Pancakes$10.00
- 2 Eggs Served Your Way$10.00
Served with hash browns or grits, your choice of meat & toast or biscuit
- Center-Cut Pork Chop$13.00
Served with two eggs your way, has brown or grits & toast or biscuit
- Country Fried Steak$13.00
Served with two eggs your way, hash browns or grits & toast or biscuit
- Brunch Burger$14.00
8 oz patty with bacon, cheese and fried egg on a bun
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Egg, cheese, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on toast or biscuit
Poboys
- Shrimp Poboy$15.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles.
- Oyster Poboy$22.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles.
- Fried Fish Poboy$15.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles.
- Alligator Poboy$16.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles.
- Hot Sausage Poboy$15.00
- 1/2 Poboy + Side$12.00
Dressed With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Mayo. Choice of Protein and Side