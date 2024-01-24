Dak & Bop
Chicken.
- 5 legs.$16.80
Extra large chicken drumsticks deep fried to perfection, Korean style! You can choose to sauce these or sauce on side and which batter you'd prefer as well. Enjoy!
- 10 Tenders.$16.80
Get ready for a taste bud explosion with our extra large, boneless chicken tenders! Dipped in a Korean-style batter, these beauties are fried to crispy perfection. And the best part? You get to choose whether you want them sauced up or on the side. So what are you waiting for? Dig in and savor the flavor!
- 10 Wings.$16.80
Indulge in the crisp, golden-brown glory of Korean-style deep-fried chicken wings. Customizable to your liking, whether you prefer to drench them in sauce or savor the flavors on the side. Satisfy your cravings and relish every bite!
- Popcorn Chicken$15.75
Popcorn chicken from chicken thigh, fried crispy with your choice of batter & sauce
Appetizers.
- Crispy Dumplings$9.45
Lightly fried, pork & veggie, available in soy, hot, or half n half. 8 dumplings.
- Tteok$12.60
Fried Rice Cake, Beef, KBBQ sauce, Scallions. (pronounced duck)
- Garlic Bread$10.50
- Bao Sliders$10.50
A soft, steamed, fluffy, wheat bun topped with pickles, soy glaze, kimchi slaw and your choice of meat. Meat options are Korean Fried Chicken or Pork Belly or Mix and match.
- Brussels Sprouts$14.70
Fries N More.
- Truffle Parm Fries.$15.75
French fries topped with Parmesan sauce, in-house truffle garlic mix and grated parmesan
- Kimchi Fries.$15.75
French Fries topped with Caramelized Kimchi, Hoisin, Spicy Mayo, Gochujang, Scallions, Cilantro, Toasted Sesame Seeds (contains trace amounts of shell fish) (Not suitable for Vegetarian or Vegan)
- Corn on the Cob.$12.60Out of stock
Full ear of grilled corn on the cob topped with mayo, parmesan, Korean seasoning & soy glaze (Street Corn style)
- Mac N Cheese.$9.45
Perfectly cooked cavatappi pasta folded into our signature cheese blend, topped with parmesan & parsley. Add a protein for a more filling meal.
- Korean Corn Cheese.$12.60Out of stock
Grilled shucked corn with cheese and Korean seasoning
HandHelds.
- Dak Sandwich.$16.80
Korean fried Chicken sandwich glazed in Soy Sauce on a Brioche bun topped with Lettuce, spicy mayo, and Asian slaw.
- Angus Burger.$17.85
Angus Patty Burger on Brioche bun with Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato, bacon, Mayo and Soy Glaze
- Hot Tofu Sandwich.$15.75
Battered and fried tofu sandwich on Brioche bun with spicy glaze, lettuce, royal fern, sauteed mushrooms and soy aioli.
- Bulgogi Beef Sandwich.$18.90
Rice Bowls.
- Bibimbap.$15.75
A Korean classic dish with steamed Jasmine rice, mixed greens, seasonal veggies, gochujang and a fried egg.
- Kimchi Fried Rice.$15.75
A classic Korean dish consisting of Jasmine rice fried with kimchi, spam, cheese & egg. Please be aware that Kimchi contains trace amounts of shrimp and so is not suitable for those with shellfish sensitivities.
- Crawfish Fried Rice.$14.70
crawfish, New Orleans BBQ sauce, garlic, scallions
Sides.
Kids Menu.
- Kids Mac N Cheese.$7.35
Smaller portion of our signature Mac N Cheese with cavatappi pasta, cheese blend, parmesan and parsley
- Kids Tenders & Fries.$8.40
3 pieces of Korean fried chicken tenders in our in-house garlic soy sauce served on a bed of fries
- Kids Chicken & Rice.$9.45
White Jasmine Rice with grilled chicken
- Kids Bulgogi & Rice.$9.98