Dal Contadino Trattoria 2775 East Oakland Park Boulevard
Full Menu
Tapas
- Zucchini Flowers (Seasonal)$15.00
Stuffed with homemade ricotta cheese & Gorgonzola sauce
- Truffle Artichokes$14.00
Roasted artichokes hearts and truffle cream
- Chef Nuccio's Bruschetta$9.00
Burratina cheese and semi-dry tomatoes on toasted ciabatta
- Polpette$12.00
Beef, pork & veal meatballs, tomato sauce, and ricotta salata cheese
- Tuscany Tripe$10.00
Beef tripe, cannellini beans, and tomato sauce
- Octopus Semplice$22.00
Grilled served over lemon aragula
- Calamari$12.00
Grilled or fried with pomodoro sauce and olive oil
- Clams Contadino$17.00
Fresh clams, wine broth, garlic, & lemon
- Antipasto Freddo (2 Ppl)$24.00
Gourmet daily selected cheeses & meats and olives
- Dolce Eggplant$12.00
Thin sliced eggplant, fried golden, and aromatic honey
- Polenta Triffolata$18.00Out of stock
Blend of creamy Italian cornmeal, mushrooms, caramelized onions, black truffle pearls
Salads
Entree Pasta
- Tripoline Alla Pugliese$25.00
Broccoli rabe, handmade pasta, and in-house Italian sausage
- Troccolli Alle Vongole$27.00
Homemade pasta, clams, scungilli, white wine broth, and cherry tomatoes
- Bolognese Della Casa$25.00
In-house made ragu' bolognese and homemade pasta
- Lasagna Casereccia$27.00
In-house made layered pasta with ragu' bolognese and mozzarella, pecorino, & Parmesan cheese
- Traditional Sicilian Sauce$23.00
Eggplant sauteed, tomato sauce, black olives with homemade ricotta cheese, and carmelized onion
- Vodka Sauce Alla Contadino$24.00
Tomatoes, onions, green peas, and pancetta with a touch of vodka & cream
Pasta
Nuccio's Special Pastas
- Pasta Con Pesto E Pollo$26.00
Homemade pasta, pesto genovese, and chicken
- Lobster Cartoccio$43.00
Homemade pasta with lobster tail, shrimp, clams, and scungilli in white/red sauce
- Gnocchi Quatro Formaggi$23.00
Homemade potato gnocchi and four cheese creamy sauce
- Nuccio's Gnocchi Special$26.00
Truffle or porcini mushroom gnocchi in nuccio's secret sauce
- Fiocchetti Di Pera$26.00
Handmade purse filled with fresh pear & four cheese in Gorgonzola sauce and hazelnuts
From the Grill
- Bistecca Alla Fiorentina$39.90
(Lb) typical bone-in tuscany porterhouse steak (min 2.5 lb/ 32oz served and cut tableside)
- Lamb Chops Scottadito$39.00
Chair-boiled, herbs, lemon, Australian lamb chops, market veggies, oven roasted potatoes
- Pollo Paillard$24.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, pounded thin, arugula, cherry tomatoes
- Branzino Mediterraneo$39.00
Mediterranean sea bass - your choice of grilled or butterfiled in lemon-herbs sauce, baked in premium sea salt, served tableside
- Salmon Alla Griglia$27.00
Seasoned grilled salmon, zesty lemon herb sauce, side seasonal vegetables, roasted potatoes
House Specialties
- Veal Milanase$47.00
Center cut veal chop, crispy bread crumbs, arugula, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes
- Veal Ossobuco$45.00
Veal shank braised & served with saffron risotto with green peas
- Flounder Alla Contadino$32.00
Pan-seared, egg baters, capers, white wine lemon broth, and artichokes cream
- Cernia Alla Provenziale$36.00
Fillet grouper with provincial golden crust, clams, shrimp, aromatic herb, and lemon
- Eggplant Parmigiana$29.00
Eggplant, beef ragu, mortadella, eggs, tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, side of pasta pomodoro
- Veal Parmigiana$52.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$34.00
Sides
Desserts
Add on Protein
Nightly Special
Bar Menu
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- 7up$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Cranberry$3.50
- Gingerale$3.50
- Soda Water$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Acqua Panna$7.00
- San Pellegrino$7.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cortadito$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Latte$6.00