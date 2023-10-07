Dallas Pizza 156 North State St
Full Menu
Subs
BLT Sub
Buff Chick Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Chick Bac Ranch Sub
Chick Caesar Wrap
Chick Finger Sub
Chick Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Genoa Sub
Grilled Chick Special Sub
Grilled Chick Sub
Ham Sub
House Special Sub
Italian Sub
Meatball Sub
Meatless Sub
Pastrami Sub
Roast Beef Sub
Salami Sub
Sausage Sub
Tuna Sub
Turkey Club Sub
Turkey Sub
Veal Parm Sub
Steak Subs
Large Special Steak Sub
With mushrooms, onions and peppers
Large Steak and Cheese Steak Sub
Large Steak and Mushroom Steak Sub
Large Steak and Onion Steak Sub
Large Steak and Pepper Steak Sub
Large Steak Tip Special Sub
With mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese
Large Steak Tip Sub
Small Special Steak Sub
With mushrooms, onions and peppers
Small Steak and Cheese Steak Sub
Small Steak and Mushroom Steak Sub
Small Steak and Onion Steak Sub
Small Steak and Pepper Steak Sub
Small Steak Tip Special Sub
With mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese
Small Steak Tip Sub
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Chef
Ham, turkey and cheese
Chicken Finger Salad
Greek Salad
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken
Greek Salad with Steak Tips
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Steak Tip Salad
Tossed Salad
Tuna Salad
Side Salad
Dinners
Buffalo Wing Dinner
Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice
Cheeseburger Plate Dinner
Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice
Chicken Buffalo Dinner
Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice
Chicken Fingers Dinner
Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice
Chicken Gyro Dinner
With french fries only. Tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Wings Dinner
Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice
Dallas Plate Dinner
4 pcs chicken fingers, 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 wings, 4 fried mushroom, 2 poppers, onion rings and fries
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice
Gyro Dinner
Tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce. With french fries only
Haddock Plate Dinner
Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice
Haddock Sandwich Dinner
With french fries only
Steak Tips Dinner
Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice
Side Orders
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Wings
With blue cheese
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Wings
Chips
French Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Shrimp
Jalapeño Poppers
6 pcs
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pcs
Onion Rings
Piece of Haddock
Spanakopita
Spicy Fries
Steak Tips
Side order
Meatballs
Pasta
Spaghetti Chicken Parm
Spaghetti Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Mushrooms
Spaghetti with Sauce
Spaghetti with Sausage
Spaghetti with Veal Cutlet
Ziti Chicken Parm
Ziti Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Ziti with Meatballs
Ziti with Mushrooms
Ziti with Sauce
Ziti with Sausage
Ziti with Veal Cutlet
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Buffalo Chix Calzone
With ranch dressing
Chicken Parmesan Calzone
Chicken, sauce and cheese
Spinach & Feta Calzone
With feta cheese
Spinach and Broccoli Calzone
Veal Parmesan Calzone
Vegetarians Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese
Hawaiian Calzone
BBQ Chix Calzone
4 Cheese Calzone
Cheddar, American, mozzarella and provolone
Broccoli Calzone
With feta cheese
Meat Lovers Calzone
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham and cheese