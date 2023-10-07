Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

$10.50+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 pcs

Full Menu

Subs

BLT Sub

$8.75+

Buff Chick Sub

$9.00+

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.45+

Chick Bac Ranch Sub

$9.75+

Chick Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Chick Finger Sub

$8.75+

Chick Parm Sub

$9.00+

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.45+

Genoa Sub

$8.45+

Grilled Chick Special Sub

$9.50+

Grilled Chick Sub

$8.75+

Ham Sub

$8.45+

House Special Sub

$9.50+

Italian Sub

$8.95+

Meatball Sub

$8.45+

Meatless Sub

$6.75+

Pastrami Sub

$8.45+

Roast Beef Sub

$8.75+

Salami Sub

$8.45+

Sausage Sub

$8.45+

Tuna Sub

$8.45+

Turkey Club Sub

$9.75+

Turkey Sub

$8.75+

Veal Parm Sub

$8.45+

Steak Subs

Large Special Steak Sub

$14.99

With mushrooms, onions and peppers

Large Steak and Cheese Steak Sub

$11.00

Large Steak and Mushroom Steak Sub

$12.00

Large Steak and Onion Steak Sub

$12.00

Large Steak and Pepper Steak Sub

$12.00

Large Steak Tip Special Sub

$17.99

With mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese

Large Steak Tip Sub

$16.50

Small Special Steak Sub

$10.99

With mushrooms, onions and peppers

Small Steak and Cheese Steak Sub

$9.25

Small Steak and Mushroom Steak Sub

$9.55

Small Steak and Onion Steak Sub

$9.55

Small Steak and Pepper Steak Sub

$9.55

Small Steak Tip Special Sub

$13.50

With mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese

Small Steak Tip Sub

$12.95

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.75

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Chef

$11.50

Ham, turkey and cheese

Chicken Finger Salad

$11.50

Greek Salad

$11.50

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Greek Salad with Steak Tips

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Steak Tip Salad

$13.50

Tossed Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$11.75

Side Salad

$4.75

Dinners

Buffalo Wing Dinner

$14.99

Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice

Cheeseburger Plate Dinner

$10.75

Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice

Chicken Buffalo Dinner

$14.99

Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$13.50

Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$10.50

With french fries only. Tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Wings Dinner

$13.99

Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice

Dallas Plate Dinner

$20.95

4 pcs chicken fingers, 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 wings, 4 fried mushroom, 2 poppers, onion rings and fries

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice

Gyro Dinner

$11.50

Tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce. With french fries only

Haddock Plate Dinner

$18.00

Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice

Haddock Sandwich Dinner

$10.50

With french fries only

Steak Tips Dinner

$20.50

Dinners served with side salad and french fries or rice

Side Orders

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$12.50

Buffalo Wings

$12.50

With blue cheese

Chicken Fingers

$11.50

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Chips

$1.75

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

6 pcs

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 pcs

Onion Rings

$5.99

Piece of Haddock

$16.99

Spanakopita

$7.99

Spicy Fries

$6.50

Steak Tips

$18.00

Side order

Meatballs

$7.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Chicken Parm

$13.95

Spaghetti Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.50

Spaghetti with Mushrooms

$12.50

Spaghetti with Sauce

$11.75

Spaghetti with Sausage

$12.50

Spaghetti with Veal Cutlet

$12.50

Ziti Chicken Parm

$13.95

Ziti Grilled Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.95

Ziti with Meatballs

$12.50

Ziti with Mushrooms

$12.50

Ziti with Sauce

$11.75

Ziti with Sausage

$12.50

Ziti with Veal Cutlet

$12.50

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$16.00

Buffalo Chix Calzone

$16.00+

With ranch dressing

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$16.00+

Chicken, sauce and cheese

Spinach & Feta Calzone

$14.00+

With feta cheese

Spinach and Broccoli Calzone

$15.50+

Veal Parmesan Calzone

$14.00+

Vegetarians Calzone

$14.00+

Mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese

Hawaiian Calzone

$22.00

BBQ Chix Calzone

$24.00

4 Cheese Calzone

$14.00+

Cheddar, American, mozzarella and provolone

Broccoli Calzone

$14.00+

With feta cheese

Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.25+

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham and cheese

Steak Calzones

Cheese Steak Calzone

$14.00+

Mushrooms Steak Calzone

$14.70+

Onion Steak Calzone

$14.70+

Pepper Steak Calzone

$14.70+

Steak Special Calzone

$16.25+

Desserts

Baklava

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.95

Chips

$1.75

Variety of chips available

Mini Chocolate Truffle Bomb

$6.95

Mini Strawberry Truffle Bomb

$6.95

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.99

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.95

3 pieces

Hamburger and Fries

$6.95

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.95

Spaghetti with Sauce

$6.95

Pizza

BYO Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.50+

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.50

Gourmet Pizza

4 Cheese Pizza

$13.75+

BBQ Chix Pizza

$14.00+

Broccoli & Feta Pizza

$13.75+

Buff Chix Pizza

$14.00+

Chick Bac Ranch Pizza

$16.50+

Chix Finger Pizza

$13.45+

Grilled Chix Broc Pizza

$15.50+

Grilled Chix/Broc/Alfredo Pizza

$15.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.75+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00+

Med Pizza

$15.00+

Special Pizza

$17.25+

Spinach & Broccoli Pizza

$14.75+

Spinach & Feta Pizza

$13.75+

Steak & Cheese Pizza

$18.99+

Steak & Chz Bomb Pizza

$18.99+

Veggie Pizza

$14.75+

Drinks

Bottles

$2.50

20 oz

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.75

Propel Grape

$2.75

Spring Water

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.75

2 Liters

$3.99