Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Beef Suya Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled skewers of thin sliced beef, spiced with ground peanuts. ginger, and chiles. Served as two tacos. A classic dish from Lagos, Nigeria.

Tropical Chicken Cups

$8.00Out of stock

Spinach, Jalapeño, and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Cream cheese, gruyere, and fontina. Spinach, jalapeños, artichokes, and heavy cream make this rich and luxurious

Crab Dip

$19.00

Loaded with crab meat, cream cheese, sour cream, parsley, and Parmesan. Served with blue corn tortilla chips

Bruschetta

$7.00

Garlic butter crostini, onion and sun-dried tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, and Parmesan

Royal Wings

$14.00

Roasted wings with your choice of garlic parmesan, mango habanero or traditional buffalo sauce served with a side or ranch or blue cheese and a garnish of carrot.

Salads

Tropical Mango Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Royal Salad

$12.00

Tossed romaine in a cilantro avocado ranch. Cucumbers, mini heirloom tomatoes, carrots, hard-boiled egg, and smoked paprika croutons

Peach, Pear, and Mascarpone

$12.00

Tossed romaine, roasted pears, grilled peaches, candied walnuts, and mascarpone in a house honey balsamic dressing

Entrees

Huli Huli Pineapple Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

The Josh Burger

$19.00

Jamaican Jerk Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Marinated shrimp topped with Mango Pineapple, jalapeño salsa, tropical slaw, thinly sliced radishes, green onion and cotija with our house made habanero crema.

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Alaskan cod filet, beer battered and fried to golden brown. Served with fries and dill lemon aioli

The Dalton Royal

$20.00

8 oz black Angus patty. Served on a brioche bun with fig, caramelized onion, bacon jam, duxelles mushrooms, butter lettuce, Havarti cheese, and a fried egg

Baja Fish Taco

$6.50

Oven-roasted ancho chili marinated rockfish topped with house-made slaw: red, green cabbage, carrots, and roasted poblanos finished with avocado green onion crema

Jamaican Jerk Flat Iron Taco

$7.25

Marinated flat iron thinly sliced. Topped with mango, pineapple, and jalapeño salsa. Tropical slaw: red, green cabbage, carrots, thinly sliced scallions, radishes, cotija cheese, cilantro, and scotch bonnet crema

Desserts

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Banana bread, topped with caramelized bananas, and a bourbon brown sugar cream sauce. Drizzled with caramel and creme anglaise. Served with vanilla bean gelato

Coconut Mango Bread Pudding

$9.00

Puerto Rican inspired. Shredded coconut, candied mango, and a brown sugar rum sauce

Tropical Coconut Pie

$7.00

Marshmallows, Madagascar vanilla, shredded coconut, and pineapple make up this tasty filling

Churro Con Chocolate

$7.50

Spanish-style churros rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with warm chocolate ganache

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Royal Wings

$14.00

Roasted wings with your choice of garlic parmesan, mango habanero or traditional buffalo sauce served with a side or ranch or blue cheese and a garnish of carrot.

Bruschetta

$7.00

Garlic butter crostini, onion and sun-dried tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, and Parmesan

Crab Dip

$19.00

Loaded with crab meat, cream cheese, sour cream, parsley, and Parmesan. Served with blue corn tortilla chips

Spinach, Jalapeño, and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Cream cheese, gruyere, and fontina. Spinach, jalapeños, artichokes, and heavy cream make this rich and luxurious

World Tour Tacos (Rotated Monthly)

Jamaican Jerk Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Marinated shrimp topped with Mango Pineapple, jalapeño salsa, tropical slaw, thinly sliced radishes, green onion and cotija with our house made habanero crema.

Baja Fish Taco

$6.50

Oven-roasted ancho chili marinated rockfish topped with house-made slaw: red, green cabbage, carrots, and roasted poblanos finished with avocado green onion crema

Jamaican Jerk Flat Iron Taco

$7.25

Marinated flat iron thinly sliced. Topped with mango, pineapple, and jalapeño salsa. Tropical slaw: red, green cabbage, carrots, thinly sliced scallions, radishes, cotija cheese, cilantro, and scotch bonnet crema

Salads

Royal Salad

$12.00

Tossed romaine in a cilantro avocado ranch. Cucumbers, mini heirloom tomatoes, carrots, hard-boiled egg, and smoked paprika croutons

Peach, Pear, and Mascarpone

$12.00

Tossed romaine, roasted pears, grilled peaches, candied walnuts, and mascarpone in a house honey balsamic dressing

Caesar

$11.00

Tossed romaine in house Caesar dressing, fire-roasted mini heirloom tomatoes, Asiago, and Parmesan frico

Entrées

Flat Iron Steak

$25.00Out of stock

Tender 8oz Flat Iron grilled to your specification served with your choice of side.

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Alaskan cod filet, beer battered and fried to golden brown. Served with fries and dill lemon aioli

Atlantic Verlasso Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon cooked to medium with a lemon herb compound butter. Served with mushroom, sage, and risotto. Seasonal vegetables

The 'Mac and Cheese'

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta in a cheesy gruyere, gouda, fontina sauce paired with candied bacon, jalapeños, and panko garlic breadcrumbs

Caribbean Shrimp Pasta

$23.00

Linguini in a cream and fontina cheese sauce with 4 pan-seared shrimp in garlic, white wine, and butter. Topped with pineapple, mango, and jalapeño salsa finished with cilantro

The Dalton Royal

$20.00

8 oz black Angus patty. Served on a brioche bun with fig, caramelized onion, bacon jam, duxelles mushrooms, butter lettuce, Havarti cheese, and a fried egg

Ribeye

$46.00

16 oz. Finished with espresso salt and red wine demi-glace. Served with seasonal vegetables and garlic truffle white Cheddar mashed potatoes

Sides

Extra Bread

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sweet and Spicy Carrots

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Garlic Truffle White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Desserts

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Banana bread, topped with caramelized bananas, and a bourbon brown sugar cream sauce. Drizzled with caramel and creme anglaise. Served with vanilla bean gelato

Coconut Mango Bread Pudding

$9.00

Puerto Rican inspired. Shredded coconut, candied mango, and a brown sugar rum sauce

Tropical Coconut Pie

$7.00

Marshmallows, Madagascar vanilla, shredded coconut, and pineapple make up this tasty filling

Churro Con Chocolate

$7.50

Spanish-style churros rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with warm chocolate ganache

Kids Menu

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Specials

Served in a lemon butter candied walnut pan sauce. Served with seasonal veggies and garlic mash.

Ruby Red Trout

$35.00