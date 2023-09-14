The Dalton Royal 3161 E Ustick Rd Suite 110
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
Beef Suya Tacos
Grilled skewers of thin sliced beef, spiced with ground peanuts. ginger, and chiles. Served as two tacos. A classic dish from Lagos, Nigeria.
Tropical Chicken Cups
Spinach, Jalapeño, and Artichoke Dip
Cream cheese, gruyere, and fontina. Spinach, jalapeños, artichokes, and heavy cream make this rich and luxurious
Crab Dip
Loaded with crab meat, cream cheese, sour cream, parsley, and Parmesan. Served with blue corn tortilla chips
Bruschetta
Garlic butter crostini, onion and sun-dried tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar, and Parmesan
Salads
Tropical Mango Shrimp Salad
Royal Salad
Tossed romaine in a cilantro avocado ranch. Cucumbers, mini heirloom tomatoes, carrots, hard-boiled egg, and smoked paprika croutons
Peach, Pear, and Mascarpone
Tossed romaine, roasted pears, grilled peaches, candied walnuts, and mascarpone in a house honey balsamic dressing
Entrees
Huli Huli Pineapple Chicken
The Josh Burger
Jamaican Jerk Shrimp Taco
Marinated shrimp topped with Mango Pineapple, jalapeño salsa, tropical slaw, thinly sliced radishes, green onion and cotija with our house made habanero crema.
Fish and Chips
Alaskan cod filet, beer battered and fried to golden brown. Served with fries and dill lemon aioli
The Dalton Royal
8 oz black Angus patty. Served on a brioche bun with fig, caramelized onion, bacon jam, duxelles mushrooms, butter lettuce, Havarti cheese, and a fried egg
Baja Fish Taco
Oven-roasted ancho chili marinated rockfish topped with house-made slaw: red, green cabbage, carrots, and roasted poblanos finished with avocado green onion crema
Jamaican Jerk Flat Iron Taco
Marinated flat iron thinly sliced. Topped with mango, pineapple, and jalapeño salsa. Tropical slaw: red, green cabbage, carrots, thinly sliced scallions, radishes, cotija cheese, cilantro, and scotch bonnet crema
Desserts
Bananas Foster
Banana bread, topped with caramelized bananas, and a bourbon brown sugar cream sauce. Drizzled with caramel and creme anglaise. Served with vanilla bean gelato
Coconut Mango Bread Pudding
Puerto Rican inspired. Shredded coconut, candied mango, and a brown sugar rum sauce
Tropical Coconut Pie
Marshmallows, Madagascar vanilla, shredded coconut, and pineapple make up this tasty filling
Churro Con Chocolate
Spanish-style churros rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with warm chocolate ganache
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
World Tour Tacos (Rotated Monthly)
Salads
Caesar
Tossed romaine in house Caesar dressing, fire-roasted mini heirloom tomatoes, Asiago, and Parmesan frico
Entrées
Flat Iron Steak
Tender 8oz Flat Iron grilled to your specification served with your choice of side.
Atlantic Verlasso Salmon
Grilled Atlantic salmon cooked to medium with a lemon herb compound butter. Served with mushroom, sage, and risotto. Seasonal vegetables
The 'Mac and Cheese'
Cavatappi pasta in a cheesy gruyere, gouda, fontina sauce paired with candied bacon, jalapeños, and panko garlic breadcrumbs
Caribbean Shrimp Pasta
Linguini in a cream and fontina cheese sauce with 4 pan-seared shrimp in garlic, white wine, and butter. Topped with pineapple, mango, and jalapeño salsa finished with cilantro
Ribeye
16 oz. Finished with espresso salt and red wine demi-glace. Served with seasonal vegetables and garlic truffle white Cheddar mashed potatoes
Sides
Desserts
