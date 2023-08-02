Food

SNACKS

Marinated Olives

$6.00Out of stock

Castelvetrano green olives warmed in garlic olive oil and citrus zest

SIDE SAUCE

$0.50

That's A Spicy Meatball

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade beef meatballs simmered in red pepper marinara; topped fresh basil, ricotta & parmesan cheese

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Fresh baked bread with garlic, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with red sauce & ranch dressing

Pesto Pasta Salad

$6.00

Cavatappi pasta dressed in pesto aioli with spring peas, red onion, artichoke & grated parmesan cheese

GREENS

Pesto Pasta Salad

$6.00

Cavatappi pasta dressed in pesto aioli with spring peas, red onion, artichoke & grated parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Little gem lettuce, raddichio, pecorino romano & house made croutons tossed with garlic anchovy vinaigrette

SANDOS

Meatball Sub

$15.00Out of stock

Sliced house made beef meatballs in red pepper marinara with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheese toasted in the oven and finished with fresh basil

Grinder

$16.00Out of stock

Soppresatta, pepperoni & capicola with mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomato, red onion and pepperoncini. Dressed with pesto aioli and hoagie sauce.

SLICES

Slice Cheese Pizza

$4.00

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$4.50

SOMETHING SWEET

Ice Cream Bar

$2.00

Black Forest Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Delicate layers of whipped marscapone cream, brandied dark cherries & ladyfinger cookies soaked in coffee liqueur, dusted with cocoa & espresso powder

Pizza

House Pies

Cheese

$12.00+

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Henny Plz

$17.00+

Soppresatta & capicola, ricotta cheese, basil & house hot honey

The Bomb

$16.00+

Pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, black olive, and red onion

King Volcano

$18.00+

Pepperoni, crumbled bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapeno & hot honey

Curtis

$17.00+

Artichoke, mushroom, olive, red onion, tomato & roasted garlic

A-Rae-Gula

$18.00+

Prosciutto, mushroom & fresh mozzarella finished with arugula, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese & balsamic reduction

Gooey Duck

$18.00+

Ricotta cream, roasted garlic, baby spinach, mushroom, fontina & parmesan cheese

Pep Pep

$16.00+

Pepperoni, sliced red onion, capers, chopped garlic & fresh basil

Marg

$14.00+

Fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic, fresh basil & olive oil

Broken Meatball

$19.00+

Sliced beef meatball, roasted red pepper, ricotta cheese & basil

SIDE SAUCE

$0.50

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

SIDE SAUCE

$0.50

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda w/ Bitters

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

NA BEV

BTL SODA

$4.00

CAN SODA

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Monster Pop Mocktail

$7.00

Redbull 8.4oz

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00