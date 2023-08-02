Damn Fine Pizza
Food
SNACKS
Marinated Olives
Castelvetrano green olives warmed in garlic olive oil and citrus zest
SIDE SAUCE
That's A Spicy Meatball
Homemade beef meatballs simmered in red pepper marinara; topped fresh basil, ricotta & parmesan cheese
Cheesy Bread
Fresh baked bread with garlic, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with red sauce & ranch dressing
Pesto Pasta Salad
Cavatappi pasta dressed in pesto aioli with spring peas, red onion, artichoke & grated parmesan cheese
GREENS
SANDOS
Meatball Sub
Sliced house made beef meatballs in red pepper marinara with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheese toasted in the oven and finished with fresh basil
Grinder
Soppresatta, pepperoni & capicola with mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomato, red onion and pepperoncini. Dressed with pesto aioli and hoagie sauce.
SOMETHING SWEET
Pizza
House Pies
Cheese
Pepperoni
Henny Plz
Soppresatta & capicola, ricotta cheese, basil & house hot honey
The Bomb
Pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, black olive, and red onion
King Volcano
Pepperoni, crumbled bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapeno & hot honey
Curtis
Artichoke, mushroom, olive, red onion, tomato & roasted garlic
A-Rae-Gula
Prosciutto, mushroom & fresh mozzarella finished with arugula, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese & balsamic reduction
Gooey Duck
Ricotta cream, roasted garlic, baby spinach, mushroom, fontina & parmesan cheese
Pep Pep
Pepperoni, sliced red onion, capers, chopped garlic & fresh basil
Marg
Fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic, fresh basil & olive oil
Broken Meatball
Sliced beef meatball, roasted red pepper, ricotta cheese & basil