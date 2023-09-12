Beverages

Coca Cola

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$6.00

Root Beer

$6.00

Toxic Waste Blue

$7.00

Toxic Waste Green

$7.00

Toxic Waste Red

$7.00

Water

$3.00

Brownies

Blondie

$5.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Chocolate Fudge

$5.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat,

Chocolate Smores

$5.00

Dairy, Wheat, Eggs

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat,

Oatmeal Rasin

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Peanuts,

Snickerdoodle

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Macadamia

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts

Entremets

Caramel Entremet

$75.00

Caramel Cremeux, Chiffon, Salted Caramel, Caramel Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Chocolate Entremet

$75.00

Manjari Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Ganache Devils Food Cake Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Hazelnut Entremet

$75.00

Chocolate brownie, Gianduja Truffle Cream, Hazelnut Mousse Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts

Strawberry Entremet

$75.00

Strawberry Mousse, Strawberry Compote, Strawberry Cremeux, Vanilla Sponge Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Ice Cream

Small (1 Scoop)

$8.00

Medium (2 Scoops)

$9.00

Memorial Day Scoop (Small)

$4.00

Memorial Day Scoop (Med)

$4.50

Macarons

12pk Box

$45.00

6pk Box

$24.00

Bourbon Pecan

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Chocolate

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Hazelnut

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Passion Lime Fruit

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Raspberry

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Strawberry

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Matcha

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Salted Caramel

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Coffee

$4.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Travel Cakes

Banana Bread

$7.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts

Brown Butter

$7.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts

Chocolate Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Lemon Pund Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cake Pops

Almond Cake Pop

$3.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts

Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.00

Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat

Bundt Cake

8'' Chocolate

$30.00

Small Chocolate

$7.00

8" Vanilla

$30.00

Small Vanilla

$7.00

8" Pumpkin Spice

$30.00

Small Pumpkin Spice

$7.00