Dan & Days Burgers & Shakes 598 valley road
Milkshakes
Sides
Texas Wagyu Hot Dogs
Grass-Fed Beef Burgers
- Build your own burger!$10.00
A classic hamburger made with nothing but the grass fed beef patty. Served on a local round roll.
- Smash Patty Melt$10.00
A classic smash burger made with grass fed beef, sautéed onions, and burger sauce served on a local round roll!
- Classic Cheeseburger$10.00
A classic cheeseburger made with grass fed beef and topped online with american cheese. Served on a local round roll.
- Original Burger$11.00
A grass fed beef burger topped with aged white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo. Served on a local round roll.
- Bacon Jam Burger$16.00
A grass fed beef burger topped with aged white cheddar cheese, arugula, garlic aioli, chipotle aioli, and bacon jam. Served on a local round roll.
- Chipotle BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
A grass fed beef burger topped with american cheese, antibiotic free bacon, sautéed onions, chipotle aioli, and bbq sauce. Served on a local round roll.
- Avocado BLT Burger$16.00
A grass fed beef burger topped with aged white cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, antibiotic free bacon, and avocado. Served on a local round roll.
Antibiotic Free Chicken
Homemade Veggie Burgers
- Create Your Own Veggie Burger$10.00
- Classic Black Bean Burger$11.00
A black bean veggie burger topped with aged white cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, and truffle honey mustard. Served on a local round roll.
- Classic Kale Brussel Burger$11.00
A kale brussel veggie burger topped with aged white cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, and truffle honey mustard. Served on a local round roll.