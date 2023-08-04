Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.99
Cheese naan

$6.99
Chilli Garlic Naan

$5.99
Onion Kulcha

$6.99
Mushroom Truffle Naan

$6.99
Peshwari Naan

$6.99
Tandoori Roti

$3.99
Tandoori Parathe

$4.99
Butter Naan

$3.99
Plain Naan

$3.99

Sides

Mint Chatney

$2.99
Pickles

$2.99
Spicey Sauce

$2.99
Papadam

$2.99
Chicken Nuggets

$8.99
Masala Fries

$6.99
Basamati Rice

$3.99
Kashmiri Pulao

$7.99
Lemon Rice

$7.99
Raita

$2.99
Tamarind Chatney

$2.99
Onion Chilli

$3.99
Zeera Rice

$4.99

Soup & Salad

Basmati rice cooked with nuts
Tomato Soup

$9.99

Soup made by using rich red juicy tomatos

Manchaw Soup

$9.99

Vegetarian chinese soup made with mix veg noodles and soya sauce

Chicken Noodles Soup

$9.99

Soup made with chicken broth noodles and veggies

Garden Salad

$6.99

Salad made by fresh green mix cucumber tomato onion carrot and house dressing

Kuchumber Salad

$6.99

Salad made with dice cucumber carrot tomato onion cilanto and house dressing

Chicken Tikka Salad

$10.99

Salad made with tandoori grilled chicken mix green and graden fresh veggies with house dressing

Lentil Soup

$9.99

Soup made by using different lentiles

Indo- Chinese

Bastami rice cooked with nuts and lemon juice
Fried Rice

$14.99

Stir fried rice with veggies indo chinese sauce and choice of protein

Wok Tossed Mushrooms

$13.99

Fresh Mushrooms tossed in WOK with indo chinese sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Batter fried fresh cauliflower tossed with onion bell papper and indo chinese sauce

Chilli Chicken

$14.99

Batter fried chicken pices tossed with onion bell papper and indo chinese sauce

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Dice cut panner pices tossed with onion bell papper and indo chinese sauce

Garlic Shrimp

$14.99

Tempura shrimp tossed in garlic and indo chinese sauce

Soya Chilli 65

$13.99

Batter fried soya chanks tossed with gailic nuts yogurt and indo chinese sauce

Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Boiled noodles stir fried vegetables and choice of protein

Street Food

Potato fries with indian spices
Pav Bhaji

$13.99

Mashed mix vegetables cooked with onion bell papper tomato and indian spices served with small buns

Chole Bhatura

$15.99

Chickpeas cooked in onion base sauce and indian spices served with deep fried flour bread

Bombey Sandwich

$10.00

3 layers slice bread stuffed with tomato cucumber potato alongwith mint and tamarind chatney

Bhel Puri

$9.99

Puffed rice along with onion tomato potato and tangy tamarind & mint chatney

Samosa Chaat

$9.99

Crispy potato fritters served with cooked garbanzo onion tomato house chatney and yogurt finished with indian sev

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$9.99

Flattend potato patty served with cooked garbanzo onion tomato house chatney yogurt and indian sev

Papdi Chaat

$9.99

Small deep fried crispy round bread served with onion tomato house chatney and yogurt

Vegan Kathi Roll

$10.99

Vegan kathi roll made with sauteed different veggies and indian spices finished with house sauce

Paneer Kathi Roll

$12.99

Small dice paneer pices cooked with onion bell pappers and indian spices, roll into paratha finished with house sauce

Chicken Kathi Roll

$13.99

Small Chicken pices cooked with onion bell pappers and indian spices, roll into paratha finished with house sauce

Chicken Steem Momo

$12.99

Chicken dumpling served with house sauce

Egg Kathi Roll

$12.99

Choice of indian Paratha placed in egg omelette and rolled with mix veggies and houce sauce

Wada Pav

$6.99

Deep fries potato dumpling place in bun with house chatney

Appetizers

Chicken Samosa

$8.99

Minced chicken stuffed in crispy pastry / chicken triangles served with house chatney

Aloo Tikki

$6.99

Flattened potato patty served with house chatney

Paneer Pakora

$9.99

Cottage cheese fritters served with house chatney

Spring Roll

$7.99

Spring roll stuffed with different veggies served with house chatney

Lassoni Gobi

$12.99

Batter fried cauliflower tossed in garlic sauce

Chicken Lollipops

$12.99

Chicken wings in lollipops shape tossed in indian sauce

Veg Samosa

$6.99

Mix vegetables stuffed in crispy pastry / veg triangles served with house chatney

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$16.99

Potato and Cauliflower cooked in onion based sauce with indian spices, served with rice

Daal Makhni

$17.99

Black lentil cooked in tomato based sauce and tempered with cream and butter. served with Rice

Yellow Daal

$16.99

Yellow lentil cooked in rich tadka with indian spices, served with rice

Channa Masala

$16.99

Garbanzo cooked in onion base sauce and indian spices, served with rice

Baigan Bharta

$16.99

Smoked eggplant cooke in onion based sauce and indian spices, served with rice

Curry’s

Madrash Curry

$16.99

Sahi Korma Sauce

$16.99

Makhni Sauce

$16.99

Mango Curry

$16.99

Roganjosh

$16.99

Vindaloo Sauce

$16.99

Saag/Spinach

$16.99

Tikka Masala Sauce

$16.99

Sauce made with tomato bell papper and onion with nuts butter & indian spices, finished with cream. served with rice

Biryani

Mix Veg Biryani

$17.99

Mix rice dish made with mix vegetables and Indian spices, served with raita

Lamb Biryani!

$19.99

Mix rice dish made with lamb and Indian spices, served with raita

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

Mix Rice dish made with shrimp and Indian spices, swerved with raita

Goat Biryani

$22.99

Mix rice dish made with bone in goat and Indian spices, served with raita

Chicken Biryani

$18.99

Mix rice made with chicken and Indian spices, served with raita

Dana-Pani Special Biryani

$29.99

Mix rice dish made with different proteins and indian spices, served with Raita

Dana-Pani Special

An indian curd based side dish with vegetables

Kadhai

$16.99

Sauteed onion bell papper tomato in onion tomato based sauce and indian spices with your choice of proteins

Malai Kofta

$19.99

Vegetables balls cooked in creamy sauce and indian spices served with rice

Goat Curry

$21.99

Bone in goat cooked in traditional indian spices served with rice

Jalfrezi

$16.99

This dish fried in oil with green chilli onion bell papper tomato babbage and cooked down the resulting dish has a thick dryer sauce and a good pop of green heat. served with rice

Egg Curry

$20.99

2 boiled egg cooked in indian traditional onion based curry and indian spices, served with rice

Malai Curry

$16.99

This sauce is Creamy onion based white sauce with your choice of ADD ONS, Sreved with rice

Tandoori House

Tandoori Chicken

$20.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.99

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$20.99

Achari Paneer Tikka

$18.99

Tandoori Cauliflower

$17.99

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$18.99

Tandoori Malai Chicken

$18.99

Dessert/ Meetha

Rose Falooda

$6.99

Cold dessert / ice-cream with noodles and rose syrup

Gulab Jamun

$6.99

Berry size balls made with milk solids and dipped in sugar syrup

Kesar Rashmalai

$7.99

Soft milk pattice served cold sweeterned milk in saffron flover

Drinks

Basmati rice cooked in cumin seeds and ghee

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Sweet cold yogurt drink with mango

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Sweet cold yogurt drink

Salt Lassi

Salted cold yogurt drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$2.99