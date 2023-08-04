Dana-Pani Indian Kitchen K 7 31 Nw 9th St
Naan
Sides
Soup & Salad
Tomato Soup
Soup made by using rich red juicy tomatos
Manchaw Soup
Vegetarian chinese soup made with mix veg noodles and soya sauce
Chicken Noodles Soup
Soup made with chicken broth noodles and veggies
Garden Salad
Salad made by fresh green mix cucumber tomato onion carrot and house dressing
Kuchumber Salad
Salad made with dice cucumber carrot tomato onion cilanto and house dressing
Chicken Tikka Salad
Salad made with tandoori grilled chicken mix green and graden fresh veggies with house dressing
Lentil Soup
Soup made by using different lentiles
Indo- Chinese
Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with veggies indo chinese sauce and choice of protein
Wok Tossed Mushrooms
Fresh Mushrooms tossed in WOK with indo chinese sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Batter fried fresh cauliflower tossed with onion bell papper and indo chinese sauce
Chilli Chicken
Batter fried chicken pices tossed with onion bell papper and indo chinese sauce
Chilli Paneer
Dice cut panner pices tossed with onion bell papper and indo chinese sauce
Garlic Shrimp
Tempura shrimp tossed in garlic and indo chinese sauce
Soya Chilli 65
Batter fried soya chanks tossed with gailic nuts yogurt and indo chinese sauce
Hakka Noodles
Boiled noodles stir fried vegetables and choice of protein
Street Food
Pav Bhaji
Mashed mix vegetables cooked with onion bell papper tomato and indian spices served with small buns
Chole Bhatura
Chickpeas cooked in onion base sauce and indian spices served with deep fried flour bread
Bombey Sandwich
3 layers slice bread stuffed with tomato cucumber potato alongwith mint and tamarind chatney
Bhel Puri
Puffed rice along with onion tomato potato and tangy tamarind & mint chatney
Samosa Chaat
Crispy potato fritters served with cooked garbanzo onion tomato house chatney and yogurt finished with indian sev
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Flattend potato patty served with cooked garbanzo onion tomato house chatney yogurt and indian sev
Papdi Chaat
Small deep fried crispy round bread served with onion tomato house chatney and yogurt
Vegan Kathi Roll
Vegan kathi roll made with sauteed different veggies and indian spices finished with house sauce
Paneer Kathi Roll
Small dice paneer pices cooked with onion bell pappers and indian spices, roll into paratha finished with house sauce
Chicken Kathi Roll
Small Chicken pices cooked with onion bell pappers and indian spices, roll into paratha finished with house sauce
Chicken Steem Momo
Chicken dumpling served with house sauce
Egg Kathi Roll
Choice of indian Paratha placed in egg omelette and rolled with mix veggies and houce sauce
Wada Pav
Deep fries potato dumpling place in bun with house chatney
Appetizers
Chicken Samosa
Minced chicken stuffed in crispy pastry / chicken triangles served with house chatney
Aloo Tikki
Flattened potato patty served with house chatney
Paneer Pakora
Cottage cheese fritters served with house chatney
Spring Roll
Spring roll stuffed with different veggies served with house chatney
Lassoni Gobi
Batter fried cauliflower tossed in garlic sauce
Chicken Lollipops
Chicken wings in lollipops shape tossed in indian sauce
Veg Samosa
Mix vegetables stuffed in crispy pastry / veg triangles served with house chatney
Vegetarian
Aloo Gobi
Potato and Cauliflower cooked in onion based sauce with indian spices, served with rice
Daal Makhni
Black lentil cooked in tomato based sauce and tempered with cream and butter. served with Rice
Yellow Daal
Yellow lentil cooked in rich tadka with indian spices, served with rice
Channa Masala
Garbanzo cooked in onion base sauce and indian spices, served with rice
Baigan Bharta
Smoked eggplant cooke in onion based sauce and indian spices, served with rice
Curry’s
Biryani
Mix Veg Biryani
Mix rice dish made with mix vegetables and Indian spices, served with raita
Lamb Biryani!
Mix rice dish made with lamb and Indian spices, served with raita
Shrimp Biryani
Mix Rice dish made with shrimp and Indian spices, swerved with raita
Goat Biryani
Mix rice dish made with bone in goat and Indian spices, served with raita
Chicken Biryani
Mix rice made with chicken and Indian spices, served with raita
Dana-Pani Special Biryani
Mix rice dish made with different proteins and indian spices, served with Raita
Dana-Pani Special
Kadhai
Sauteed onion bell papper tomato in onion tomato based sauce and indian spices with your choice of proteins
Malai Kofta
Vegetables balls cooked in creamy sauce and indian spices served with rice
Goat Curry
Bone in goat cooked in traditional indian spices served with rice
Jalfrezi
This dish fried in oil with green chilli onion bell papper tomato babbage and cooked down the resulting dish has a thick dryer sauce and a good pop of green heat. served with rice
Egg Curry
2 boiled egg cooked in indian traditional onion based curry and indian spices, served with rice
Malai Curry
This sauce is Creamy onion based white sauce with your choice of ADD ONS, Sreved with rice