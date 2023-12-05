Decaf Dancing Goats Blend 12oz

$16.50

The rich body and finely detailed flavor is topped off with a floral aroma. Our Decaf Dancing Goats® has the same dark, chocolaty and spicy flavor that makes our regular Dancing Goats® an exceptional bean. The syrupy chocolate profile, makes a sweet spicy espresso on its own. When paired with milk, the full body of the shot makes for a smooth and rich latte. Batdorf and Bronson contracts with the Swiss Water Decaf Company in Vancouver B.C., where they use a 100% chemical-free method to remove 99.9 % of the caffeine from our signature blend.