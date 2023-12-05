Dancing Goats® Decatur
Drinks (Online Ordering APR)
Coffee Drinks
- Americano$3.60+
- Brew Bar$4.00
- Brewed Coffee$3.15+
- Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte$4.50+
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25+
- Cappuccino$4.25
Traditional 6oz. beverage
- Cortado$4.25
Traditional 4.5oz beverage
- Cranberry Matcha White Mocha$4.50+
- Cranberry White Mocha$4.50+
- Double Espresso$3.40
Double shot
- Espresso Con Pan$3.50
Espresso with freshly made whipped cream
- Espresso Macchiato$3.60
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
- Iced Americano$3.60+
- Iced Coffee$3.60+
Cold brewed coffee concentrate + ice, topped with hot, freshly brewed coffee
- Iced Latte$4.55+
- Iced Mocha$5.10+
- Iced White Mocha$5.10+
- Latte$4.55+
- Mocha$5.10+
- Peppermint Mocha$4.75+
- Pumpkin Pie Latte$5.10+
Dancing Goats Espresso, pumpkin + warm spices delivers a delicious Fall classic!
- Toddy$3.60+
Cold Brew
- White Mocha$4.70+
Misc. Beverages
Tea Drinks
Chilly Goats
Goats to Go 64oz
Beans (Online Ordering APR)
Beans (Additional options in store)
- Dancing Goats Blend 12oz$16.00
Featuring coffees from each of the world’s growing regions, East Africa, Central America, and Indonesia, Dancing Goats® blend is our most versatile coffee blend, performing well as both a brewed coffee and in all espresso applications. This bold and toasty blend is dark, smooth and sweet, with a beautiful floral aroma. Exceptionally clean and balanced acidity accompanies a heavy body and pronounced nuttiness reminiscent of almonds. The sweetness is predominantly chocolate but includes hints of caramel. The flavor of fresh citrus fruits emerges from beneath the sweet spice notes in the finish.
- Decaf Dancing Goats Blend 12oz$16.50
The rich body and finely detailed flavor is topped off with a floral aroma. Our Decaf Dancing Goats® has the same dark, chocolaty and spicy flavor that makes our regular Dancing Goats® an exceptional bean. The syrupy chocolate profile, makes a sweet spicy espresso on its own. When paired with milk, the full body of the shot makes for a smooth and rich latte. Batdorf and Bronson contracts with the Swiss Water Decaf Company in Vancouver B.C., where they use a 100% chemical-free method to remove 99.9 % of the caffeine from our signature blend.