Popular Items

Cannoli

$3.85

Single Cannoli With House Made Ricotta Filling And Dipped In Chocolate Chips

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Chopped cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red And Green Pepper, Red onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$24.00

Pink parmesan cream sauce, Penne

Specials

Summer Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Apples, Strawberries, Pomegranate Seeds, Almonds, Feta

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Ricotta, Spinach and Sun-dried Tomato Filling

Chicken Marsala

$26.00Out of stock

Classic Mushrooms in Marsala Wine Sauce over Campanelle pasta

Italian Wedding Soup

$8.00+

Rich chicken broth with meatballs, vegetables, and acini di pepe

Tuscan Chicken

$28.00

with Prosciutto and Spinach in a Creamy Pesto Sauce over Cavatappi pasta

Pasta Alla Norma

$28.00

Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Basil, White Wine and Whipped Ricotta over Pappardelle

To Go Menu

Insalata

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Reggiano Parmesan, House Croutons.

Daniella's Salad

$14.00

Pistachio, cranberries, gorgonzola, house vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, sliced imported meats & cheeses

Tuscan Salad

$14.00

Zucchini, summer squash, eggplant, prosciutto, artichoke, asparagus, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic

Garden Salad

$14.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Pepper, Croutons

Antipasti

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$18.00

Shrimp, artichokes, capers, tomato & lemon

Caprese

$15.00

Grilled Crostini, Local Heirloom Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic, Sea Salt

Stuffed Pepper

$14.00

Sausage, Arborio Rice, Parmesan, Marinara

Meatballs App

$12.00

Three Meatballs, Parmigiano Reggiano, Marinara

Arancini With Bolognese

$13.00

Classic Deep Fried Rice Balls With Bolognese Sauce

Sandwiches

Italiano Sandwich

$13.00

Italian cold cuts, provolone, arugula, "Everything relish"

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Sausage, Apple Smoked Bacon, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone.

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto, Balsamic

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Classically prepared topped with our marinara sauce.

Veal Parmesan Sandwich

$17.00

Classically prepared topped with our marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Classically prepared topped with our marinara sauce.

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with Mozzarella and Marinara sauce.

Pasta, Parmigiano & Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Nonna's meatballs, marinara

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

A true classic made with beef and pork

Ravioli Marinara

$19.00

Giant, fresh, whole milk ricotta ravioli

Short Rib Ravioli

$28.00

White truffle, Mushroom

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon, white wine, tomato, and artichoke

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$22.00

Classically prepared, served over pasta.

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$20.00

Classically prepared, served over pasta.

Veal Parmesan Pasta

$26.00

Classically prepared, served over pasta.

Orecchiette

$19.00

Sausage, broccoli rabe, white bean

Sunday Sauce

$29.00

Sausage, Meatballs & Pork Tips Simmered All Day

Baked Haddock

$29.00

Parmesan Crumbs, Over Spinach & Tomato Risotto

Sliced Tenderloin

$32.00

White truffle, Wild Mushroom Risotto

Wood Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Pesto Spaghetti, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Lemon Olive Oil

Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Parmesan, Truffle Oil

Side Meatballs

$8.00

2 Meatballs, Marinara, Parmesan

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Garlic, Red Pepper, Parmesan

Side Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Side Mushroom Risotto

$8.00

Wild Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Parmesan

Loaf of Ciabatta

$5.25

1/2 Pint Dipping Oil

$3.50

Bakery & Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.25

Traditionally Made Tiramisu

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$6.25

Traditional Style Ricotta Cheesecake Served With Fresh Strawberry Compote

Oreo Mocha Cheesecake

$8.00

Eclair

$6.25

Chocolate Covered Eclair With Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream

Biscotti

$2.25

Almond Biscotti

Blueberry Ricotta Cake

$6.25

Blueberry Ricotta Cake With A Hint Of Orange

Carrot Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Fresh Baked With Cinnamon And Walnuts

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Indulgent 5 Layer Chocolate Cake

Limoncello Cake

$6.25

5 Honey Biscuits, Layered With Mascarpone Cream And Lemon Curd

Chocolate Truffle Dome

$6.25

Rich and Decadent, Gluten Free

Prepared Foods (Cold)

Meatballs & Sauce Family Style

$22.00

Stuffed Peppers Family Style

$24.00

Stuffed Shells Family Style

$22.00

Cheese Lasagna Family Style

$24.00

Bolognese Meat Lasagna Family Style

$28.00

Pint of Marinara Sauce

$6.95

Quart of Marinara Sauce

$12.95

Pint of Bolognese Sauce

$9.95

Quart of Bolognese Sauce

$18.95

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta with Butter

$7.95

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$7.95

Kids Pasta Plain

$7.00

Kids Pasta with Marinara & One Meatball

$9.95

Kids Cutlet & Fries

$12.95