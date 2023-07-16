Daniella's Cafe & Market
Specials
Summer Salad
Arugula, Apples, Strawberries, Pomegranate Seeds, Almonds, Feta
Eggplant Rollatini
Ricotta, Spinach and Sun-dried Tomato Filling
Chicken Marsala
Classic Mushrooms in Marsala Wine Sauce over Campanelle pasta
Italian Wedding Soup
Rich chicken broth with meatballs, vegetables, and acini di pepe
Tuscan Chicken
with Prosciutto and Spinach in a Creamy Pesto Sauce over Cavatappi pasta
Pasta Alla Norma
Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Basil, White Wine and Whipped Ricotta over Pappardelle
To Go Menu
Insalata
Caesar Salad
Reggiano Parmesan, House Croutons.
Mediterranean Salad
Chopped cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red And Green Pepper, Red onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives.
Daniella's Salad
Pistachio, cranberries, gorgonzola, house vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, sliced imported meats & cheeses
Tuscan Salad
Zucchini, summer squash, eggplant, prosciutto, artichoke, asparagus, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic
Garden Salad
Tomato, Cucumber, Pepper, Croutons
Antipasti
Shrimp Scampi Appetizer
Shrimp, artichokes, capers, tomato & lemon
Caprese
Grilled Crostini, Local Heirloom Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic, Sea Salt
Stuffed Pepper
Sausage, Arborio Rice, Parmesan, Marinara
Meatballs App
Three Meatballs, Parmigiano Reggiano, Marinara
Arancini With Bolognese
Classic Deep Fried Rice Balls With Bolognese Sauce
Sandwiches
Italiano Sandwich
Italian cold cuts, provolone, arugula, "Everything relish"
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sandwich
Italian Sausage, Apple Smoked Bacon, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone.
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto, Balsamic
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Classically prepared topped with our marinara sauce.
Veal Parmesan Sandwich
Classically prepared topped with our marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Classically prepared topped with our marinara sauce.
Meatball Sandwich
Topped with Mozzarella and Marinara sauce.
Pasta, Parmigiano & Entrees
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Nonna's meatballs, marinara
Rigatoni Bolognese
A true classic made with beef and pork
Ravioli Marinara
Giant, fresh, whole milk ricotta ravioli
Short Rib Ravioli
White truffle, Mushroom
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon, white wine, tomato, and artichoke
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta
Pink parmesan cream sauce, Penne
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Classically prepared, served over pasta.
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta
Classically prepared, served over pasta.
Veal Parmesan Pasta
Classically prepared, served over pasta.
Orecchiette
Sausage, broccoli rabe, white bean
Sunday Sauce
Sausage, Meatballs & Pork Tips Simmered All Day
Baked Haddock
Parmesan Crumbs, Over Spinach & Tomato Risotto
Sliced Tenderloin
White truffle, Wild Mushroom Risotto
Wood Grilled Salmon
Pesto Spaghetti, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Lemon Olive Oil
Sides
Bakery & Dessert
Cannoli
Single Cannoli With House Made Ricotta Filling And Dipped In Chocolate Chips
Tiramisu
Traditionally Made Tiramisu
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Traditional Style Ricotta Cheesecake Served With Fresh Strawberry Compote
Oreo Mocha Cheesecake
Eclair
Chocolate Covered Eclair With Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream
Biscotti
Almond Biscotti
Blueberry Ricotta Cake
Blueberry Ricotta Cake With A Hint Of Orange
Carrot Cake
Fresh Baked With Cinnamon And Walnuts
Chocolate Cake
Indulgent 5 Layer Chocolate Cake
Limoncello Cake
5 Honey Biscuits, Layered With Mascarpone Cream And Lemon Curd
Chocolate Truffle Dome
Rich and Decadent, Gluten Free