DanielSan Cornelius
Starters
Tuna Poke
Raw sushi-grade Tuna, poke dressing, fried wonton chips
Krab Rangoon Rolls
Crab salad, cream cheese, deep fried in eggroll wrapper, Rangoon sauce side
Bangbang Shrimp App
Panko-fried (japanese breadcrumbs) jumbo shrimp tossed in BangBang Sauce
Tuna Tataki
Sushi-grade Tuna seared, ponzu sauce side
Steak Tataki
NY Steak seared, ponzu sauce side
Sassy Tofu
deep-fried tofu tossed in a sweet/sour mayo dressing
Pork Gyoza
pork-filled pot stickers. gyoza sauce side
Soy Beans
Soy Beans (Option: Tossed in chili teriyaki garlic dressing)
Salads
Soups
Miso Soup
Shoyu Ramen
fried chicken breast cubes in Asian BBQ dressing, garlic - sauteed brocolli, corn, scallions, poached egg
Loh Mee Soup
Choose your meat: chicken. steak, shrimp, pork or veggies with tofu. Garlic, onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, egg, udon noodles (wheat flour noodles)
Tonkotsu Ramen
Fried pork belly, garlic-sauteed mushrooms/carrots, corn, scallions, poached egg
Shrimp Curry Ramen
Lunch Specials
DanielSan Lunchbox.
Comes with shrimp & vegetable tempura, choice of rice & meat, choice of sushi roll under $6, choice of salad
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl.
Korean Steak Bowl.
Tuna Aloha Bowl.
Pork Belly Bowl.
Crispy pork belly over rice with garlic-sautéed carrots and mushrooms with scallions and a Sesame-soy dipping sauce.
Salmon Poke Bowl.
Bangbang Shrimp Bowl.
Sweet & Sour Salmon Bowl.
Lunch special bowl. Sushi-grade salmon cooked in house Sweet and sour sauce with pineapples, onions, and snowpeas
Seared Tuna Wrap.
seared sushi grade tuna, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo in flour tortilla
Grilled Shrimp Wrap.
jumbo shrimp, spinach, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, cucumber, cream cheese, dill dressing in flour tortilla
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap.
grilled chicken breast, spinach, red onions, carrots, avocado, mayo, teriyaki sauce, in flour tortilla
Sauteed Veggie Wrap.
Sauteed Veggie Wrap.
Steak Wrap.
NY Steak cooked medium, shredded cheese in flour tortilla
Stir Fry Lomein.
Pick 2 meats: chicken/beef/shrimp/pork, garlic, onions, carrots, squash, fried garlic, scallions, lemon wedge
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwhich
Panko-fried (Japanese bread crumbs) chicken breast, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber in a burger bun
Entrees
DanielSan Stir-Fry
with chicken, beef & shrimp, carrots, garlic, onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, zucchini
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Chicken breast chunks with garlic, onions & mushrooms, served with a lettuce wedge, garlic chili paste, hoisin sauce & spicy carrot slaw
Pork Belly (Lechon Kawali)
Crispy-fried Pork Belly, white rice, spicy carrots slaw, ponzu sauce side
Spicy Chicken Curry
Crispy fried chicken breast, potatoes, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, broccoli in spicy curry broth, side of white rice
Japanese Steak House Plate
Mixed veggies: carrots, onions, red bell peppers, garlic, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, side of fried rice
Seared Yellowfin Tuna
Sushi-grade Yellowfin Tuna steak coated in white sesame seeds & seared. Mixed veggies: carrots, onions, red bell peppers, garlic, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, side of sweet chili sauce, comes with white rice
Asian Bistro Steak
8 oz NY Steak with tempura onion rings, edamame & apple salad
Spicy Mongolian Beef
NY Strip slied thin, carrots, ginger, onions, red bell peppers, garlic chili paste, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, white rice side
Veggie Board
sauteed onions/garlic/red bell peppers/zucchini/squash, fresh cucumbers, apples, spicy carrots slaw, edamame apple salad, avocados in poke sauce, toasted pita bread, & dill dressing
Pork Katsu
panko-fried (Japanese bread crumbs) pork loin, edamame apple salad, garlic-teriyaki broccolo
Yellowtail Collar
deep fried, white rice & ponzu sauce side
Seafood Curry
Sushi Bar
BBQ Eel Nigiri
Black Tobiko Nigiri
Kani Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Red Tobiko Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Tilapia Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
BBQ Eel Sashimi
Black Tobiko Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Masago Sashimi
Red Tobiko Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Tilapia Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
DanielSan Sushi Sampler
chef's choice (Omakase), 4pcs Nigiri, 9 pcs Sashimi; Rainbow poke, 8pcs Domo Cali roll, seaweed or smoked squid salad, quick pickled cucumbers & Miso soup
Avocado Roll
Cali Roll
kani, avocados, orange roe
Cobra Cai
spicy tuna mix, tempura tilapia, sp[icy mayo, teriyaki sauce, orange roe, scallions
Cucumber Roll
Cuke Skywalker
panko smoked salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, chili powder, cucumber, fresh salmon, "cucumber-dill dressing", teriyaki sauce
DanielSan House Roll
spicy mayo, kani, cilantro, avocados, tempura shrimp, baked "Krab Salad", orange roe, teriyaki sauce
Domo Cali Roll
kani, cucumber, avocados, cooked "kani and Salmon mix", teriyaki sauce
Hold me closer, Tuna Dancer
spicy tuna mix, asparagus, cream cheese, "wasabi mayo tuna", teriyaki sauce, scallions
Hot Mess
crispy salmon skin, cream cheese, asparagus, sriracha, chili powder, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, Bonito flakes
I Love it when you call me "Big Popper"
panko jalapenos, cream cheese, fresh yellowtail, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce, red roe
Im a CRAAAB Guy... DUH
2x soft shell crab, spinach, carrots, cucumber, sweet chili sauce, rice paper
Jessica Rabit
panko salmon, avocados, asparagus, spicy carrot slaw
Little Red Corvette
tempura shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, red roe, fresh tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, scallions
Nirvana Roll
kani, avocado, baked tilapia, DanielSan House dressing, teriyaki sauce
Philly Roll
fresh salmon, avocados, cream cheese
Race City Roll
fresh salmon, orange roe; tempura fried, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, red roe, scallions
Rainbow Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
tempura-fried roll with fresh salmon, kani, cream cheese, asparagus, sweet chili sauce
Savannah from D Block
tempura, shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, sriracha
Spicy Gangnam Roll
seared NY steak, spicy mayo, kimchi furikake, scallions
Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy mayo, alfalfa sprouts, salmon
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy mayo, alfalfa sprouts, tuna
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
spicy mayo, alfalfa sprouts, yellowtail
Spider Roll
kani, cucumber, softshell crab, orange roe
Tempura Roll
spicy mayo, kani, shrimp tempura, orange roe
The Jolly Green Giant
all tempura fried: shrimp, avocados, asparagus, zucchini, spicy mayo, seaweed powder
Tofu Roll
spicy mayo, cucumber, fried tofu
Tuna Roll
Wildcat Roll
Bangbang sauce, panko shrimp, chili powder
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, asparagus, jalapeno salsa
You don't know how it Eels to be me
Kids 12 & Under
Dessert
Sides
White Rice
Brown Rice
DanielSan Fried Rice
fried rice with garlic, peas and carrots
Spicy Carrot Slaw
shredded carrots, sesame seeds, red onion, scallions, chili powder tossed in spicy mayo
Veggies Stir-Fry
Hibachi or Teriyaki Noodles
Edamame & Apple Salad
edamame, apple, onion, shredded cabbage, sesame seeds tossed in wasabi mayo
DanielSan Fries
fries, kani, drizzled with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, topped with scallions