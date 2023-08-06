Popular Items

Japanese Steak House Plate

Japanese Steak House Plate

$15.00

Mixed veggies: carrots, onions, red bell peppers, garlic, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, side of fried rice

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

spicy mayo, alfalfa sprouts, tuna

Krab Rangoon Rolls

Krab Rangoon Rolls

$9.50

Crab salad, cream cheese, deep fried in eggroll wrapper, Rangoon sauce side

FOOD.

Starters

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$9.50

Raw sushi-grade Tuna, poke dressing, fried wonton chips

Krab Rangoon Rolls

Krab Rangoon Rolls

$9.50

Crab salad, cream cheese, deep fried in eggroll wrapper, Rangoon sauce side

Bangbang Shrimp App

Bangbang Shrimp App

$9.50

Panko-fried (japanese breadcrumbs) jumbo shrimp tossed in BangBang Sauce

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$9.50

Sushi-grade Tuna seared, ponzu sauce side

Steak Tataki

Steak Tataki

$9.50

NY Steak seared, ponzu sauce side

Sassy Tofu

Sassy Tofu

$9.50

deep-fried tofu tossed in a sweet/sour mayo dressing

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

pork-filled pot stickers. gyoza sauce side

Soy Beans

Soy Beans

$4.00

Soy Beans (Option: Tossed in chili teriyaki garlic dressing)

Salads

Miyagi Salad

Miyagi Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, soy beans, carrots, apples, cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes, ginger dressing

Tuna Avocado Salad

Tuna Avocado Salad

$8.50
Smoked Squid Salad

Smoked Squid Salad

$7.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.00
Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

fried chicken breast cubes in Asian BBQ dressing, garlic - sauteed brocolli, corn, scallions, poached egg

Loh Mee Soup

$15.00

Choose your meat: chicken. steak, shrimp, pork or veggies with tofu. Garlic, onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, egg, udon noodles (wheat flour noodles)

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Fried pork belly, garlic-sauteed mushrooms/carrots, corn, scallions, poached egg

Shrimp Curry Ramen

$16.00

Lunch Specials

DanielSan Lunchbox.

$14.00

Comes with shrimp & vegetable tempura, choice of rice & meat, choice of sushi roll under $6, choice of salad

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl.

$13.00
Korean Steak Bowl.

Korean Steak Bowl.

$13.00
Tuna Aloha Bowl.

Tuna Aloha Bowl.

$13.00
Pork Belly Bowl.

Pork Belly Bowl.

$13.00

Crispy pork belly over rice with garlic-sautéed carrots and mushrooms with scallions and a Sesame-soy dipping sauce.

Salmon Poke Bowl.

Salmon Poke Bowl.

$13.00

Bangbang Shrimp Bowl.

$13.00
Sweet & Sour Salmon Bowl.

Sweet & Sour Salmon Bowl.

$13.00

Lunch special bowl. Sushi-grade salmon cooked in house Sweet and sour sauce with pineapples, onions, and snowpeas

Seared Tuna Wrap.

$11.50

seared sushi grade tuna, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo in flour tortilla

Grilled Shrimp Wrap.

$11.50

jumbo shrimp, spinach, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, cucumber, cream cheese, dill dressing in flour tortilla

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap.

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap.

$11.50

grilled chicken breast, spinach, red onions, carrots, avocado, mayo, teriyaki sauce, in flour tortilla

Sauteed Veggie Wrap.

$10.50

grilled chicken breast, spinach, red onions, carrots, avocado, mayo, teriyaki sauce, in flour tortilla

Steak Wrap.

$11.50

NY Steak cooked medium, shredded cheese in flour tortilla

Stir Fry Lomein.

$13.00

Pick 2 meats: chicken/beef/shrimp/pork, garlic, onions, carrots, squash, fried garlic, scallions, lemon wedge

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$11.50

Panko-fried (Japanese bread crumbs) chicken breast, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, cucumber in a burger bun

Entrees

DanielSan Stir-Fry

$15.00

with chicken, beef & shrimp, carrots, garlic, onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, zucchini

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$17.00

Chicken breast chunks with garlic, onions & mushrooms, served with a lettuce wedge, garlic chili paste, hoisin sauce & spicy carrot slaw

Pork Belly (Lechon Kawali)

Pork Belly (Lechon Kawali)

$15.50

Crispy-fried Pork Belly, white rice, spicy carrots slaw, ponzu sauce side

Spicy Chicken Curry

Spicy Chicken Curry

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, potatoes, carrots, onions, red bell peppers, broccoli in spicy curry broth, side of white rice

Japanese Steak House Plate

Japanese Steak House Plate

$15.00

Mixed veggies: carrots, onions, red bell peppers, garlic, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, side of fried rice

Seared Yellowfin Tuna

Seared Yellowfin Tuna

$16.50

Sushi-grade Yellowfin Tuna steak coated in white sesame seeds & seared. Mixed veggies: carrots, onions, red bell peppers, garlic, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, side of sweet chili sauce, comes with white rice

Asian Bistro Steak

$18.00

8 oz NY Steak with tempura onion rings, edamame & apple salad

Spicy Mongolian Beef

Spicy Mongolian Beef

$16.00

NY Strip slied thin, carrots, ginger, onions, red bell peppers, garlic chili paste, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, squash, white rice side

Veggie Board

$14.00

sauteed onions/garlic/red bell peppers/zucchini/squash, fresh cucumbers, apples, spicy carrots slaw, edamame apple salad, avocados in poke sauce, toasted pita bread, & dill dressing

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$15.00

panko-fried (Japanese bread crumbs) pork loin, edamame apple salad, garlic-teriyaki broccolo

Yellowtail Collar

$15.00

deep fried, white rice & ponzu sauce side

Seafood Curry

$18.00

Sushi Bar

BBQ Eel Nigiri

$5.50

Black Tobiko Nigiri

$5.50

Kani Nigiri

$5.50

Masago Nigiri

$5.50

Red Tobiko Nigiri

$5.50

Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Tilapia Nigiri

$5.50

Tuna Nigiri

$5.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.50

BBQ Eel Sashimi

$5.50

Black Tobiko Sashimi

$5.50

Kani Sashimi

$5.50

Masago Sashimi

$5.50

Red Tobiko Sashimi

$5.50

Salmon Sashimi

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$5.50

Tilapia Sashimi

$5.50

Tuna Sashimi

$5.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$5.50

DanielSan Sushi Sampler

$29.00

chef's choice (Omakase), 4pcs Nigiri, 9 pcs Sashimi; Rainbow poke, 8pcs Domo Cali roll, seaweed or smoked squid salad, quick pickled cucumbers & Miso soup

Avocado Roll

$3.95

Cali Roll

$5.50

kani, avocados, orange roe

Cobra Cai

Cobra Cai

$11.00

spicy tuna mix, tempura tilapia, sp[icy mayo, teriyaki sauce, orange roe, scallions

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$3.95
Cuke Skywalker

Cuke Skywalker

$11.00

panko smoked salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, chili powder, cucumber, fresh salmon, "cucumber-dill dressing", teriyaki sauce

DanielSan House Roll

DanielSan House Roll

$12.50

spicy mayo, kani, cilantro, avocados, tempura shrimp, baked "Krab Salad", orange roe, teriyaki sauce

Domo Cali Roll

Domo Cali Roll

$11.00

kani, cucumber, avocados, cooked "kani and Salmon mix", teriyaki sauce

Hold me closer, Tuna Dancer

Hold me closer, Tuna Dancer

$11.00

spicy tuna mix, asparagus, cream cheese, "wasabi mayo tuna", teriyaki sauce, scallions

Hot Mess

$11.00

crispy salmon skin, cream cheese, asparagus, sriracha, chili powder, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, Bonito flakes

I Love it when you call me "Big Popper"

$11.00

panko jalapenos, cream cheese, fresh yellowtail, wasabi mayo, teriyaki sauce, red roe

Im a CRAAAB Guy... DUH

$12.95

2x soft shell crab, spinach, carrots, cucumber, sweet chili sauce, rice paper

Jessica Rabit

$11.00

panko salmon, avocados, asparagus, spicy carrot slaw

Little Red Corvette

$11.00

tempura shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, red roe, fresh tuna, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, scallions

Nirvana Roll

Nirvana Roll

$9.50

kani, avocado, baked tilapia, DanielSan House dressing, teriyaki sauce

Philly Roll

$5.95

fresh salmon, avocados, cream cheese

Race City Roll

$12.50

fresh salmon, orange roe; tempura fried, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, red roe, scallions

Rainbow Roll

$9.95
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$4.25

Salmon Tempura Roll

$9.50

tempura-fried roll with fresh salmon, kani, cream cheese, asparagus, sweet chili sauce

Savannah from D Block

$11.00

tempura, shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, sriracha

Spicy Gangnam Roll

Spicy Gangnam Roll

$12.95

seared NY steak, spicy mayo, kimchi furikake, scallions

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.95

spicy mayo, alfalfa sprouts, salmon

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

spicy mayo, alfalfa sprouts, tuna

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

spicy mayo, alfalfa sprouts, yellowtail

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$9.95

kani, cucumber, softshell crab, orange roe

Tempura Roll

$7.95

spicy mayo, kani, shrimp tempura, orange roe

The Jolly Green Giant

$11.50

all tempura fried: shrimp, avocados, asparagus, zucchini, spicy mayo, seaweed powder

Tofu Roll

$7.95

spicy mayo, cucumber, fried tofu

Tuna Roll

$4.25

Wildcat Roll

$11.00

Bangbang sauce, panko shrimp, chili powder

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$11.00

yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, asparagus, jalapeno salsa

You don't know how it Eels to be me

$10.25

Kids 12 & Under

Baby Bento

Baby Bento

$9.50

Chicken Tempura

$8.50

Kids Burger

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Tempura Hotdogs

$5.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Roll

$7.50

Deep-fried cheesecake rolled in a flaky tortilla pastry, drizzeled with chocolate and caramel syrup

Mini Green Tea Cheesecake

$4.50

with caramel syrup and whipped cream

Chocolate Mochi

$7.00

chocolate ice cream wrapped in sweet rice shell, drizzled with chocolate syrup

Sides

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

DanielSan Fried Rice

$4.00

fried rice with garlic, peas and carrots

Spicy Carrot Slaw

$3.50

shredded carrots, sesame seeds, red onion, scallions, chili powder tossed in spicy mayo

Veggies Stir-Fry

$7.00

Hibachi or Teriyaki Noodles

$4.00

Edamame & Apple Salad

$3.50

edamame, apple, onion, shredded cabbage, sesame seeds tossed in wasabi mayo

DanielSan Fries

DanielSan Fries

$6.50

fries, kani, drizzled with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, topped with scallions

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Sweet Carrots

$3.50

Sauces

Bangbang Sauce

$1.00

Crab Rangoon Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber-dill Dressing

$1.00

DanielSan House Dressing (shrimpsauce/yumyum/white sauce)

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

House-Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeno Salsa

$1.00

Japanese Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Poke Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

DRINKS

PEPSI PRODUCTS

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

SierraMist

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Cheerwine

$2.25

Club-Soda

$2.25

TEA

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.25

Half and Half

$2.25

WATER

Water

Milk

Milk

$2.25

Choco Milk

$2.25

Juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00