Danny Boy Draft Works ND
Bar
Liquor
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- DBL Well Vodka$7.00
- DBL Well Gin$7.00
- DBL Well Rum$7.00
- DBL Well Tequila$7.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$8.00
- DBL Well Scotch$9.00
- DBL Well Bourbon$9.00
- DBL Well Cordials$7.00
- DBL Well Liqueurs$7.00
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Buddah$8.00
- New Amsterdam$7.00
- Pink Whitney$6.00
- Flavored Amsterdam$7.00
- DBL Well Vodka$7.00
- DBL Absolut$10.00
- DBL Buddah$9.00
- DBL New Amsterdam$9.00
- DBL Pink Whitney$9.00
- DBL Flavored Amsterdam$9.00
- Botanist$8.00
- Fords Gin$8.00
- Indoggo$7.00
- Son's of London$7.00
- St. George$7.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Silks Gin$6.00
- DBL Well Gin$7.00
- DBL Beefeater
- DBL Bombay Sapphire
- DBL Gordons
- DBL Hendricks
- DBL Tanqueray
- DBL Call Gin$10.00
- DBL Top Shelf Gin$11.00
- Call Rum$8.00
- Danny Boy Spiced Rum$6.00
- Meyers Dark$8.00
- Plantation$7.00
- Sailor Jerry$8.00
- Top Shelf Rum$9.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- DBL Well Rum$7.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$10.00
- DBL Meyers Dark$10.00
- DBL Call Rum$10.00
- DBL Top Shelf Rum$11.00
- Call Tequila$8.00
- Camarena$7.00
- Elvelo$8.00
- Herradura$9.00
- Komos$12.00
- Tanteo$9.00
- Top Shelf Tequila$9.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- DBL Well Tequila$7.00
- DBL Camarena$9.00
- DBL Elvelo$10.00
- DBL Call Tequila$10.00
- DBL Top Shelf Tequila$11.00
- 18th Street$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bushmill$8.00
- Call Whiskey$9.00
- Divine Rite$8.00
- Dough Bal$7.00
- Fireball$3.00
- Grey Coast$9.00
- Hirsch$11.00
- Hotel Tango$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Keepers Heart$12.00
- Old Forrester$10.00
- Old Hamer$7.00
- Rabbit Hole$10.00
- Shackleton$9.00
- Slane$8.00
- Speyburn$9.00
- The Dubliner$7.00
- The Irishman$7.00
- Top Shelf Whiskey$12.00
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Whiskey Wall$12.00
- Woodford$10.00
- Dalmore$12.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$8.00
- DBL Jim Beam$10.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$10.00
- DBL Whiskey Wall$14.00
- DBL Call Whiskey$11.00
- DBL Top Shelf Whiskey$14.00
- DBL Fireball$10.00
- Well Cordials$5.00
- Top Shelf Cordials$7.00
- Well Liqueurs$5.00
- Top Shelf Cordials$7.00
- Malort$6.00
- DBL Well Cordials$7.00
- DBL Top Shelf Cordials$9.00
- DBL Well Liqueurs$7.00
- DBL Top Shelf Cordials$9.00
- DBL Fireball$10.00
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$7.00
- Boozy Hot Cocoa$7.00
- Buddha Juice$8.00
- Chad’s Bloody Mary$15.00
- Champagne Cocktail$7.00
- Comeback$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Daiquiri$7.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$7.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Hot Toddy$7.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Jalapeño Margarita$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Lucky Charm$12.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Strawberry Margarita$7.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Whiskey Smash$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$7.00
- Dazed & Confused$9.00
- Feeling Peachy$9.00
Beer
- Brau$5.00
- Church$6.00
- Cinderella Man$7.00
- Death from Above$7.00
- Fire Jumper$6.00
- Fist of Fury$7.00
- Ginger Witte$5.00
- HOG$7.00
- Holy Water$6.00
- Indiana Girl$8.00
- Johnny Quid$7.00
- Johnny Ringo$5.00
- Mac Daddy$8.00
- Mangolorian$7.00
- Mexicali$5.00
- Money Maker$4.00
- Mug Club$5.00
- Ocktoberfest$6.00
- Paddy the Baddy$5.00
- Rock N Rolla$7.00
- Stars & Stripes$6.00
- Training Day$7.00
- Tropic Thunder$7.00
- Ubermensch$5.00
- Vienna Lager$6.00
- Zombie$6.00
- Big Wave$7.00
- Bubbles$7.00
- Busch Lite$4.00
- Christmas Ale$5.00
- Guinness$7.00
- Mango Cart$7.00
- Michigan Amber$7.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Stella$6.00
- Conways Irish Red$7.00
Wine
- GLS Cabernet House$7.00
- GLS Pinot Noir$7.00
- GLS Red Blend$7.00
- Cabernet$30.00
- Pinot Noir$30.00
- Red Blend$30.00
- Chardonnay$7.00
- Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Sauv Blanc$7.00
- White Blend$7.00
- Chardonnay$30.00
- Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Sauv Blanc$30.00
- White Blend$30.00
- Rose$7.00
- Rose$30.00
- Sparkling / Bubbly$8.00
- Sparkling / Bubbly$32.00
NA Beverages
Growlers
Shots
- Absolute$9.00
- Amsterdam$6.00
- Birddog Whiskey$6.00
- Botanist$8.00
- Buddha$8.00
- Bushmills$8.00
- Camarena$8.00
- Car Bomb$8.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$6.00
- DB Rum$6.00
- Delio$7.00
- Dubliner$7.00
- El Velo$10.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Green Tea Shot$7.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jager Bomb$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Kamikaze$6.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Meyers Rum$8.00
- Old Hammer$7.00
- Peach Cobbler
- Pickleback$6.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$7.00
- Pink Starburst$7.00
- Pink Whitney$6.00
- Purple Starfucker$5.00
- Rabbit Hole$10.00
- Rum Cream$5.00
- Rum Haven$6.00
- Sailor Jerry$8.00
- Schoonover$10.00
- Scooby Snack$6.00
- Son's of London$7.00
- Vegas Bomb$8.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Woodford$9.00
Christmas Cocktails
Mug Club Sign Up
St. Pats Day
Food (Online)
Uber Eats
- Basket of Fries (Uber)$8.40
- Basket of Pub Chips (Uber)$4.80
Kettle Chips with Danny Boy chip rub and side of house ranch
- Basket of Tortilla Chips (Uber)$8.40
Corn chips served with salsa, guacamole and beer cheese
- Breadsticks (Uber)$7.20
Served with Marinara or beer cheese
- Cheesy Garlic Bread (Uber)$12.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Tenders (Uber)$14.40
- Fish Basket (Uber)$13.20
Breaded pollock served with tartar sauce
- Pretzel Envy (Uber)$12.00
- Spin Art Dip (Uber)$15.60
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip, served with cauliflower chips
- 14” Big Todd Pizza(Uber)$16.80
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Beef, Bacon
- 14” Buffalo Kicken' Chicken$18.00
Buffalo Blue cheese sauce, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumble
- 14” Chicken Pesto Pizza (Uber)$18.00
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, chicken, house pesto(pesto contains nuts)
- 14” Clubhouse Pizza(Uber)$16.80
Mayo, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes
- 14” DBQ Chicken Pizza(Uber)$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, bbq chicken, jalapeños
- 14” Garden Crasher Pizza(Uber)$18.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, red onions, black olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach
- 14” Godfather Pizza(Uber)$18.20
Red sauce, double sausage, pepperoni, tomatoes, red peppers, sweet heat drizzle
- 14” Hawaiian Pizza(Uber)$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, bbq drizzle
- 14” Hot Honey Chicken Pizza(Uber)$18.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, hot honey chicken, red onions
- 14” KP Hitman Pizza(Uber)$18.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, red peppers, banana peppers, bbq drizzle
- 14” La Margarita Pizza(Uber)$16.80
Red sauce, Swiss, mozzarella, olive oil, tomatoes, sea salt, basil
- 14” Leather & Feathers Pizza(Uber)$16.80
House ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onions
- 14” Lock, Stock & Barrel Pizza(Uber)$18.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms
- 14” Ole Irish Pizza(Uber)$18.00
Thousand island base, mozzarella, Swiss, sauerkraut, corned beef, potatoes
- 14” Pepperoni Aficionado Pizza(Uber)$18.00
Double Pepperoni
- 14” Protein Bomb Pizza(Uber)$18.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, beef
- 14” Spin Art Pizza(Uber)$17.00
Spinach and artichoke base, mozzarella chicken
- 14” White Out Pizza(Uber)$16.80
Olive oil, basil, oregano, Swiss, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic drizzle