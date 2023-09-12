Fast bar

Drink

Beer

Downeast

$5.00

Pbr

$4.00

Bud Light Tap

$4.00

3 Sheeps Pilsner

$6.00

Coors Light Tap

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Lagunitas Hazy

$6.00

Leinienkugel's

$5.00

Miller Lite Tap

$4.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite Btl

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

PBR Tallboy

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Nutrl

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

PIT Angry Orchard

$14.00

PIT Bevy Honey Blonde

$14.00

PIT Bud Light

$10.00

PIT Carlsberg

$16.00

PIT Coors Light

$10.00

PIT Goose Island IPA

$16.00

PIT Guinness

$16.00

PIT Lagunitas Hazy IPA

$16.00

PIT Leinenkugel

$14.00

PIT Miller Lite

$10.00

PIT Spotted Cow

$14.00

Liquor

Vodka

$4.00

Natty Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.50

Smirnoff Peach

$5.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.50

44 North

$5.50

Titos

$5.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$6.50

White Claw Vodka

$4.00

Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Bacardi Lime

$5.50

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Whiskey

$4.00

Jameson

$5.50

Fireball

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Tullamore Dew

$5.50

Jack

$5.50

Jack Honey

$5.50

Jack Fire

$5.50

Jack Apple

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jameson Caskmate IPA

$5.50

Jameson Caskmate Stout

$5.50

Johnny Walker Red

$5.50

Revel Stoke

$5.50

Screwball

$5.50

Bulleit

$6.50

Crown

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Maker Mark

$6.50

Powers

$6.50

Tequila

$4.00

Milagro

$5.50

Don Julio

$8.50

Casamigos Blanco

$9.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Casamigos Reposado

$10.50

Clase Azul Shot

$22.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Bailey's

$5.50

Blue Curacio

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Dr Cherry

$5.50

Goldschlager

$5.50

Jaeger

$5.50

Kaluha

$5.50

Korbel

$5.50

Malorts

$4.00

Melon Schnapps

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rumchata

$5.50

Rumpleminz

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Triple Sec

$4.00

Cocktails/Shots

Casamigos Shots

$9.00

Patron Shot

$10.00

Jamo Shot

$5.00

Kamikaze

$3.00

Green Tea Shot

$3.00

Rumple Shot

$5.00

Crown Shot

$7.00

Fireball Shot

$5.00

Liquid Cocaine

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Blue Moon Shot

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.00

Salty Nut Roll

$5.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

Screwball Shot

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Margarita

$8.00

Jalapeño Cucumber Marg

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Car Bomb

$6.00

Snorkel

$8.00

Loaded Corona

$7.00

Wine

Chardonney

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

19 Crimes Red

$8.00

19 Crimes

$8.00

NA beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sour

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Giner Ale

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50