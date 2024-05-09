Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co
Starter
- Burrata
Cherry tomatoes served with a ball of fresh burrata cheese, balsamic reduction, and side of flat bread$18.00
- Charcuterie$22.00
- Garlic Knots
Homemade dough baked and topped with a blend of olive oil, garlic and seasoning$10.00
- Meatball Parmigiana
Five meatballs with tomatoes sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh basil on top$14.00
- Pepperoni Rolls
Two pizza rolls with pepperoni and cheese, served with marinara on the side$13.00
- Tomato & Basil Bruschetta
Fresh diced tomatoes,basil,garlic,virgin olive oil,and balsamic glaze$12.00
- Ranch$1.00
Salad
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan & croutons$9.00
- Greek salad
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, fresh tommatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black olives & vinaigrette dressing$9.00
- Caprese
Fresh cut tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella with Balsamic glaze and olive oil$12.00
- House Salad
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese Cand crountons with ranch$7.00
Create your own
- 12'' Create your own traditional Pizza
Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce$12.00
- 16'' create your own traditional Pizza
Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce$19.00
- 12" White Pizza
Mozzarella, fresh garlic,and olives oil$15.00
- 16" White Pizza
Mozzarella, fresh garlic,and olives oil$20.00
- 12" Pesto Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and pesto sauce$15.00
- 16" Pesto Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and pesto sauce$20.00
- 12" Calzone
Fresh mozzarella and ricatta cheese$17.00
- 16" Calzone
Fresh mozzarella and ricatta cheese$22.00
Signature pizza
- 12" Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil$18.00
- 16" Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil$22.00
- 12" BBQ Brisket Pizza
Fresh mozzarella,bbq sauce,white onion$22.00
- 16" BBQ Brisket Pizza
Fresh mozzarella,bbq sauce,white onion$28.00
- 12" BBQ Chicken
Fresh mozzarella, Franks red hot, Fresh drizzle ranch on top$21.00
- 16" BBQ Chicken
Fresh mozzarella, Franks red hot, Fresh drizzle ranch on top$27.00
- 12" Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Meatballs, sausage, and bacon$23.00
- 16" Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Meatballs, sausage, and bacon$29.00
- 12" Hawaiin
Pineapple, canadian bacon, Red onions and bacon$21.00
- 16" Hawaiin
Pineapple, canadian bacon, Red onions and bacon$27.00
- 12" White Margherita
Tomaotes, basil, garlic, fresh black pepper$20.00
- 16" White Margherita
Tomaotes, basil, garlic, fresh black pepper$24.00
- 12" The Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic$21.00
- 16" The Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and garlic$25.00
subs
- Caprese Sub
fresh slices of roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with pesto sauce and a balsamic reduction.$12.00
- Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs, marinara and loaded with fresh mozzarella & parmesan baked on italian roll$14.00
- Triple Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$12.00
- Italian club
Turkey salami pepperoni slices and provolone cheese with lettuce and tomatoes and red onions served with mayonnaise$14.00