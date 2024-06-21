Dash Burger Unit 2, College Court, 6-11 Kevin Street Lower, Portobello, Dublin, D08 A440
Burgers
- Dash Double Smash
Dash Double Smash with American Cheese, Pickles, Onion and Dash Sauce (1,3,7,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€9.95
- Chipotle Double Smash
Chipotle Double Smash with Adobo, American Cheese, Pickles, Onion and Dash Sauce (1,3,7,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€10.95
- Bacon Double Smash
Bacon Double Smash with American Cheese, Pickles, Onion and Dash Sauce (1,3,7,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€12.00
- Bacon Jam Double Smash
Bacon Jam Double Smash with American Cheese, Pickles, Onion, Dash Sauce and Bacon Jam (1,3,7,12) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€12.00
- Triple Smash
Triple Smash with American Cheese, Pickles, Onion and Dash Sauce €12.00 (1,3,7,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€12.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Cheeseburger, Cheese + Ketchup (1,3,7) with Regular Fries (6) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€8.50
Tenders
- Dash Classic Tenders
Five Crispy Tenders with any House Sauce (1,6) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€9.95
- Buffalo Tenders
Five Crispy Tenders with Buffalo Sauce and Homemade Ranch (1,6,7,12) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€10.95
- Cheese and Bacon Tenders
Five Crispy Tenders with Chipotle Cheese and Crispy Bacon Bits (1,6,7) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€10.95
Fries & Sides
- Regular Fries
(6) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€4.00
- Cajun Spiced Fries
(6) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€5.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries
(6,7) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€5.50
- Chipotle Cheese Fries€6.00
- Garlic Cheese & Bacon Fries
(3,6,7,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€8.00
- Jalapeño Poppers x 6
Jalapeno Poppers x 6 (1,3,6,7) with Chipotle Mayo (3,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€9.95
Sauces
- Garlic Truffle
(3,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€2.50
- Chipotle Mayo
(3,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€2.50
- Peppercorn Mayo
(3,4,7,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€2.50
- Fry Sauce
(3,10) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€2.50
- Honey Mustard Dip
(3,10,12) Allergens:1: Gluten – Wheat, Rye, Barely, Oats; 2: Crustaceans; 3: Eggs; 4: Fish; 5: Peanuts; 6: Soybeans; 7: Milk; 8: Nuts – Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil Nuts, Cashews; 9: Celery; 10: Mustard, 11: Sesame; 12: Sulphur Dioxide; 13: Lupin; 14: Molluscs€2.50
- Secret sauce€2.50
