Dashi Charleston
BURRITO
12" Wrap, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Fried Rice, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise, Side of Sambal Aioli.
PAD THAI
Choice of Protein Wide Rice Noodle, Sweet and Tangy Tamarind Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Peanuts, Lime, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Fried Egg. GF
PATATAS BRAVAS
Crispy Heirloom Potatoes, Oaxaca Cheese, Yellow Sriracha, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF
Small Plates
PATATAS BRAVAS
Crispy Heirloom Potatoes, Oaxaca Cheese, Yellow Sriracha, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF
STEAMED BUN
Choice of Protein, Bao Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
DUCK QUESADILLA
Duck Confit, Manchego, Sofrito, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Sweet Peppers, Chili Aioli.
THAI WINGS
Whole Wings, Chili Marinade, Tare, Asian BBQ Sauce, Sambal Aioli, Peanuts, Pickled Carrots, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish. GF
Entrees
1 TACO
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein 6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
2 TACOS
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein 6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
3 TACOS
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein 6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
GAUCHO STEAK PLATE
Pan-Seared Shoulder Tenderloin Cooked Medium Rare, Chimichurri, Ranchero Sauce, Grilled Red Onion, Grilled EVO Focaccia, Choice of Side.
BANH MI
EVO Baguette, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Thai Slaw, Cilantro, Scallion, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce, Side of House Kimchi.
DUCK RAMEN
12-Hour Pork Broth, Crispy Pork Belly, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Pickled Jalapeno, Kimchi, Cilantro, Scallion, Thai Basil, Golden Egg VEG Option Available.
PAD THAI
Choice of Protein Wide Rice Noodle, Sweet and Tangy Tamarind Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Peanuts, Lime, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Fried Egg. GF
STIR FRY NOODLE
Choice of Protein, Add Fried Egg $1 Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Golden Mountain, Asian BBQ Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Chili Sauce, Sambal Aioli.
BEEF SALAD
Pan-Seared Shoulder Tenderloin Served Medium Rare, Mixed Greens, Grilled Red Onion, Crispy Golden Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Cilantro, Scallion, Fresh Mint, Thai Basil, Thai Dressing, Cilantro, Scallions
BURRITO
12" Wrap, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Fried Rice, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise, Side of Sambal Aioli.
Sides
Rice & Beans
Poblano Fried Rice, Veggie Creole with Black beans, Oaxaca Cheese
Socarrat
Caramelized Paella, Spanish Chorizo, Sambal Aioli, Scallions
Thai Cucumber Salad
Fresh Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Mint, Thai Dressing
Side Vegetables
Potato Salad
SIDE KIMCHI
GOLDEN EGG
Protein Side
KIDS FOOD
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
KID NOODLES
Skinny Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Basil Butter
1 KIDS TACO
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
2 KIDS TACOS
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
3 KIDS TACOS
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
Homemade Beverages
Bottles/Cans
Entrees
1 TACO
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein 6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
2 TACOS
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein 6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
3 TACOS
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein 6" Tortilla, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Scallions, Sriracha Hollandaise, GF -- Corn Tortilla Available.
GAUCHO STEAK PLATE
Pan-Seared Shoulder Tenderloin Cooked Medium Rare, Chimichurri, Ranchero Sauce, Grilled Red Onion, Grilled EVO Focaccia, Choice of Side.
DUCK RAMEN
12-Hour Pork Broth, Crispy Pork Belly, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Mushrooms, Pickled Jalapeno, Kimchi, Cilantro, Scallion, Thai Basil, Golden Egg VEG Option Available.
PAD THAI
Choice of Protein Wide Rice Noodle, Sweet and Tangy Tamarind Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Peanuts, Lime, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Fried Egg. GF
STIR FRY NOODLE
Choice of Protein, Add Fried Egg $1 Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Golden Mountain, Asian BBQ Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Chili Sauce, Sambal Aioli.
BEEF SALAD
Pan-Seared Shoulder Tenderloin Served Medium Rare, Mixed Greens, Grilled Red Onion, Crispy Golden Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Cilantro, Scallion, Fresh Mint, Thai Basil, Thai Dressing, Cilantro, Scallions
BURRITO
12" Wrap, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Pickled Peppers, Thai Slaw, Fried Rice, Scallion, Sriracha Hollandaise, Side of Sambal Aioli.
BAHN MI WRAP
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed w/ choice of chicken, shrimp, pork belly or tofu with cucumber, pickled carrots, thai slaw, scallion, cilantro, and asian bbq sauce. Served w/ side of sambal aioli & kimchi
Small Plates
PATATAS BRAVAS
Crispy Heirloom Potatoes, Oaxaca Cheese, Yellow Sriracha, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF
STEAMED BUN
Choice of Protein, Bao Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
DUCK QUESADILLA
Duck Confit, Manchego, Sofrito, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Sweet Peppers, Chili Aioli.
THAI WINGS
Whole Wings, Chili Marinade, Tare, Asian BBQ Sauce, Sambal Aioli, Peanuts, Pickled Carrots, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Scallions, Radish. GF
2 STEAMED BUNS
(2) Choice of Protein, Bao Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
Sides
Rice & Beans
Poblano Fried Rice, Veggie Creole with Black beans, Oaxaca Cheese
Socarrat
Caramelized Paella, Spanish Chorizo, Sambal Aioli, Scallions
Thai Cucumber Salad
Fresh Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Mint, Thai Dressing
Side Vegetables
Potato Salad
SIDE KIMCHI
GOLDEN EGG
Protein Side
Xtra Aioli
KIDS FOOD
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
KID NOODLES
Skinny Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Basil Butter
1 KIDS TACO
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
2 KIDS TACOS
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
3 KIDS TACOS
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
NA BEVERAGE
Bottles/Cans
Mexican Coke
Regular Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Jarritos Soda
Rootbeer
Dalai Sofia Kombucha Single
Dalai Sofia Kombucha 4 Pack
Dalai Sofia Kombucha 12 Pack
Dalai Sofia Kombucha 24 Pack
High Rise Blackberry 4Pk
High Rise Lime 4Pk
D8 Seltzers
D9 Seltzer
D9 4PACK
Topo Chico
Mineragua
Vita Coco
Busty Lush NA Beer
Ceebo N/A Beer
Nitro Cold Brew
4pk Five Flowers Delta
Homemade
Charleston Cup
Original French Vanilla
Light Mocha
Nutty Professor
Horchata Latte
Dark Mocha
Sweet Treat
Italian Delight
Ordinary Joe
Mixed Mocha
Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade
Our house made ginger lemonade topped with a butterfly pea flower simple syrup that is blue but changes color with the acidity of the lemons, to create a beautiful purple lemonade packed with health benefits!
Latte (Cappuccino)
Hot Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Cold Brew
HORCHATA
KING OF POPS
POPTAILS
CIRSEA SANDWICHES
Cooler Can
Grab a Beer from the Fridge next to the front door!
BYO Alcoholic Kombucha 6-Pack
4 Wolffer Rose Cider Bottles
#15 1 Exner CIder
4 Maeloc Dry Cider
4 Ships Wheel
4 Tideland Tidefest
4 Westbrook Beer To Drink When Its Hot
4pk First Shot IPA
4 Viking Hiking
6 Tarboro Oktoberfest
6 Eliptical Haze
4 Vampire Walrus
Holy City Sparkly Princess 6pk
6 Cooper River Chas IPA
6 HC Overly Friendly IPA
6 Edmunds Oast Arcade
4 Slow Play on the River Lager
4 CTF Dussel
4 Oak Road Beaver Canoe
4 TIDELAND BANANA HAMMOCK
4 Freehouse Folly Blonde
Pawleys Island Lager
Tideland Barco Cerveza
6 Holy City Pilsner
6 Lowtide Pilsner
6 Tropical Vibrations Brewlab
6 Columbia Watermelon Sour
6 Tideland Session Sour
Penny Brown Ale
Legal Remedy Pro Bono
6 Legal Remedy World Court
4 Ben's Seltzer
WINE BOTTLES
#4 Dibon Cava Brut
Barcelona, Spain Xarello, Parellada, Macabeo grapes Apple and pear hits your palate with refreshing bubbles. Elegant and clean. Perfect for brunch!
#9 Josep Ventrosa Sparkling White
Vintage: NV Country: Spain Grape: 50% Xarel-Lo, 30% Macabeu, 10% Parellada, 10% Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Creamy Texture, Lemon Zest, Dry Fruit, Fresh Flowers
#10 Josep Ventrosa Sparkling Rose
Country: Spain Grape: 50% Pinot Noir, 50% Trepat Tasting Notes: Red Apple, Juicy Ripe Strawberry, Fruity Finish
#8 Los Dos Brut
Campo de Borja, Spain Macabaeo. xarel-lo, paraellada grapes Above average cava, tree fruits like apple and pear twist with citrusy lemon to bubble up with a little yeast on the finish. Try this one for any special occassion.
#5 Petillant Blanc
#51 Zestos Rosado
Vinho Verde, Portugal 2020 vintage padiero/espadiero grapes Tart raspberry with slight minerality. Nice bubbles, fun watermelon and apricot notes
#56 Petulante Pet Nat Rose
Madrid, Spain 100% Garnacha grapes LGBTQ+ & women owned! Tropical fruits, salted watermelon, and strawberries. Amazing pet nat and perfectly bubbly.
#86 Susana Balbo Rose
Uco Valley, Argentina 60% malbec, 40% pinot
#52 Natura Rose
Rapel Valley, Chile Cab sauv & merlot grapes 2022 vintage Delightfully crisp and light. Organic and easy to drink.
#62 Velvet & Stone Rose
Vintage: 2019 Country: Spain Grapes: 100% Bobal Delicate, subtle and persistent. One of the best roses! Rose water, violet, wet stone, peach and lemon. Best enjoyed with friends. ONLY 3000 Bottles Produced!
#50 Ermita Rose
Rioja, Spain tempranillo grapes 2021 vintage An intense raspberry character on the nose, with hints of violets and strawberry.
#60 Liquid Geography
Bierzo, Spain Mencia grapes 2020 vintage Not your typical rose. Red fruit and white pepper, along with plenty of floral notes. 100% of profits donated to non profits like cancer research and disability foundations.
#47 Trasto LaOsa
#49 Baga
#101 Sopla Levante Pinomar
#104 Albarino Do Ferreiro White
Vintage: 2016 Country: Spain Region: Rías Baixas Grape: Albarińo Tasting Notes: Orchard Fruits, Lemon, Fresh Herbs, Ocean Salt
#109 D'Mateo
Vintage: 2018 Country: Spain Region: Canary Islands Grapes: Listán Blanco, Abillo Tasting Notes: Slight Oak, Tropical Fruits, Cream with Citrus Notes
#112 Valdebonita
Vintage: 2018 Country: Argentina Region: Andes Mountains Grapes: Muscato Tasting Notes: Luscious Sweet Peach, Honeysuckle, Slight Acid
#113 Lancestral Blanc
Vintage: 2018 Country: Argentina Region: Andes Mountains Grape: Pinot Grigio Tasting Notes: Lemon Rind, Nectarine, Medium Acidity, Zesty Finish
#115 LA VAL Finca Albarino
Winery: Terrapura Vintage: 2019 Country: Chile Region: Valle de Curico Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: Floral & Fruity, Asian Pear, Balanced Acidity
#116 Mayu Pedro White
Vintage: 2018 Country: Chile Region: Elqui Valley Grape: Pedro Ximenez Tasting Notes: Dry, Crisp, White Flowers, Electric Acidity
#120 Crazy Javali Branco
Vintage: 2019 Country: Spain Region: Txakolina Grape: 100% Hondarrabi Zuri Tasting Notes: Slightly Bubbly, Dry in the beginning, Salty at the end
#121 Carlos Serres Rioja Blanco
Vintage: 2018 Country: Spain Region: Rioja Grape: Viura Tasting Notes: Fresh, Zesty Citrus Flavors, Green Melon, Leafy Greens
#122 Borsao Chard
Vintage: 2017 Country: Spain Grapes: 100% Palomino Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit with Roasted Nuts, Hint of Salinity
#123 Social Club
Vintage: 2019 Country: Spain Grape: 100% Treixadura Tasting Notes: Fresh, Young Citrus Fruits, Lemon Peel, Similar to Unoaked Chardonnay, Porch Sipper Price: $19 (#123) ONLY 5000 BOTTLES PRODUCED!
#125 Castillo San Diego
Wine name: Castillo de San Diego Vintage: 2019 Country: Spain Region: Andalusia Grape: Palomino FIna Tasting Notes: Dry, Crisp, Floral, Sea Salt, Drink with Seafood
#128 Gougenheim Torrontes
Winery: Los Cardos Vintage: 2019 Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: Sauvignon Blanc Tasting Notes: Bright & Fresh, Balanced Minerality, Green Fruit
#129 Zuccardi Chard
Winery: Los Vascos Vintage: 2018 Country: Chile Region: Central Valley Grape: Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Aromas of Pineapple, Fresh Banana, Slightly Creamy, Hint of Citrus
#134 Las Mulas Sauc Blanc
Winery: Salvatore Principe Family Vintage: 2017 Country: Argentina Region: Mendoza Grape: Chardonnay Tasting Notes: Buttery Mouthfeel, Vanilla, RIch Oak, Pineapple, Red Apple
#110 Pet Nat Wild
#137 Sopla Blanco 2021
#140 Cono Sur Organic Chard
#142 Intensus White
#143 12 Lunas Chardonnay
#144 Raw Bar Vinho Verde
#146 Santa Julia Pinot Grigio
#147 Sierra Batuco Pinot Grigio
#149 Sopla Blanco 2020
#150 JCV Villard Pinot Grigio
#103 Peza do Rei Blanco
#152 Botijo Blanco
#153 Ostatu Blanco
#99 Marola & Mass
#97 Rolland Galarreta Verdejo
#96 Broadbent Vinho Verde
Root 1 Sauv Blanc
#48 Gaintza Txakolina
#138 Santa Julia Viognier
#94 Mahu Sauv Blanc
#93 Mapuche Sauv Blanc
#92 Gulp/Hablo White
#90 Mont Rubi White
#15 Xarmant Txakolina
#260 Celeste Verdejo
#295 Cousino Macul Chard
#91 Terranoble Chard
#60 LIQUID GEOGRAPHY
#118 Villard Chardonnay
#105 Do Forreiro
#106 Green And Social
#107 Vigno Dao
#111 Herdade Do Rocim
#114 GESSAMI
#119 Senda Verde Albarino
#98 Heaven And Hell '17
#126 Natura Sauv Blanc
#127 Molino Del Ciego
#131 Chan De Rosas Albarino
#117 Cullerot
#102 Lapostolle Sauv Blanc
#132 Martin Codax
#130 Shaya 2019
#108 Clos De Lom Malvasia
#133 Fillaboa Albarino
#135 Flower & The Bee White
#136 Loca Linda
#124 Santa Julia Pinot Grigio
#155 Clos De Lom Isidra
Vintage: 2018 Country: Argentina Closest City: Salta Grape: Malbec Tasting Notes: Bold, Rich, Dark Fruit, Lavender, Plum Cocoa
#157 Tilia Cabernet
#160 Remelluri Red
Vintage: 2011 Country: Spain Region: Rioja Grapes: Tempranillo(85%), Graciano(10%), Garnacha(5%) Tasting Notes: Rustic, Spiced Cherry Compote, Herbs, Aged
#161 Red Schooner Malbec
Vintage: 2017 Country: Spain Region: Priorat Grapes: Garnacha(60%), Carinena(40%) Tasting Notes: Complex Fruit, Smoke, Licorice, Light Oak
#169 Vi Lof Yellow Btl
Vintage: 2018 Country: Spain Grapes: 95% Tempranillo, 5% Garnacha Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Leather, Black Cherry, Balanced Oak
#172 Cousino Macul Dama De Plata 2016
#175 Zuccardi Jose Malbec
Vintage: 2017 Country: Argentina Grapes: 100% Malbec Tasting Notes: Subtle Black Pepper, Dark Fruit, Full Bodied, Vanilla
#176 Serres Velles
Vintage: 2015 Country: Spain Grapes: 85% Garnacha, 15% Monastrell Tasting Notes: Plum, Black Cherry, White Pepper, Balanced Acid & Finish
#177 Leco Punk
Vintage: 2018 Country: Argentina Grapes: 100% Malbec Tasting Notes: Blackberry Jam, Rich, Fresh Fruit, Vibrant Acidity, Touch of Oak 1 Liter Bottle!
#178 Propuesta
#180 Terrapura Merlot Red
Vintage: 2018 Country: Chile Grapes: 100% Merlot Tasting Notes: Smooth & Silky Blueberries, Structures Tannins, Hint of Black Pepper
#184 Traslapiedra Criolla
Vintage: 2018 Country: Argentina Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir Tasting Notes: Compare to Willamette Pinot Noir, Red Plum, Dry Raspberry, Smoked Meats Price: $29 (#184) Biodynamic Farming!
#187 Cousino Cab Antiguas 2018
Vintage: 2016 Country: Spain Region: Priorat Grape: 56% Carignan 44% Grenache Tasting Notes: Elegantly Fresh & Fruity with Rich Ripe Cherry, Blackberry Jam, Hint of Pepper
#188 Amayna Pinot Noir
Name: Carmen Frida Kahlo Vintage: 2017 Country: Chile Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon Tasting Notes: Red Currants, Blackberries, Sweet Spice, Black Pepper, Smoke, Earthy
#190 Rudeles 23
#198 Luca Malbec
#199 Jelu Pinot Noir
#201 Comoloco
#206 Carro 2021
#208 Palmeri Garnacha Red
Vintage: 2015 Country: Spain Grapes: 100% Garnacha Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Dark Fruit, Medium Tannin, Medium Acid, Perfect for Steak
#209 Ciclon Rufete
#210 Flower & The Bee Red
#212 La Fontina De Nai Black Label Mencia
Root 1 Cab Sauv
#225 Volver Temperanillo
#226 Emilio Moro Temperanillo
#227 Luca Pinot Noir
#164 Bergamota
#229 Sopla Levante Monastrell
#191 Campo Hermoso
#193 Zuccardi Poligonos Malbec
#231 Arinzano 2010
#233 Luma Carmenere
#236 Escudo Rojo Pinot
#237 Trumpeter
#242 Bodegas La Cartuja
#245 Teso Monastrell
#250 Sierra Cantabria
#251 The Owl & The Dust Devil
#252 Handwork Garnacha
#253 P.S. Garcia Vigno
#254 Catena Alta Cabernet
#255 Carro 2019
#256 Mont Rubi Black
#258 Clos Delom Isidra
#261 Celeste Crianza
#262 Finca La Montesa
#263 Clos De Lom Tempranillo
#264 Torres Cab Sauv
#265 Villard L'assemblage
#267 Odfjell Carignan
#269 Bramare Malbec Uco Valley
#270 Bramare Cab Sauv
#271 Bramare Malbec Lujan de Cuyo
#272 Licanten Cab
#273 Alto Limay PN
#204 Uno Red Blend
#203 Villard Pinot Noir
#243 Casa Silva Carmenere 2021
#194 EMBRIUX PRIORAT
#161 Marques De Tomares Rioja
ROOT 1 PINOT NOIR
#185 Gen Jijiji
#156 LocationsES
#174 Gulp Hablo Red
#181 Clos Lojen
#202 Crazy Javali
#205 Jumilla
#154 Lapostolle Carmenere
#158 Matorral Pais
#159 Pipeno Tinto
#162 Lapostolle Cab Sauv
#173 Nat Cool
#257 Clos De Lom Garnacha
#163 Santa Julia Malbec
#165 Granito Del Cadalso
#166 Massimo
#189 La Merce Crianza
#300 Rayos Uva
#274 Terranoble Gran Reserva
#275 Terranoble Carmenere Ca2
#26 POQUITO MOSCATO
Valencia, Spain Moscato grapes The cutest little bottle of fizzy moscato. Sweet and hits the spot for any occassion, for the people who just need something to satisfy a sweet tooth or something light and refreshing before a night on the town.
#13 TRUE COLOURS SPARKLING
Dry Sparkling Wine Supporting LGBTQ Acceptance. Pear, Citrus Fruits, Floral Notes. Ripe Lemon, Refreshing Finish and Round, Creamy Bubbles