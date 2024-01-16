Davani's Restaurant 1922 Augusta Street
Featured Items
- Penne Alla Vodka
Italian sausage in a light cream marinara vodka sauce with spicy cherry peppers & parmigiano-reggiano$22.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo
Traditional cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto, & parmigiano-reggiano$23.00
APPETIZERS
- Bacon Bleu Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, applewood bacon & buttermilk bleu cheese in a brandy cream sauce$15.00
- Coquille St. Jacques
Pan seared sea scallops in a rich mornay sauce$19.00
- Spiedini
Beef Tenderloin skewers served with shoestring truffle fries & wild mushroom marsala sauce with fresh grated parmigiano-reggiano$25.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed with Wagyu beef, roasted peppers & spinach$15.00
- Wagyu Meatballs
Wagyu beef meatballs with marinara & parmigiano-reggiano$18.00
- Ravioli App
Jumbo Italian stuffed ravioli sauteed with garlic, tomato, basil & fresh tomato$16.00
SOUPS/SALAD
- Caesar
The classic with parmigiano-reggiano & homemade croutons$11.00
- French Onion$11.00
- Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella
Hearts of palm, olives, evoo & balsamic dressing$14.00
- Spinach & Arugula
Baby greens, tomato, mushroom, onion & warm bacon vinaigrette$12.00
- The Wedge
Crisp iceberg, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon & buttermilk bleu cheese dressing$13.00
ENTREES
- Catch Of The Day$39.00
- Chicken Marsala
Chicken scaloppini sautéed with wild mushrooms in a delicate marsala wine sauce$28.00
- Chicken Piccata
Chicken scaloppini sautéed with lemon, butter, white wine & capers$27.00
- Grilled Salmon
Ragout of flame roasted creamed corn, red bell pepper, leek, spinach & Applewood smoked bacon$29.00
- Veal Marsala
Veal scaloppini sautéed with wild mushrooms in a delicate marsala wine sauce$32.00
- Veal Piccata
Veal scaloppini sautéed with lemon, butter, white wine & capers$30.00
PASTA
- Bolognese
Classic Italian beef with marinara & parmigiano-reggiano$25.00
- Cannelloni
Pasta stuffed with ricotta, veal, spinach, roasted red pepper, baked in marinara & topped with parmigiano-reggiano$22.00
- Chicken Parmigiano
Breaded chicken cutlet baked with marinara, fresh mozzarella, & Parmigiano-Reggiano$27.00
- Child Pasta
Classic spaghetti with marinara$14.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo
Traditional cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto, & parmigiano-reggiano$23.00
- Fra Diavolo
Shrimp, Scallops, Crab, Clams & Mussels in spicy marinara$38.00
- Lasagna
Pasta layered with beef, ricotta & mozzarella, baked in tomato & basil marinara$22.00
- Linguine & Clams
Simmered in garlic, evoo & basil. Available in Red or White$28.00
- Pasta & Wagyu Meatballs
Pasta & Wagyu beef meatballs with marinara & parmigiano-reggiano$30.00
- Penne Alla Vodka
Italian sausage in a light cream marinara vodka sauce with spicy cherry peppers & parmigiano-reggiano$22.00
- Scampi & Scallops Provencal
Caramelized garlic, tomatoes, white wine, lemon, butter on fettucini$30.00
- Smoked Salmon Fettuccini$28.00
- Veal Parmigiano
Breaded veal cutlet baked with marinara, fresh mozzarella, & Parmigiano-Reggiano$29.00
- Vegetarian Pasta Medley
Pasta prepared with a medley of seasonal vegetables with your choice of Sauce: Basil Pesto, Marinara or White Wine$21.00
- White Truffle & Porcini Ravioli
Jumbo Italian stuffed ravioli sauteed with garlic, tomato, basil & fresh tomato$25.00
DESSERTS
- Bread Pudding
Warm old-fashioned bread pudding with creamy white chocolate & rum raisin sauce$9.00
- Cheesecake
Crustless New York style cheesecake$10.00
- Chocolate Marquise
Light chocolate mousse topped with fresh whip cream & candied hazelnuts$11.00
- Tiramisu
Authentic Italian dessert with Espresso coffee, mascarpone cheese & liqour$10.00