Davanti Enoteca Lincolnwood
DINNER MENU
FORMAGGI + SALUMI
ANTIPASTI
- Whipped Ricotta$12.00
ricotta + honeycomb + ciabatta
- Chicken Liver Pate$16.00
- Truffle Egg Toast$14.00
fontina+ egg yolk+ cremini mushrooms + truffle oil
- Burrata$17.00
roasted campari tomatoes + basil pesto + toasted pine nuts + ciabatta
- Butternut Squash & Farro$15.00
hazelnuts + whipped goat cheese + watercress + apple cider vinaigrette
- Nonna’s Meatballs$16.00
whipped ricotta + pomodoro + ciabatta
- Calamari Fritti$19.00
cherry peppers + pomodoro
VEGETALI
- Olives Mediterranea$10.00
roasted mediterranean olives + citrus + herbs
- Roasted Cauliflower$16.00
romesco sauce + marcona almonds + parmigiano + lemon
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$15.00
prosciutto + chilis + pecorino + egg
- Roasted Beets$15.00
fennel + parsley + whipped goat cheese + pinenuts + lemon agromato
- Hen Of The Woods$14.00
grilled maitake mushrooms + crispy shallots + capers + oregano + pecorino vinaigrette
INSALTE
- Escarole$14.00
gala apple + pecorino pepato + celery + hazelnuts
- Caesar$15.00
romaine + kale + herb croutons + white anchovy + pecorino vinaigrette
- Italian Chopped$15.00
romaine + radicchio + Castelvetrano olives + pepperoncini + blue cheese + crispy prosciutto + tomatoes + marinated artichokes + red wine vinaigrette
- Chicory Salad$17.00
PER LA TAVOLA
- Focaccia Di Recco$22.00
ligurian flatbread + soft cow’s cheese + honeycomb
- Focaccia Di Recco con Prosciutto$29.00
prosciutto + arugula + lemon agrumato
- Focaccia Di Recco al Tartufo$26.00
tallegio + shitake & crimini mushroom + leeks + truffle honey
- Prosciutto con Zeppole$21.00
parmesan puffs + seasonal mostarda
- Polenta & Ragu$20.00
mascarpone polenta + chef's choice ragu
PASTA
- Cacio e Pepe$19.00
spaghetti + pecorino + mixed peppercorns
- Ricotta Gnocchi$21.00
passata di pomodoro + parmigiano + fresh basil + basil oil
- Rigatoni Vodka$23.00
mezze rigatoni + vodka sauce + parmigiano + crumbled sausage + calabrian chili bread crumbs + fresh mozzarella
- Orecchiette con Salsiccia$21.00
handmade little ear pasta + rapini + fennel sausage + lemon + chilis + pecorino
- Agnolotti al Quattro Formaggi$23.00
four cheese stuffed pillows + mushroom sugo + locatelli pecorino + chives
- Linguine Vongole$28.00
manila clams + calabrian peppers + breadcrumbs + chives + parsley
- Squid Ink Casarecce$27.00
- Mafalde Bolognese$26.00
castelvetrano olives + fresh oregano + chili flake + lamb bolognese
PESCI E CARNI
- Polpo e Potate$36.00
fingerling potato + cipollini onion + romesco sauce + nduja vinaigrette
- Pollo “Sole Mio”$27.00
grilled half chicken + chili pepper paste
- Pollo Siciliana$26.00
roasted chicken thighs + garlic + shallots + pomodorini tomatoes + castelvetrano olives + oregano + dates
- Bistecca Davanti$49.00
new york strip + roasted knob onion & garlic + aged balsamic + salsa verde + sea salt
- Davanti Burger$21.00
bacon jam + roasted tomatoes + cheese curd + arugula + roasted garlic aioli + hand cut parmesan porcini fries