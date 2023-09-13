Food Menu

Raw Bar

1/2 Doz Oysters

$15.99

raw or steamed

Dozen Oysters

$30.99

raw or steamed

1/2 Doz Clams

$11.99

raw or steamed

Dozen Clams

$19.99

raw or steamed

Garlic Steamed Clams

$20.99

dozen only

Fried Oysters

$25.99

lightly breaded, tarter

Grilled Oysters

$31.99

garlic butter & parmesan

Rock Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$17.99

a true delicacy

Rock Shrimp LB

$32.99

a true delicacy

Snow Crab

$35.99

1 LB

Stone Crab

$59.99

1 LB when available

Crawdads

$16.99

1 LB, old bay seasoning

Conch Ceviche

$16.99

just like the Bahamas

Raw Bar Sampler

$30.99

clams, oyster, shrimp, rock shrimp, crawdads, snow crab

1/4 Lb Peel N Eat Shrimp

$8.99

hot or cold, plain or spicy

1/2 Lb Peel n Eat Shrimp

$15.99

hot or cold, plain or spicy

Garlic Steamed Mussels

$16.99

Mussels Marinara

$16.99

Appetizers

Fish Dip

$14.99

homemade, w/jalapenos

Cracked Conch

$19.99

lightly breaded

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

choice of sauce

Coral Reef Dip

$11.99

shrimp & crawdad meat, 3 cheeses

Cheesy Spinach Dip

$10.99

served with tortilla chips

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

bbq or honey mustard

Buffalo Tenders

$10.49

choice of sauce, w/celery & Bleu Cheese

Black N Bleu Chips

$10.49

choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles

Calamari

$13.99

fried with homemade marinara

Coconut Shrimp App

$12.99

served with plum sauce

Filet Tip Skewers

$15.99

served over rice

Seared Tuna App

$14.99

served rare, wasabi, pickled ginger

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

lightly dusted w/bimini sauce

Grouper Fingers

$20.49

8 oz crunchy goodness w/tarter

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.29

w/scallions

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.29

w/scallions & bacon

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.29

w/scallions & bacon

Conch Fritters

$9.29

served w/bimini sauce

Gator

$20.99

fried served w/tarter

Cheese Nachos

$11.99

lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos

Chicken Nachos

$15.99

lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos

Mojo Pork Nachos

$15.99

lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

served w/homemade marinara

Potato Skins

$9.49

4 skins, cheddar, bacon bits, scallion w/sour cream

Healthy Shrimp Skewers

$10.99

Wings

10 wings

$17.59

choice of sauce, celery & bleu cheese or ranch

20 wings

$32.59

choice of sauce, celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Wing & Taters

$20.99

10 wings & taters

Grilled Worth Wings

$17.59

choice of sauce, celery & bleu cheese or ranch

Worth Wing & Taters

$20.99

10 wings & taters

Tacos & Fajitas

Gator Tacos

$20.99

served with black beans & rice

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$21.99

served with black beans & rice

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

served with black beans & rice

Mojo Pork Tacos

$15.99

served with black beans & rice

Beef Fajitas

$18.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Mahi Fajitas

$22.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Combo Fajitas

$21.99

sauteed green peppers & onions

Soups

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.99

new england style..only better

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.99

new england style..only better

Cup Conch Chowder

$5.99

spicy Bahamian style

Bowl Conch Chowder

$9.99

spicy Bahamian style

Cup Day

$5.99

Bowl Day

$9.99

Salads

Steak Salad

$19.99

filet tips, fries, tomato, onion, cucs

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

choice of wing sauce, crumbled gorg

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$15.99

choice of wing sauce, crumbled gorg

Buffalo Gator Salad

$22.99

choice of wing sauce, crumbled gorg

Seafood Cobb Salad

$20.99

avocado, egg, cheddar, gorg, tomato

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.99

avocado, egg, cheddar, gorg, tomato

Pecan Chicken & Brie Salad

$19.99

Seared Tuna Salad

$18.99

cooked to temp, wasabi, pickled ginger

Classic Caeser

$8.99

croutons, parmesan cheese

Chicken Caeser

$14.99

croutons, parmesan cheese

Shrimp Caeser

$14.99

croutons, parmesan cheese

Fried Oyster Caeser

$26.99

croutons, parmesan cheese

Mahi Caeser

$23.99

croutons, parmesan cheese

Wahoo Caeser

$23.99

Salmon Caeser

$21.99

Swordfish Caeser

$23.99

Grouper Caeser

$23.99

Pecan Dolphin Salad

$23.99

Large Toss Salad

$8.99

Plain Cobb Salad

$13.99

Burgers

Inlet Burger

$13.99

8 oz patty topped with your choice

Hangover Burger

$14.99

grilled onions & peanut butter

El Gordo Burger

$15.99

8 oz patty, pulled pork, fried onions, sauces

California Burger

$15.29

avocado & pepper jack cheese

Bayou Burger

$15.49

blackened, bacon, gorgonzola, fried onions

Patty Melt

$14.99

grilled onions & swiss on rye

Downtown Double Decker

$16.99

2 pattys, cheddar, bacon

Beyond Burger

$13.99

plant based alternative

Sandwiches

Key Largo

$14.29

grilled w/cheddar & bacon

Ultimate Chicken

$14.99

cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce & fried onions

Ragin Cajun

$13.29

blackened w/pepper jack & scallions

Bayou Chicken

$14.79

blackened w/gorganzola, bacon & fried onions

6.9 Chicken

$14.99

lightly dusted, choice of wing sauce

Oyster Po Boy

$25.99

w/basil mayo, lettuce & tomato

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

w/basil mayo, lettuce & tomato

Crawdad Po Boy

$19.99

w/basil mayo, lettuce & tomato

Italian Beef

$15.99

seasoned au jus & hot giardiniera

Dolphin Reuben

$19.99

sour slaw, swiss & bimini sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.29

american cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms

French Dip

$14.99

thin sliced beef w/swiss & au jus

Scrub Sand

$22.99

fried grouper tossed in wing saucew/pepper jack

Pork The Torque

$14.99

pulled pork w/pepper jack & bbq sauce

Mahi Sandwich

$21.99

served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle

Grouper Sandwich

$20.99

served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle

Tuna Sandwich

$21.99

served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle

Swordfish Sandwich

$21.99

served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle

Wahoo Sandwich

$21.99

served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle

Salmon Sandwich

$19.99

served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle

Cobia Sandwich

$21.99

served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle

BLT

$11.99

Chicken Sand

$13.29

Wraps

Island Wrap

$12.99

blackened shrimp, lettuce , avocado & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

choice of sauce, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.29

grilled, lettuce, tomato, swiss, cheddar

Coconut Dolphin Wrap

$18.99

lettuce, tomato & plum sauce

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$13.99

grilled w/romaine & caeser dressing

Blackened Dolphin Wrap

$18.99

w/lettuce, tomato & pepper jack

Seafood Entrees

Twin Lobster Tails

$41.99

broiled in garlic butter

Coconut Shrimp Entree

$18.99

crunchy goodness w/plum sauce

Capt Marks Combo

$39.99

broiled shrimp, scallops, lobster tail & mahi

Fish n Chips

$22.99

crunchy grouper with tarter

Sue's Seafood Casserol

$26.99

shrimp, scallops, crawdad meat, broccoli & cauliflower

Cajun Grouper

$29.99

blackened topped with crawdad cream sauce

Seared Tuna Entree

$24.99

served with wasabi & pickled ginger

Broiled Shrimp

$19.99

in our homemade garlic butter sauce

Fried Oyster Entree

$27.99

served with tarter

Kabob Trio

$26.99

cajun shrimp, bacon wrap scallops & filet tip skewers

Mahi Entree

$24.99

fresh catch

Grouper Entree

$24.99

fresh catch

Tuna Entree

$24.99

fresh catch

Swordfish Entree

$25.99

fresh catch

Salmon Entree

$21.99

fresh catch

Wahoo Entree

$24.99

fresh catch

Cobia Entree

$25.99

fresh catch

Yellowtail Entree

$25.99

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

One Lobster Tail

$19.99

One Shrimp Skewer

$6.29

One Bacon Wrap Scallop Skewer

$9.99

Meat Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

full rack of fall off the bone ribs

Churrasco Skirt Steak

$24.99

topped with chinichurri & plantains

Filet

$23.99

cooked to perfection

Mojo Pork Platter

$17.99

slow roasted topped with bbq & onion straws

Pasta Entrees

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

served with side salad & garlic roll

Blackened Grouper Alfredo

$31.99

served with side salad & garlic roll

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$23.99

served with side salad & garlic roll

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$24.99

served with side salad & garlic roll

Gretchens Seafood Pasta

$25.99

served with side salad & garlic roll

Bayou Pasta

$26.99

served with side salad & garlic roll

Lobster Ravioli

$39.99

served with side salad & garlic roll

Dog Menu

Dog 1/2 LB Burger

$6.29

Dog 1/3 LB Burger

$5.29

Dog Chicken Breast

$5.29

Dog Rice

$2.99

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Taters

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.29

Bake Potato

$3.99

Loaded Potato

$4.99

Beans & Rice

$3.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Broccoli

$4.29

Green Beans

$4.29

Asparagus

$4.59

Toss Salad

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Rice

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Beans

$3.99

1 Garlic Roll

$0.89

2 Garlic Rolls

$1.79

Plantains

$4.99

Sauces

Xtra Mild$

$0.89

Xtra Med$

$0.89

Xtra Hot$

$0.89

Xtra Hot & Humid$

$0.89

Xtra Cajun$

$0.89

Xtra Caribbean$

$0.89

Xtra Mango Habenero

$0.89

Xtra Teriyaki$

$0.89

Xtra Mild & Garlic$

$0.89

Xtra Med & Garlic$

$0.89

Xtra Hot & Garlic$

$0.89

Xtra Hot Humid & Garlic$

$0.89

Xtra Par & Garlic

$0.89

Xtra Teriyaki & Garkic$

$0.89

Xtra Honey Garlic

$0.89

Bimini

$0.89

Sour Cream

$0.89

Salsa

$0.89

Mango Balsamic$

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

Bleu Cheese

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Xtra Tarter

$0.89

Xtra Cocktail

$0.89

Xtra Horseradish

$0.89

Xtra Plum

$0.89

Xtra Guac

$1.50

Xtra Marinara

$0.89

Xtra Cajun Crawdad

$3.99

Xtra Chimichurri$

$1.29

Desserts

Linda's Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Linda's Homemade Pie

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$9.99

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.99

Beverage

Water

Iced Tea

$3.28

Coke

$3.28

Diet Coke

$3.28

Coke Zero

$3.28

Sprite

$3.28

Lemonade

$3.28

Root Beer

$3.28

Ginger Ale

$3.28

Fanta Orange

$3.28

Perrier

$3.51

Bottle Water

$2.25

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Chocolate Monkey

$5.99

Strawberry Colada

$5.99

BananaBerry

$5.99

Strawberry Surprise

$5.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.51

Emp Red Bull

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.28

Orange Juice

$3.28

Pineapple Juice

$3.28

Grapefruit Juice

$3.28

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.29

Alec's Mac N Cheese

$6.29

Kids Wings

$6.29

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Kids Tenders

$6.29

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.29

Kids Shrimp

$6.29

Kids Pasta Marinara

$6.29

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$6.29

Platters

Wing Platter

$150.00

Grouper Finger Platter

$99.00

Beer Shrimp Platter

$89.00

Rib Platter

$99.00

Buffalo Tender Platter

$79.00

Chicken Club Wrap Platter

$89.00

Fish Dip Platter

$89.00

Lunch Specials

Burger Special

$15.99

Chicken Sand Specoal

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Special

$15.99

Buffalo Shrimp Special

$14.99

Burrito Special

$13.99

Chicken Special

$14.99

Fajita Special

$16.99

Quesadilla Special

$13.99

Hot Dog Special

$14.99

Lobster/Crab Cake Special

$16.99

Philly Special

$14.99

Pork Special

$13.99

Roast Beef Special

$14.99

Shrimp Special

$14.99

Steak Skewer Special

$15.99

Cobia Special

$21.99

Dolphin Special

$21.99

Grouper Special

$21.99

Tuna Special

$21.99

Wahoo Special

$21.99

Salmo Special

$21.99

Swordfish Special

$21.99

Dinner Specials

Calamari Special

$23.99

Chicken Pasta Special

$21.99

Chicken Special

$19.99

Chicken/Shrimp Special

$21.99

Cobia Special

$24.99

Crawfish Special

$23.99

Dolphin Special

$26.99

Filet Special

$31.99

Filet Tip Special

$29.99

Grouper Special

$24.99

Lobster Special

$36.99

Lobster/Crab Cake Special

$26.99

Rib & Wing Special

$22.99

Rib Special

$21.99

Salmon Special

$23.99

Scallop Special

$23.99

Seafood Pasta Special

$24.99

Shrimp Pasta Special

$22.99

Skewer Special

$22.99

Surf & Surf Special

$36.99

Surf N Turf Special

$39.99

Swordfish Special

$24.99

Tuna Special

$23.99

Wahoo Special

$24.99

Yellowtail Special

$24.99

Merchandise

T Shirt

$21.00

Long Sleeve T Shirt

$25.00

Dri Fit Long Sleeve

$28.00

Dri Fit Short Sleeve

$24.00

Visor

$19.00

Baseball Hat

$21.00

Can Coolie

$4.00

Bottle Coolie

$6.00

Cayenne Sauce

$4.00

Habenero Sauce

$4.00

Bar Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.37

Absolut

$8.17

Absolut Citron

$8.17

Absolut Peppar

$8.17

Deep Eddy

$7.93

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.93

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.93

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.93

Deep Eddy Tea

$7.93

Grey Goose

$9.33

Ketal One

$9.33

Smirnoff

$6.30

Smirnoff Orange

$6.30

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.30

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.30

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.30

Smirnoff Apple

$6.30

Titos

$7.93

Well Gin

$5.37

Beefeater

$7.47

Bombay Saphire

$8.63

Tanqueray

$7.70

Grey Whale

$8.63

Well Rum

$5.37

Appletons

$7.93

Bacardi

$7.47

Bacardi Coconut

$7.47

Bacardi Limon

$7.47

Bacardi Pineapple

$7.47

Bacardi Raspberry

$7.47

Capt Morgan

$7.47

Flor De Cana 12

$8.17

Myers

$7.47

Mt Gay

$7.47

Papas Pilar Dark

$9.33

Rhum Barboncourt

$8.17

Rumchatta

$7.47

Bacardi Light

$7.47

Bacardi Anejo

$7.47

Goslings 151

$7.47

Well Tequila

$5.37

1800 Silver

$8.87

1800 Reposado

$9.11

Casamigos Blanco

$12.37

Cuervo Gold

$8.17

Don Julio Anejo

$12.37

Don Julio Blanco

$12.62

Espolon

$8.17

Patron Silver

$11.45

Patron Reposado

$12.37

Santo Blanco

$11.21

Santo Mezcal

$11.21

Teraman Blanco

$8.87

21 Seeds Cuc & Jalapeno

$8.17

Well Whiskey

$5.37

Crown Royal

$9.10

Crown Apple

$9.10

Fireball

$7.47

Jameson

$9.11

Jameson Cask IPA

$10.50

Jameson Orange

$9.11

Seagrams 7

$7.47

Seagrams VO

$7.47

Tullamore Dew

$9.11

Well Scotch

$5.37

Chivas Regal

$10.50

Dewars

$8.63

Johnny Walker Red

$8.63

Johnny Walker Black

$10.50

Glenlivet

$11.20

Well Bourbon

$5.37

Basil Hayden

$10.74

Buleit

$9.58

Jack Daniels

$8.63

Jack Honey

$8.63

Jim Beam

$8.63

Knob Creek

$10.74

KNob Creek Rye

$10.74

Maker Mark

$10.05

Southern Comfort

$7.47

Wild Turkey 101

$8.40

Woodford Reserve

$10.74

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.09

Baileys

$8.63

Campari

$8.63

Chambord

$10.03

Cointreau

$10.26

Courvoisier

$9.35

Hennessy

$10.04

Drambuie

$10.26

Licor 43 Chocolate

$9.09

Gran Marnier

$10.26

Kahlua

$7.93

Sambucca

$9.80

Sambucca Black

$9.80

Mr Blacks Espresso

$7.93

Liquor ROCKS

Well Vodka ROCKS

$7.71

Absolut ROCKS

$11.20

Absolut Citron ROCKS

$11.20

Absolut Peppar ROCKS

$11.20

Deep Eddy ROCKS

$10.51

Deep Eddy Lemon ROCKS

$10.51

Deep Eddy Lime ROCKS

$10.51

Deep Eddy Grapefruit ROCKS

$10.51

Deep Eddy Tea ROCKS

$10.51

Grey Goose ROCKS

$14.71

Ketal One ROCKS

$14.71

Smirnoff ROCKS

$8.88

Smirnoff Orange ROCKS

$8.88

Smirnoff Blueberry ROCKS

$8.88

Smirnoff Vanilla ROCKS

$8.88

Smirnoff Raspberry ROCKS

$8.88

Smirnoff Apple ROCKS

$8.88

Titos ROCKS

$10.75

Well Gin ROCKS

$7.71

Beefeater ROCKS

$10.05

Bombay Saphire ROCKS

$11.67

Tanqueray ROCKS

$11.20

Grey Whale ROCKS

$11.67

Well Rum ROCKS

$7.71

Appletons ROCKS

Bacardi Limon ROCKS

$9.58

Bacardi Coconut ROCKS

$9.58

Bacardi Limon ROCKS

$9.58

Bacardi Pineapple ROCKS

$9.58

Bacardi Raspberry ROCKS

$9.58

Capt Morgan ROCKS

$9.58

Flor De Cana 12 ROCKS

$13.31

Myers ROCKS

$9.00

Mt Gay ROCKS

$9.58

Papas Pilar Dark ROCKS

$14.24

Rhum Barboncourt ROCKS

$10.74

Rumchatta ROCKS

$8.58

Bacardi Light ROCKS

$8.58

Bacardi Anejo ROCKS

$8.58

Goslings 151 ROCKS

$8.58

Well Tequila ROCKS

$7.71

1800 Silver ROCKS

$12.37

1800 Reposado ROCKS

$12.85

Casamigos Blanco ROCKS

$19.79

Cuervo Gold ROCKS

$9.58

Don Julio Anejo ROCKS

$19.79

Don Julio Blanco ROCKS

$19.36

Espolon ROCKS

$12.37

Patron Silver ROCKS

$16.34

Patron Reposado ROCKS

$16.77

Santo Blanco ROCKS

$16.34

Santo Mezcal ROCKS

$16.34

Teraman Blanco ROCKS

$12.85

21 Seeds Cuc & Jalapeno ROCKS

$12.37

Well Whiskey ROCKS

$7.71

Crown Royal ROCKS

$13.31

Crown Apple ROCKS

$13.31

Fireball ROCKS

$9.81

Jameson ROCKS

$13.55

Jameson Cask IPA ROCKS

$16.34

Jameson Orange Rocks

$13.55

Seagrams 7 ROCKS

$9.57

Seagrams VO ROCKS

$9.57

Tullamore Dew ROCKS

$13.55

Well Scotch ROCKS

$7.71

Chivas Regal ROCKS

$16.58

Dewars ROCKS

$12.37

Johnny Walker Red ROCKS

$12.15

Johnny Walker Black ROCKS

$16.58

Glenlivet ROCKS

$16.81

ROCKS

Well Bourbon ROCKS

$7.71

Basil Hayden ROCKS

$16.58

Buleit ROCKS

$14.01

Jack Daniels ROCKS

$11.67

Jack Honey ROCKS

$11.67

Jim Beam ROCKS

$11.67

Knob Creek ROCKS

$14.49

KNob Creek Rye ROCKS

$14.49

Maker Mark ROCKS

$14.24

Southern Comfort ROCKS

$10.74

Wild Turkey 101 ROCKS

$12.61

Woodford Reserve ROCKS

$16.58

Amaretto Di Saronno ROCKS

$12.85

Baileys ROCKS

$12.15

Campari ROCKS

$12.15

Chambord ROCKS

$14.95

Cointreau ROCKS

$15.19

Courvoisier ROCKS

$13.08

Hennessy ROCKS

$14.01

Drambuie ROCKS

$15.19

Licor 43 Chocolate ROCKS

$12.85

Gran Marnier ROCKS

$15.19

Kahlua ROCKS

$10.05

Sambucca ROCKS

$14.95

Sambucca Black ROCKS

$14.95

Mr Blacks Espresso ROCKS

$10.05

Cocktails/Shots

Espresso Martini

$11.92

Appletini

$10.51

Key Lime Martini

$10.51

Steel Dolphin Martini

$12.15

Chocolate Martini

$10.51

Cosmopolitan

$10.51

Vodka Martini

$7.24

Gin Martini

$7.24

Bahama Mama

$9.10

Alien Urine Sample

$9.10

Florida Iced Tea

$9.10

Titos Tropical

$9.57

Voodoo Juice

$9.10

Bahama Papa

$9.10

Bloody Mary

$6.06

Bloody Maria

$6.06

Bay Breaze

$5.21

Black Russian

$7.70

Blue Hawaiian

$7.70

Blue Whale

$7.70

Cape Cod

$5.21

Creamsicle

$7.70

Dirty Mother

$6.06

Florida Root Beer

$9.10

Fuzzy Navel

$7.47

Gimlet

$6.76

Goombay Smash

$9.33

Hawaiian Punch

$9.33

Hurricane

$9.33

Kamikaze

$6.76

Long Island Well

$9.33

Long Island Premium

$13.07

Longbeach iced Tea

$9.33

Madras

$5.21

Mai Tai

$9.33

Manhatten

$7.23

Mimosa

$7.23

Moscow Mule

$8.40

Mud Slide

$9.10

Nuts & Berries

$10.27

Nutty Irishman

$9.33

Old Fashioned

$7.23

Orgasm

$9.10

Pearl Harbor

$7.70

Planters Punch

$9.10

Presbyterian

$7.23

Rob Roy

$7.23

Russian Qualude

$9.10

Rusty Nail

$9.33

Salty Dog

$5.21

Sea Breaze

$5.21

Sex On The Beach

$7.70

Smith & Kerns

$7.40

Stinger

$7.70

Vodka Gimlet

$7.23

Voodoo Bucket

$12.78

Voodoo Juice

$8.40

Vodka Collins

$5.83

White Russian

$7.70

Zombie

$8.40

Paloma

$5.83

Frz Rum Runner

$9.33

Frz Kahlua Colada

$9.33

Frz Mango Daquari

$9.33

Frz Pain in the Ass

$9.33

Frz Banana Daquari

$9.33

Frz Banana Split

$9.33

Frz Cuckoo Colada

$9.33

Frz Mangp Daquari

$9.33

Frz Margarita

$9.33

Frz Mudslide

$9.33

Frz Pina Colada

$9.33

Frz Strawberry Daquari

$9.33

Frz Strawberry Colada

$9.33

Frz White Russian

$9.33

Ultimate Margarita

$12.61

Silver Surfer

$11.20

Green Iguana

$9.33

Spicy Margarita

$9.33

Margarita Rocks

$7.24

Cactus Bite Margaritta

$9.33

Grande Margarita

$12.61

Golden Margarita

$9.33

Strawberry Margharita

$9.33

Margarita Frozen

$7.24

Rum Mojito

$7.23

Titos Mojito

$11.93

B-52

$7.94

Surfer on Acid

$6.76

Sharkbite

$6.76

Cinamon Toast Crunch

$7.74

Antifreeze

$7.47

Jellyfish

$7.23

Shot Apple Pie

$7.23

Shot Apple Jolly Roger

$6.76

Shot Baby Guinness

$7.47

Shot Blow Job

$6.76

Shot Buttery Nipple

$7.97

Shot Carrot Cake

$6.76

Shot Chocolate Cake

$7.93

Shot Dr Pepper

$7.47

Shot Green Tea

$7.97

Shot Irish Car Bomb

$9.81

Shot Jagermeister

$7.54

Shot Jager Bomb

$7.70

Shot Kamikaze

$6.76

Shot Lemon Drop

$7.47

Shot Mind Eraser

$6.76

Shot Oatmeal Cookie

$6.76

Shot Orgasm

$6.76

Shot Oyster Shooter

$9.22

Shot PBJ

$6.76

Shot Rumpleminze

$7.47

Shot Russian Qualude

$6.76

Shot Scooby Snack

$6.76

Shot Vegas Bomb

$7.23

Shot Washington Apple

$7.23

Shot White Tea

$7.97

Shot Woo Woo

$6.76

Shot Zipperhead

$6.76

Irish Coffee

$9.33

Bailys Coffee

$9.33

Jamaican Coffee

$9.33

Kahlua Coffee

$9.33

Kioki Coffee

$9.33

Mexican Coffee

$9.33

Nutty Irish Coffee

$9.33

Draft Beer

Blue Moon Pint

$7.48

Bud Light Pint

$5.61

Cigar City Jai Alai Pint

$7.94

Funky Hop Gun Pint

$7.94

Miller Lite Pint

$5.61

Mathews Blonde Ale Pint

$7.94

Mathews Porter Pint

$7.94

Kona Big Wave Pint

$7.94

Real Slo Irish Amber Pint

$7.94

South Beach Blood Orange Pint

$7.94

Voodoo Hazy IPA Pint

$7.94

Yuengling Pint

$5.61

Blue Moon Mug

$8.64

Bud Light Mug

$6.07

Cigar City Jai Alai Mug

$9.35

Funky Hop Gun Mug

$9.35

Miller Lite Mug

$6.07

Mathews Blonde Ale Mug

$9.35

Mathews Porter Mug

$9.35

Kona Big Wave Mug

$9.35

Real Slo Irish Amber Mug

$9.35

South Beach Blood Orange Mug

$9.35

Voodoo Hazy IPA Mug

$9.35

Yuengling Mug

$6.07

Blue Moon Pitcher

$26.62

Bud Light Pitcher

$15.21

Cigar City Jai Alai Pitcher

$26.62

Funky Hop Gun Pitcher

$26.62

Miller Lite Pitcher

$15.21

Mathews Blonde Ale Pitcher

$26.62

Mathews Porter Pitcher

$26.62

Kona Big Wave Pitcher

$26.62

Real Slo Irish Amber Pitcher

$26.62

South Beach Blood Orange Pitcher

$26.62

Voodoo Hazy IPA Pitcher

$26.62

Yuengling Pitcher

$15.21

Bottled Beer

Bud BTL

$5.61

Bud Light BTL

$5.61

Millier Lite BTL

$5.61

Coors Light BTL

$5.61

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.84

Iron City BTL

$5.84

I.C. Light BTL

$5.84

Heineken BTL

$6.78

Corona BTL

$6.78

Corona Light BTL

$6.78

Red Stripe BTL

$6.78

Grolsch BTL

$7.94

Stella Artois BTL

$6.78

Modelo BTL

$6.78

Guinness BTL

$7.48

Siera Neveada Pale Ale BTL

$7.48

Sweetwater 420 BTL

$7.48

Sam Adams BTL

$6.78

Founders All Day IPA BTL

$7.48

Funky Buddha Vibin BTL

$7.48

Lagunitas IPA BTL

$7.48

Wicked Weed Pernicious BTL

$7.48

Coppertail Unholy Trippel BTL

$7.48

Isla Sandbar Citrus Ale BTL

$7.48

South Beach Mimosa Ale BTL

$7.48

Rogue Dead Guy Ale BTL

$7.48

Abita Purple Haze BTL

$7.48

Motor Works Mango Hab IPA BTL

$7.48

Lost Coast Downtown Brown Ale BTL

$7.48

SOBE Blood Orange BTL

$7.48

White Claw Black Cherry BTL

$7.48

White Claw Mango BTL

$7.48

Angry Orchard Cider BTL

$7.71

High Noon Peach BTL

$7.48

Red Bridge GF BTL

$7.48

Heineken 0.0 BTL

$6.78

Ginger Beer

$5.61

Wine by Glass

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.05

Chateau St Michelle Cab

$9.81

Columbia Crest Cab

$7.48

Estancia Merlot

$7.48

Yellow Tail Shiraz

$6.84

Terrazaz Malbec

$8.18

Dreaming Tree Red Blend

$8.64

House Cabernet

$5.37

House Merlot

$5.37

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$9.43

Sterling Chardonnay

$8.18

Coppola Chardonnay

$9.11

Chateau st Mich Riesling

$8.64

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$7.48

7 Daughters Moscato

$8.41

House Chardonnay

$5.37

House Pinot Grigio

$5.37

Ferrari Carono Rose

$9.35

House White Zin

$5.37

Wine by Bottle

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$19.00

BTL Chateau St Michelle Cab

$19.00

BTL Columbia Crest Cab

$14.00

BTL Estancia Merlot

$14.00

BTL Yellow Tail Shiraz

$13.00

BTL Terrazaz Malbec

$16.00

BTL Dreaming Tree Red Blend

$16.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$18.00<