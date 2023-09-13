Daves Last Resort & Raw Bar 632 LAKE AVE
Food Menu
Raw Bar
1/2 Doz Oysters
raw or steamed
Dozen Oysters
raw or steamed
1/2 Doz Clams
raw or steamed
Dozen Clams
raw or steamed
Garlic Steamed Clams
dozen only
Fried Oysters
lightly breaded, tarter
Grilled Oysters
garlic butter & parmesan
Rock Shrimp 1/2 Lb
a true delicacy
Rock Shrimp LB
a true delicacy
Snow Crab
1 LB
Stone Crab
1 LB when available
Crawdads
1 LB, old bay seasoning
Conch Ceviche
just like the Bahamas
Raw Bar Sampler
clams, oyster, shrimp, rock shrimp, crawdads, snow crab
1/4 Lb Peel N Eat Shrimp
hot or cold, plain or spicy
1/2 Lb Peel n Eat Shrimp
hot or cold, plain or spicy
Garlic Steamed Mussels
Mussels Marinara
Appetizers
Fish Dip
homemade, w/jalapenos
Cracked Conch
lightly breaded
Buffalo Shrimp
choice of sauce
Coral Reef Dip
shrimp & crawdad meat, 3 cheeses
Cheesy Spinach Dip
served with tortilla chips
Chicken Tenders
bbq or honey mustard
Buffalo Tenders
choice of sauce, w/celery & Bleu Cheese
Black N Bleu Chips
choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles
Calamari
fried with homemade marinara
Coconut Shrimp App
served with plum sauce
Filet Tip Skewers
served over rice
Seared Tuna App
served rare, wasabi, pickled ginger
Popcorn Shrimp
lightly dusted w/bimini sauce
Grouper Fingers
8 oz crunchy goodness w/tarter
Cheese Quesadilla
w/scallions
Chicken Quesadilla
w/scallions & bacon
Shrimp Quesadilla
w/scallions & bacon
Conch Fritters
served w/bimini sauce
Gator
fried served w/tarter
Cheese Nachos
lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos
Chicken Nachos
lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos
Mojo Pork Nachos
lettuce, tomatoes, scallions & jalapenos
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
served w/homemade marinara
Potato Skins
4 skins, cheddar, bacon bits, scallion w/sour cream
Healthy Shrimp Skewers
Wings
Tacos & Fajitas
Gator Tacos
served with black beans & rice
Blackened Mahi Tacos
served with black beans & rice
Shrimp Tacos
served with black beans & rice
Mojo Pork Tacos
served with black beans & rice
Beef Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions
Chicken Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions
Mahi Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions
Shrimp Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions
Combo Fajitas
sauteed green peppers & onions
Soups
Salads
Steak Salad
filet tips, fries, tomato, onion, cucs
Buffalo Chicken Salad
choice of wing sauce, crumbled gorg
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
choice of wing sauce, crumbled gorg
Buffalo Gator Salad
choice of wing sauce, crumbled gorg
Seafood Cobb Salad
avocado, egg, cheddar, gorg, tomato
Chicken Cobb Salad
avocado, egg, cheddar, gorg, tomato
Pecan Chicken & Brie Salad
Seared Tuna Salad
cooked to temp, wasabi, pickled ginger
Classic Caeser
croutons, parmesan cheese
Chicken Caeser
croutons, parmesan cheese
Shrimp Caeser
croutons, parmesan cheese
Fried Oyster Caeser
croutons, parmesan cheese
Mahi Caeser
croutons, parmesan cheese
Wahoo Caeser
Salmon Caeser
Swordfish Caeser
Grouper Caeser
Pecan Dolphin Salad
Large Toss Salad
Plain Cobb Salad
Burgers
Inlet Burger
8 oz patty topped with your choice
Hangover Burger
grilled onions & peanut butter
El Gordo Burger
8 oz patty, pulled pork, fried onions, sauces
California Burger
avocado & pepper jack cheese
Bayou Burger
blackened, bacon, gorgonzola, fried onions
Patty Melt
grilled onions & swiss on rye
Downtown Double Decker
2 pattys, cheddar, bacon
Beyond Burger
plant based alternative
Sandwiches
Key Largo
grilled w/cheddar & bacon
Ultimate Chicken
cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce & fried onions
Ragin Cajun
blackened w/pepper jack & scallions
Bayou Chicken
blackened w/gorganzola, bacon & fried onions
6.9 Chicken
lightly dusted, choice of wing sauce
Oyster Po Boy
w/basil mayo, lettuce & tomato
Shrimp Po Boy
w/basil mayo, lettuce & tomato
Crawdad Po Boy
w/basil mayo, lettuce & tomato
Italian Beef
seasoned au jus & hot giardiniera
Dolphin Reuben
sour slaw, swiss & bimini sauce
Philly Cheesesteak
american cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms
French Dip
thin sliced beef w/swiss & au jus
Scrub Sand
fried grouper tossed in wing saucew/pepper jack
Pork The Torque
pulled pork w/pepper jack & bbq sauce
Mahi Sandwich
served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle
Grouper Sandwich
served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle
Tuna Sandwich
served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle
Swordfish Sandwich
served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle
Wahoo Sandwich
served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle
Salmon Sandwich
served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle
Cobia Sandwich
served w/tarter, lettuce & pickle
BLT
Chicken Sand
Wraps
Island Wrap
blackened shrimp, lettuce , avocado & tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
choice of sauce, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Club Wrap
grilled, lettuce, tomato, swiss, cheddar
Coconut Dolphin Wrap
lettuce, tomato & plum sauce
Chicken Caeser Wrap
grilled w/romaine & caeser dressing
Blackened Dolphin Wrap
w/lettuce, tomato & pepper jack
Seafood Entrees
Twin Lobster Tails
broiled in garlic butter
Coconut Shrimp Entree
crunchy goodness w/plum sauce
Capt Marks Combo
broiled shrimp, scallops, lobster tail & mahi
Fish n Chips
crunchy grouper with tarter
Sue's Seafood Casserol
shrimp, scallops, crawdad meat, broccoli & cauliflower
Cajun Grouper
blackened topped with crawdad cream sauce
Seared Tuna Entree
served with wasabi & pickled ginger
Broiled Shrimp
in our homemade garlic butter sauce
Fried Oyster Entree
served with tarter
Kabob Trio
cajun shrimp, bacon wrap scallops & filet tip skewers
Mahi Entree
fresh catch
Grouper Entree
fresh catch
Tuna Entree
fresh catch
Swordfish Entree
fresh catch
Salmon Entree
fresh catch
Wahoo Entree
fresh catch
Cobia Entree
fresh catch
Yellowtail Entree
Fried Shrimp Dinner
One Lobster Tail
One Shrimp Skewer
One Bacon Wrap Scallop Skewer
Meat Entrees
Pasta Entrees
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
served with side salad & garlic roll
Blackened Grouper Alfredo
served with side salad & garlic roll
Blackened Shrimp Alfredo
served with side salad & garlic roll
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
served with side salad & garlic roll
Gretchens Seafood Pasta
served with side salad & garlic roll
Bayou Pasta
served with side salad & garlic roll
Lobster Ravioli
served with side salad & garlic roll